ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
redlakenationnews.com

Dozens of Line 3 protesters in Minnesota still facing criminal prosecution

The two activists were making their stand for the environment, latching themselves together inside one of the large pipes during construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline in Minnesota. Prosecutors say what they were doing that day in July 2021 was criminal, even beyond what's typically charged after civil disobedience....
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Eddie Frizell takes helm of U.S. Marshals Service in Minnesota amid new public attention

Eddie Frizell's three decades in law enforcement have often placed him at the center of some of the Twin Cities' most notable crises. While he was a Minneapolis police supervisor, Frizell was just minutes away from the Interstate 35W bridge collapse in 2007. Five years later, he became the officer in charge of responding to the Accent Signage mass shooting in Minneapolis - the deadliest workplace shooting in Minnesota history - when he followed a series of squad cars that blazed by as he filled up his gas tank that afternoon.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Paul Pelosi gets 5 days in jail, 3 years of probation in DUI

SAN FRANCISCO - The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California's wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation. Paul Pelosi already served two days in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

MCCL statement on Ellison's 'consumer alert' on pregnancy care centers

MINNEAPOLIS — MCCL Executive Director Scott Fischbach issued the following statement in response to Attorney General Ellison's decision today to issue a "consumer alert" warning about pregnancy care centers in Minnesota:. "Keith Ellison is acting like an advocate for the abortion industry, not for Minnesota women. Pregnancy care centers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
redlakenationnews.com

State minimum wage increases Jan. 1, 2023

Minnesota's minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. The current large-employer minimum wage, $10.33, will increase by 26 cents to $10.59. Other state minimum wages, including the small-employer, youth and training wages, as well as the summer work travel exchange visitor program wage, which are all currently $8.42, will increase by 21 cents to $8.63. These increases are both 2.5%.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Saint Paul Public Schools Unanimously Supports Smudging in Classrooms

ST PAUL, Minn.- The Saint Paul Public School Board (SPPS) voted unanimously on Tuesday to support a new policy that allows Indigenous students to smudge in schools. "The policy that we want to bring forward is to introduce smudging as a cultural, social, and emotional intervention," said SPPS's American Indian Education Program Supervisor John Bobolink during Tuesday's meeting. "I know that there has been use of smudging with religious ceremonies or spiritual ceremonies, but smudging is not exclusive to those events."
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime
redlakenationnews.com

NHSC President Meets with Minnesota Historical Society on Digital Repatriation of Tribal Materials

New Town, N.D. – Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College President, Dr. Twyla Baker, along with several representatives of the Mandan Hidatsa & Arikara Nation Interpretive Center recently met with members of the Minnesota Historical Society for the digital repatriation of cultural materials. These materials are part of the work of Gilbert Wilson, who recorded and published ethnographic information on the Hidatsa and Mandan people in the early 1900’s. The digital repatriation event held in St. Paul, MN is the culmination of work begun in 2017, when Dr. Baker, staff and faculty from NHS College, and elders from MHA Nation visited the Minnesota Historical Society to study the Wilson collections and to begin conversations about partnerships.
SAINT PAUL, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Alliance for a Better Minnesota Launches Second TV Ad Against Scott Jensen

MINNESOTA - Today, Alliance for a Better Minnesota Action Fund released their second anti-Scott Jensen TV ad of 2022. The spot features a Minnesota OB-GYN reacting to Jensen’s extreme plan to ban abortion in Minnesota if he becomes governor. “Scott Jensen said that he would try to ban abortion...
redlakenationnews.com

WHEDA Foundation extends 2022 housing grant deadline to Sept. 15

MADISON, Wisc. – Organizations throughout Wisconsin that provide emergency shelter, transitional residences, and extremely low-income housing have more time to apply for grants from the WHEDA Foundation with the deadline extension to September 15. "So much uncertainty exists in the construction industry, including supply chain issues, rising costs for...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
redlakenationnews.com

Federal grant to cover cost of six new electric buses for Greater Minnesota transit agencies

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation recently secured a $3.4 million federal grant for six electric buses. The new buses will replace six conventional gas-powered buses at the following rural transit systems in Greater Minnesota:. • Heartland Express/Brown County Human Services (New Ulm service, two buses)
redlakenationnews.com

USDA Announces Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Funding Awarded to Minnesota

WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today awarded over $1.3 million in Fiscal Year 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funding to Minnesota. This USDA grant will help the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) fund projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state and support specialty crop growers through marketing, education, and research.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy