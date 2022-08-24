Read full article on original website
Dozens of Line 3 protesters in Minnesota still facing criminal prosecution
The two activists were making their stand for the environment, latching themselves together inside one of the large pipes during construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline in Minnesota. Prosecutors say what they were doing that day in July 2021 was criminal, even beyond what's typically charged after civil disobedience....
Eddie Frizell takes helm of U.S. Marshals Service in Minnesota amid new public attention
Eddie Frizell's three decades in law enforcement have often placed him at the center of some of the Twin Cities' most notable crises. While he was a Minneapolis police supervisor, Frizell was just minutes away from the Interstate 35W bridge collapse in 2007. Five years later, he became the officer in charge of responding to the Accent Signage mass shooting in Minneapolis - the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota history - when he followed a series of squad cars that blazed by as he filled up his gas tank that afternoon.
Paul Pelosi gets 5 days in jail, 3 years of probation in DUI
SAN FRANCISCO - The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California's wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation. Paul Pelosi already served two days in...
MCCL statement on Ellison's 'consumer alert' on pregnancy care centers
MINNEAPOLIS — MCCL Executive Director Scott Fischbach issued the following statement in response to Attorney General Ellison's decision today to issue a "consumer alert" warning about pregnancy care centers in Minnesota:. "Keith Ellison is acting like an advocate for the abortion industry, not for Minnesota women. Pregnancy care centers...
Alliance for a Better Minnesota Announces Abortion-Themed Crop Art for MN State Fair
St. Paul, MN - Today, Alliance for a Better Minnesota announced its entry in the 2022 Minnesota State Fair Crop Art Competition with a submission that depicts Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen in his own words threatening to ban abortion in Minnesota. "Scott Jensen said that he would try to...
State minimum wage increases Jan. 1, 2023
Minnesota's minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. The current large-employer minimum wage, $10.33, will increase by 26 cents to $10.59. Other state minimum wages, including the small-employer, youth and training wages, as well as the summer work travel exchange visitor program wage, which are all currently $8.42, will increase by 21 cents to $8.63. These increases are both 2.5%.
Saint Paul Public Schools Unanimously Supports Smudging in Classrooms
ST PAUL, Minn.- The Saint Paul Public School Board (SPPS) voted unanimously on Tuesday to support a new policy that allows Indigenous students to smudge in schools. "The policy that we want to bring forward is to introduce smudging as a cultural, social, and emotional intervention," said SPPS's American Indian Education Program Supervisor John Bobolink during Tuesday's meeting. "I know that there has been use of smudging with religious ceremonies or spiritual ceremonies, but smudging is not exclusive to those events."
Keep your address up to date with the Red Lake Enrollment Office
This is a reminder to keep your address up to date with the Red Lake Enrollment Office.
NHSC President Meets with Minnesota Historical Society on Digital Repatriation of Tribal Materials
New Town, N.D. – Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College President, Dr. Twyla Baker, along with several representatives of the Mandan Hidatsa & Arikara Nation Interpretive Center recently met with members of the Minnesota Historical Society for the digital repatriation of cultural materials. These materials are part of the work of Gilbert Wilson, who recorded and published ethnographic information on the Hidatsa and Mandan people in the early 1900’s. The digital repatriation event held in St. Paul, MN is the culmination of work begun in 2017, when Dr. Baker, staff and faculty from NHS College, and elders from MHA Nation visited the Minnesota Historical Society to study the Wilson collections and to begin conversations about partnerships.
Alliance for a Better Minnesota Launches Second TV Ad Against Scott Jensen
MINNESOTA - Today, Alliance for a Better Minnesota Action Fund released their second anti-Scott Jensen TV ad of 2022. The spot features a Minnesota OB-GYN reacting to Jensen’s extreme plan to ban abortion in Minnesota if he becomes governor. “Scott Jensen said that he would try to ban abortion...
WHEDA Foundation extends 2022 housing grant deadline to Sept. 15
MADISON, Wisc. – Organizations throughout Wisconsin that provide emergency shelter, transitional residences, and extremely low-income housing have more time to apply for grants from the WHEDA Foundation with the deadline extension to September 15. "So much uncertainty exists in the construction industry, including supply chain issues, rising costs for...
Minnesota students' low math, reading test scores offer glimpse of pandemic challenges
Fewer than half of Minnesota students are proficient in math, as measured by statewide test scores released this week, and the growth of their reading skills has also lagged as schools navigated the tumultuous years of the pandemic. The results provide the most substantive look so far of the toll...
Federal grant to cover cost of six new electric buses for Greater Minnesota transit agencies
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation recently secured a $3.4 million federal grant for six electric buses. The new buses will replace six conventional gas-powered buses at the following rural transit systems in Greater Minnesota:. • Heartland Express/Brown County Human Services (New Ulm service, two buses)
USDA Announces Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Funding Awarded to Minnesota
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today awarded over $1.3 million in Fiscal Year 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funding to Minnesota. This USDA grant will help the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) fund projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state and support specialty crop growers through marketing, education, and research.
Back to School Fest held at both Red Lake and Ponemah Boys and Girls Clubs
Back to School Fest Events were held at both Red Lake and Ponemah Boys and Girls Clubs on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. It was reported that there were over 500 participants in Red Lake.
