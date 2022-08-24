Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Retired Park Ranger Saves 9-Year-Old Boy After Family’s Truck Sinks
Just because this park ranger hung up his hat and polo doesn’t mean he won’t jump right back into action when he finds someone in need. Local hero Joe Donnell was kayaking through the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir near Oakley, Utah when he spotted a family in sheer distress. While unloading kayaks from the back of their truck, the family’s vehicle rolled into the water, taking the three children inside with it.
Utah police seek help in finding missing 99-year-old grandma believed to be dead, body left in mountains
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (TCD) -- Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 99-year-old woman they believe was killed and then left in the mountains. In a statement, the West Valley City Police Department called on people to search the area for evidence relating to Maren Carlson’s disappearance, especially now that autumn and hunting season are around the corner, two popular times that "bring more Utahns to the mountains."
Family desperate to find body of 99-year-old grandmother
The West Valley City Police Department continues to call on the public to help them search for the body of 99-year-old Maren Carlson.
Family speaks after Utah boy is pulled from sunken truck
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A kid who loves his family and all things boys — that’s how 9-year-old Paxton’s family described him. “He loves the outdoors, he loves riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers and going fishing and anything to get dirty, he’s just a boy,” said Kelley Carpenter, Paxton’s aunt. Paxton is now fighting […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUTV
Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
KSLTV
Witness: ‘They were here to have fun’ child critical after rescue at Utah reservoir
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A kayaker rescued three children who were inside a vehicle that rolled into the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir Monday. According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-year-old boy was able to get out on his own. A 2-year-old girl was rescued by her grandfather.
Man arrested after setting his Salt Lake City motorhome on fire, police say
A man arrested in Salt Lake City after allegedly setting his motorhome on fire on Thursday morning
Family of child pulled from reservoir calls his recovery a miracle
A 9-year old Eagle Mountain boy continues to recover in the hospital after being rescued from a truck that ended up in a Summit County reservoir.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideedition.com
Utah Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Wife After Their 9-Year-Son Finds Her Dead
A Utah man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after the woman’s 9-year old son found her dead in a bathroom, according to news reports. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Leroy Patterson was arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife, whose identity has not been released, in their Utah home, KSL reported.
Improper turn sends motorcyclist to hospital
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff Deputies responded to an injury accident on Kilby Road, just east of Fresh Market in Pinebrook, on Tuesday. The injury occurred when a […]
Gephardt Daily
New bridge, road connecting Mountain View Corridor, I-15 in Bluffdale set to open
BLUFFDALE, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new bridge completing the connection between Mountain View Corridor and Interstate 15 in Bluffdale is scheduled to open to traffic Friday afternoon. Porter Rockwell Boulevard and its 435-foot-long, 65-foot-high bridge is expected to relieve traffic congestion on I-15, Redwood Road...
Search in Utah for missing Arizona hiker ends in tragedy
ARIZONA, USA — At the end of a four-day-long search, Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson was found deceased in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park, Utah on Monday. Jetal had been swept away by severe flash flooding in the park on Friday, Aug. 19.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kslnewsradio.com
Body of missing Arizona hiker found in the Virgin River
SPRINGDALE, Utah — The body of Jetal Agnihotri was found on Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park. The Court of the Patriarchs is about 6 river miles south of the Narrows. A medical examiner later declared that Agnihotri was dead.
restaurantclicks.com
Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
utahstyleanddesign.com
Where to Find Peaches in Utah
Peach season is hailed across Utah at several festivals, some more than 100 years old. Whether you want to attend a celebration or simply take a scenic drive to honor the harvest and buy a bushel (or two), don’t dawdle. The season comes and goes much too fast, here’s where to find peaches in Utah.
Orem police admit to failing to notify school district of teacher arrest
The Orem Police Department is admitting it failed to properly notify the Alpine School District that one of its teachers was being investigated on sexual exploitation charges involving a minor.
KSLTV
Body camera footage reveals encounter between officers and shooting suspect
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Body camera footage shows the encounter between a shooting suspect and police, leading to an officer shooting him on Aug 7. In a press release from West Valley City police, dispatchers were called about a man shooting another man at the Carl’s Jr. parking lot at 3468 S. Redwood Road at approximately 1 p.m.
KSLTV
Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina closes boat ramp
SALT LAKE CITY — As water levels at the Great Salk Lake continue to set record lows, the Great Salt Lake Park and Marina closed the boat ramp on Thursday. “You may still use the ramp but do so at your own risk,” the park said in a Facebook post. “We have still been seeing a lot of Kayaks and Paddleboarders launch using the beach or the boat ramp. The Great Salt Lake State Park including its beaches, campground, and visitors center remain open to the public.”
Former Idaho Sheriff pens letter of guilt, recounts events after threatening LDS Church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A former Idaho Sheriff who recently pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group has written a letter of apology and responsibility regarding the incident, according to East Idaho News. The letter, which was filed in court Monday morning, reads, […]
Comments / 2