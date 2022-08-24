ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

LocalNewsMatters.org

Census study finds several segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods

A report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 11 of the region’s census tracts are segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income to identify areas of high segregation for low-income Latino, Black and AAPI residents and for high-income white residents.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
santaclaranews.org

Santa Clara Head Tax Arguments: Local Businesses and Restaurants Oppose Increase

Santa Clara voters will have an interesting ballot and a lot of decisions to make this November. One of the more controversial decisions will be Measure H. It would increase the business license tax on Mission City businesses by charging $45 per employee per business. Landlords will be charged $15 per rental unit. The tax is estimated to generate approximately $6 million annually.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
San José Spotlight

Collins: Where do San Jose mayoral candidates stand on housing and homelessness?

Last December, I surveyed all San Jose mayoral candidates and asked, “As the future mayor of San Jose, what would be your plan to reduce homelessness on our streets?” With the primaries behind us and the November election just a few months away, I revisited the responses of frontrunners Cindy Chavez and Matt Mahan and... The post Collins: Where do San Jose mayoral candidates stand on housing and homelessness? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Real Estate FinTech Reali To Close, Lay Off Staff

Calif.-based company said it will begin a shutdown and lay off most of its workforce on Sept. 9, 2022. Reali, a California-based real estate and fintech platform, today announced it will begin a shutdown and lay off most of its workforce on Sept. 9, 2022. The six-year-old company, based in...
SAN MATEO, CA
San José Spotlight

Robinson: Mayor Sam Liccardo and Matt Mahan—the odd couple

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez has picked up the endorsements of two former mayoral candidates, San Jose Councilmembers Dev Davis and Raul Peralez, in her run for mayor. In fact, the majority of the San Jose City Council and those elected in June are endorsing Chavez. But Mayor Sam Liccardo, after pouring money into... The post Robinson: Mayor Sam Liccardo and Matt Mahan—the odd couple appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Antioch City Leaders Pass Ordinance to Limit Rent Increases

City leaders in Antioch late Tuesday passed a new rent stabilization ordinance that places a cap on rent hikes, but they have yet to decide on precisely what that cap will be. The Antioch City Council voted for the rent cap after tenants advocates called for a 3% annual cap or limiting increases to 60% of the consumer price index. But council members did not vote on specific numbers.
ANTIOCH, CA
Joe Biden
universityofcalifornia.edu

UC campuses among the world’s best colleges, per two new rankings

The University of California offers some of the best education in the nation and the world, according to two newly released rankings. UC's nine undergraduate campuses all made the grade for the 2023 edition of The Princeton Review's Best 388 Colleges list, released Aug. 17. The assessment is based on annual data from over 2,000 schools, input from The Princeton Review's 23-member National College Counselor Advisory Board, and survey responses from students about their experiences. The compilation provides information on a wide range of colleges, all of which the Princeton Review deems to be outstanding. The Princeton Review does not rank colleges within its 388 selected and does not include graduate-only institutions like UC San Francisco.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Study Identifies Most Segregated Neighborhoods in Bay Area

A new study is sparking discussions about equality in the Bay Area as it mapped out the 20 most segregated neighborhoods around the region. Nearly all are wealthy and overwhelmingly white. Communities in Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties made up a majority of that list. Jennifer Tran,...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Laura Slawny

San Jose Resident Honored as Rising Leader

Rosendin, the nation’s largest employee-owned electrical contracting company, is celebrating its Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Matthew Hisaka for being named an honoree in the Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 2022 40 Under 40 award program. Hisaka was selected among hundreds of applications from rising leaders shaping the Bay Area for his commitment to being a positive force of change and champion of volunteerism in the construction industry and his community.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF supervisor candidate refers to Jewish journalist as a Nazi

SAN FRANCISCO - A woman running for San Francisco supervisor called a Jewish Bay Area journalist a Nazi, after he reported that she changed her address several times to wind up in District 4, where she plans to run, prompting a city investigation. On Tuesday, Leanna Louie was interviewed by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Candidates Left Out of Oakland Mayor's Race Due to City Clerk Error

Three people will miss an already crowded race for Oakland mayor because the city clerk's office gave out inaccurate materials to potential candidates, city officials admitted Wednesday. The materials told potential candidates they had until Aug. 17 to file completed paperwork. But after the clerk's staff gave out the materials,...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Contra Costa County Rescinds COVID Vaccine Mandate for Medical Personnel

Contra Costa County rescinded its order Tuesday requiring first responders and other emergency personnel to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or test regularly for the virus. The county first issued the health order Aug. 13, 2021, amid a surge in cases tied to the then-novel delta variant. Contra Costa Health Services removed the requirement Tuesday, effective immediately.
Berkeleyan Online

Student Anish Iyyavoo on using gene editing to treat cancer

This Q&A is part of a series of new student profiles for our 2022 back-to-school coverage. Have someone you think we should write about? Contact news@berkeley.edu. Berkeley News: What year are you, and where are you from?. I’m a first-year student from San Jose, California. What are you interested...
BERKELEY, CA

