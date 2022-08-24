Read full article on original website
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
KTUL
Missouri high school launches new school year with no phones
MOBERLY, Mo. (KRCG) — The Moberly School District's high school is doubling down on a virtually zero-tolerance policy on cell phones after the district's board of education approved the policy this summer. Moberly High School students, who returned to campus on Tuesday, are no longer allowed to carry cell...
KOMU
City of Columbia launches Civic Academy to promote community engagement
COLUMBIA – The City of Columbia is trying out a new way to get more residents involved in local government. Applications are now open for the city’s Civic Academy, a free program where participants will learn more about city government. “Residents who live here have an opportunity to...
krcgtv.com
Universal school lunches end in Mid Missouri
Jefferson City — School lunches are regulated by the federal government and before the pandemic in 2020 regulations on who received free or reduced school lunches were determined based on a household’s income. After two years of free lunches for all those regulations are back in place for...
KOMU
Columbia students return optimistic for more normal school year
As she got ready on the first day of her senior year at Battle High School, Kaya Huffman put on a full face of makeup, something she hadn’t done for a first day of school in a while. “My freshman year, I just got out of my bed and...
kjluradio.com
Planned Parenthood Health Center in Columbia temporarily closed
The Planned Parenthood Health Center in Columbia is temporarily closed but hopes to reopen soon. The health center on North Providence has been closed for a few weeks due to not having a clinician available. But a spokesperson for the center says a new clinician is currently undergoing training. The center hopes to reopen by early September.
Columbia Missourian
New business roundup: How the landscape changed over the summer
The Ninja Lab, in a new building at 2201 Cottle Drive in northwest Columbia, is modeled after the television show “American Ninja Warrior.” It features a variety of obstacles and challenges people can try, the post said. “Columbia is a great place, the community seems absolutely awesome, and...
abc17news.com
Bus with students onboard, car crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A bus and car crashed on Business Loop 70 in Columbia on Thursday afternoon. Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said no one on the Hickman High School bus was hurt in the crash on Business Loop 70 East and Seventh St. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the school's east exit.
KOMU
Downtown Columbia Leadership Council to call on city to end sheltering at Wabash Bus Station
COLUMBIA − The Downtown Columbia Leadership Council has voted to send a letter to city council to support the Downtown Community Improvement District's (CID) July 5 letter that called on the city to end sheltering at Wabash Bus Station. The council will draft a letter and send it to...
KOMU
Columbia Planned Parenthood temporarily closed to allow new provider training
COLUMBIA − Planned Parenthood Health Center in Columbia, located on North Providence Road, has been temporarily closed for a few weeks as it transitions to new a new provider and new clinicians. The health center aims to reopen in early September. Planned Parenthood Great Plains serves as the affiliate...
KOMU
Columbia organizations, businesses hold back to school event Sunday
COLUMBIA - Multiple Columbia organizations and businesses gathered at Albert Oakland Park Sunday for a back to school event. Dreamtree Academy, a nonprofit after school program, and Renz Blendz, a local barber shop, put on the event for the second year. It featured free haircuts for kids and free backpacks with school supplies.
drugstorenews.com
Schnucks Express debuts in Columbia, Mo.
The 11,000-sq.-ft. section will offer traditional grocery items. Schnuck Markets has opened Schnucks Express in Columbia, Mo. Schnucks Express, which features its own entrance, but also is conveniently connected to EatWell, A Natural Food Store by Schnucks, includes items that offer customers a complete grocery experience and focuses on the many customer favorites that are available at traditional Schnucks stores throughout the Midwest.
Record number of students enrolled at Columbia Public Schools
A record number of students were enrolled on the first day of the year at Columbia Public Schools. The post Record number of students enrolled at Columbia Public Schools appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fulton Public Schools welcome back students for first day of classes
FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) Students continue to return to classrooms across Mid-Missouri this week. Fulton Public Schools welcomed back students for the first day of classes Wednesday morning. At Fulton High School, some students crowded the drop-off line to give their peers a warm welcome. ABC 17 News spoke to several people on the first day The post Fulton Public Schools welcome back students for first day of classes appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
New Columbia fire chief to be chosen in coming weeks
The selection of a new Columbia Fire Department chief is expected in two to three weeks, said Sydney Olsen, city public information officer. The search began in January, when Andy Woody, who had served as fire chief since 2020, took a job as the director of the Arkansas Fire Training Academy. The city announced the final three candidates — Brian Dunn, Clayton Farr Jr. and Christopher Riley — in a news release on Aug. 8. They were chosen from 29 applicants representing 15 different states, according to the release.
kwos.com
How about a Columbia to JCMO bus?
Would you ride a bus between Jefferson City and Columbia? Mo-Dot is doing a feasibility study about possibly offering bus service between downtown Columbia and Jefferson City’s Amtrak station. A lot of Mid – Missourians commute every day, whether they work for state government or at the University of Missouri. Mo – Dot is asking you to fill out a survey.
School safety investigation: Moberly, Eldon and New Bloomfield districts
ABC 17 News asked for 41 Mid-Missouri school districts' security plans, maintenance records and expenses ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. The post School safety investigation: Moberly, Eldon and New Bloomfield districts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
No students injured after CPS bus involved in crash on Business Loop 70
COLUMBIA − No students were injured after a Columbia Public Schools bus was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the crash happened close to Hickman High School, next to the Dairy Queen on Business Loop 70. Baumstark said the crash happened as the bus...
Columbia Public Schools welcomes students back Tuesday for 150th year
Columbia Public Schools will welcome students back to the classroom Tuesday to kick off its 150th year. The post Columbia Public Schools welcomes students back Tuesday for 150th year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Callaway Community Hospital at risk of not opening, interim CEO says
The interim CEO of the shuttered Callaway Community Hospital said the facility is in jeopardy of not opening by a Sept. 21 deadline. The post Callaway Community Hospital at risk of not opening, interim CEO says appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Passengers stranded for hours in Jefferson City after Greyhound bus breaks down
More than a dozen people were stranded in a Texas Roadhouse parking lot for hours after their Greyhound bus broke down. The post Passengers stranded for hours in Jefferson City after Greyhound bus breaks down appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
