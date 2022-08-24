The selection of a new Columbia Fire Department chief is expected in two to three weeks, said Sydney Olsen, city public information officer. The search began in January, when Andy Woody, who had served as fire chief since 2020, took a job as the director of the Arkansas Fire Training Academy. The city announced the final three candidates — Brian Dunn, Clayton Farr Jr. and Christopher Riley — in a news release on Aug. 8. They were chosen from 29 applicants representing 15 different states, according to the release.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO