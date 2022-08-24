The University of California offers some of the best education in the nation and the world, according to two newly released rankings. UC's nine undergraduate campuses all made the grade for the 2023 edition of The Princeton Review's Best 388 Colleges list, released Aug. 17. The assessment is based on annual data from over 2,000 schools, input from The Princeton Review's 23-member National College Counselor Advisory Board, and survey responses from students about their experiences. The compilation provides information on a wide range of colleges, all of which the Princeton Review deems to be outstanding. The Princeton Review does not rank colleges within its 388 selected and does not include graduate-only institutions like UC San Francisco.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO