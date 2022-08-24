ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

cbs17

NC State Wolfpack preparing for season opener against ECU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC State is now officially preparing for their season opening opponent. The Wolfpack has zeroed in on East Carolina as the they get set for a tough opener in a hostile environment. Offensive coordinator Tim Beck and linebacker Drake Thomas know the atmosphere will be...
RALEIGH, NC
holycitysinner.com

RiverDogs Hold Off Woodpeckers in First Game of Series

Fayetteville, NC – Oneill Manzueta tracked down Tommy Sacco’s fly ball near the warning track in right field to leave the bases loaded and preserve a 5-3 win for the Charleston RiverDogs over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Segra Stadium on Tuesday. The RiverDogs entered the ninth inning with a three-run lead only to watch the Woodpeckers collect four singles in the frame. The win, coupled with a Columbia loss, allowed the RiverDogs to move 4.5 games ahead of their closest pursuer in the South Division.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Speedway Digest

J.D. McDuffie Day Mural Unveiling

J.D. McDuffie’s legacy lives on, through his fans. Throughout his four decades racing against NASCAR's best, John Delphus "J.D." McDuffie proudly carried the name of his hometown on the side of his iconic No. 70 racecar. Sanford, North Carolina will honor McDuffie with a mural on 329 Carthage Street....
SANFORD, NC
cbs17

Raleigh among cities with highest rent hikes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Renters in Raleigh are among those in the nation who have seen the largest increases in rent in the last year. An August report from Rent.com shows Raleigh landlords have raised one bedroom rents 42 percent in the last year. The largest hikes for one bedroom units whoever were in Greensboro where renters are paying 72 percent more than they were a year ago.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fenton adds PBR Cowboy Bar to its mixed use lineup in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A 4,300-square-foot space at Cary’s 92-acre mixed-use Fenton development will be home to a PBR Cowboy Bar, complete with a mechanical bull. The bar is slated to open in the first half of 2023, a release said on Wednesday. If PBR Cowboy Bar sounds...
CARY, NC
WRAL

Fans, comedians mourn demolition of Goodnights Comedy Club

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Fans, comedians mourn demolition of Goodnights Comedy Club. A popular comedy landmark in Raleigh is being torn down and replaced with a mixed-used development on...
RALEIGH, NC

