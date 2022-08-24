ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KTUL

Missouri high school launches new school year with no phones

MOBERLY, Mo. (KRCG) — The Moberly School District's high school is doubling down on a virtually zero-tolerance policy on cell phones after the district's board of education approved the policy this summer. Moberly High School students, who returned to campus on Tuesday, are no longer allowed to carry cell...
MOBERLY, MO
krcgtv.com

Universal school lunches end in Mid Missouri

Jefferson City — School lunches are regulated by the federal government and before the pandemic in 2020 regulations on who received free or reduced school lunches were determined based on a household’s income. After two years of free lunches for all those regulations are back in place for...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia, MO
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
kjluradio.com

Planned Parenthood Health Center in Columbia temporarily closed

The Planned Parenthood Health Center in Columbia is temporarily closed but hopes to reopen soon. The health center on North Providence has been closed for a few weeks due to not having a clinician available. But a spokesperson for the center says a new clinician is currently undergoing training. The center hopes to reopen by early September.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

New business roundup: How the landscape changed over the summer

The Ninja Lab, in a new building at 2201 Cottle Drive in northwest Columbia, is modeled after the television show “American Ninja Warrior.” It features a variety of obstacles and challenges people can try, the post said. “Columbia is a great place, the community seems absolutely awesome, and...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Bus with students onboard, car crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A bus and car crashed on Business Loop 70 in Columbia on Thursday afternoon. Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said no one on the Hickman High School bus was hurt in the crash on Business Loop 70 East and Seventh St. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the school's east exit.
COLUMBIA, MO
Jeff Sanders
KOMU

Columbia organizations, businesses hold back to school event Sunday

COLUMBIA - Multiple Columbia organizations and businesses gathered at Albert Oakland Park Sunday for a back to school event. Dreamtree Academy, a nonprofit after school program, and Renz Blendz, a local barber shop, put on the event for the second year. It featured free haircuts for kids and free backpacks with school supplies.
COLUMBIA, MO
drugstorenews.com

Schnucks Express debuts in Columbia, Mo.

The 11,000-sq.-ft. section will offer traditional grocery items. Schnuck Markets has opened Schnucks Express in Columbia, Mo. Schnucks Express, which features its own entrance, but also is conveniently connected to EatWell, A Natural Food Store by Schnucks, includes items that offer customers a complete grocery experience and focuses on the many customer favorites that are available at traditional Schnucks stores throughout the Midwest.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fulton Public Schools welcome back students for first day of classes

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) Students continue to return to classrooms across Mid-Missouri this week. Fulton Public Schools welcomed back students for the first day of classes Wednesday morning. At Fulton High School, some students crowded the drop-off line to give their peers a warm welcome. ABC 17 News spoke to several people on the first day The post Fulton Public Schools welcome back students for first day of classes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
KOMU

New Columbia fire chief to be chosen in coming weeks

The selection of a new Columbia Fire Department chief is expected in two to three weeks, said Sydney Olsen, city public information officer. The search began in January, when Andy Woody, who had served as fire chief since 2020, took a job as the director of the Arkansas Fire Training Academy. The city announced the final three candidates — Brian Dunn, Clayton Farr Jr. and Christopher Riley — in a news release on Aug. 8. They were chosen from 29 applicants representing 15 different states, according to the release.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

How about a Columbia to JCMO bus?

Would you ride a bus between Jefferson City and Columbia? Mo-Dot is doing a feasibility study about possibly offering bus service between downtown Columbia and Jefferson City’s Amtrak station. A lot of Mid – Missourians commute every day, whether they work for state government or at the University of Missouri. Mo – Dot is asking you to fill out a survey.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

No students injured after CPS bus involved in crash on Business Loop 70

COLUMBIA − No students were injured after a Columbia Public Schools bus was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the crash happened close to Hickman High School, next to the Dairy Queen on Business Loop 70. Baumstark said the crash happened as the bus...
COLUMBIA, MO

