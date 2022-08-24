Read full article on original website
Fort Bragg working on moving soldiers out of condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
City to vote on the start of drainage repair on Rockford DriveHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requestsHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville council members proposes city retirement planHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
WITN
Houston and Doeren speak about Ruffin McNeill ahead of coach’s return to ECU as visitor
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ruffin McNeill is the Special Assistant to Head Coach Dave Doeren at N.C. State. The former East Carolina defensive back and head football coach will make his return to campus as a visitor next Saturday. It’s the first time he comes to Dowdy-Ficklen as a foe with the Wolfpack.
One (more) and done: NC’s longest tenured football coach sets record on opening night
During Ravenscroft’s opening-night win, head coach Ned Gonet began his 42nd season on the Ravens’ sideline, setting the state record for longest stint at a single school.
cbs17
St. Augustine’s head coach David Bowser hypes Falcons’ season opener
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The St. Augustine’s Falcons look to be much improved in year two of the David Bowser era. The head coach talked with CBS 17 ahead of its season opener a week from Thursday at Tusculum.
New arena football team coming to Fayetteville
The National Arena League announced the formation of the Fayetteville Mustangs on Tuesday.
cbs17
New 472 area code will replace new requests for service in Fayetteville, other parts of Southeastern NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved the implementation of a new area code to help in the 910 area code region of North Carolina, which includes Fayetteville. The 910 area code serves areas of Fayetteville, Wilmington and Jacksonville. The commission said in a press...
cbs17
NC State Wolfpack preparing for season opener against ECU
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC State is now officially preparing for their season opening opponent. The Wolfpack has zeroed in on East Carolina as the they get set for a tough opener in a hostile environment. Offensive coordinator Tim Beck and linebacker Drake Thomas know the atmosphere will be...
holycitysinner.com
RiverDogs Hold Off Woodpeckers in First Game of Series
Fayetteville, NC – Oneill Manzueta tracked down Tommy Sacco’s fly ball near the warning track in right field to leave the bases loaded and preserve a 5-3 win for the Charleston RiverDogs over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Segra Stadium on Tuesday. The RiverDogs entered the ninth inning with a three-run lead only to watch the Woodpeckers collect four singles in the frame. The win, coupled with a Columbia loss, allowed the RiverDogs to move 4.5 games ahead of their closest pursuer in the South Division.
Fayetteville, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Fayetteville. The E. E. Smith High School football team will have a game with Cape Fear High School on August 25, 2022, 14:30:00. The Terry Sanford High School football team will have a game with Jack Britt High School on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00.
Open for decades, Raleigh’s oldest golf center will close to make way for development
The par 3 golf course and driving range of 401 Par Golf have been around since the 1970s. But a new development has been proposed for the property.
Laurinburg, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hoggard High School football team will have a game with Scotland High School on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WCNC
NC race track cancels remaining 2022 races due to 'disrespect to track staff'
ELKIN, N.C. — Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin announced all events for the rest of 2022 are canceled. The Speedway's owners shared the news on the track's Facebook page last Wednesday. They said they are not willing to put up with disrespectful drivers, crew members or fans and their...
J.D. McDuffie Day Mural Unveiling
J.D. McDuffie’s legacy lives on, through his fans. Throughout his four decades racing against NASCAR's best, John Delphus "J.D." McDuffie proudly carried the name of his hometown on the side of his iconic No. 70 racecar. Sanford, North Carolina will honor McDuffie with a mural on 329 Carthage Street....
cbs17
Raleigh among cities with highest rent hikes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Renters in Raleigh are among those in the nation who have seen the largest increases in rent in the last year. An August report from Rent.com shows Raleigh landlords have raised one bedroom rents 42 percent in the last year. The largest hikes for one bedroom units whoever were in Greensboro where renters are paying 72 percent more than they were a year ago.
cbs17
Fenton adds PBR Cowboy Bar to its mixed use lineup in Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A 4,300-square-foot space at Cary’s 92-acre mixed-use Fenton development will be home to a PBR Cowboy Bar, complete with a mechanical bull. The bar is slated to open in the first half of 2023, a release said on Wednesday. If PBR Cowboy Bar sounds...
cbs17
Johnston County Schools Superintendent looks ahead to new school year
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — RALEIGH, N.C. — Before the bell rings on the first day of the new school year, CBS 17 is sitting down with area superintendents to talk about goals, challenges ahead, and what families can look forward to this school year. CBS 17 Anchor...
Fayetteville is home to some of the best hiking trails in North Carolina
Fayetteville, N.C. — Did you know that most hikers can hike around 8 miles every day? Whether or not you're a professional hiker or just like to do it for fun, there are plenty of hiking trails in North Carolina that you can enjoy as much (or as little) as you want. Even hiking in Fayetteville alone is engaging, and the trails there have a lot to offer.
NC’s economy takes a $1B hit in project cancellation – fifth announced this year
RALEIGH – Announcements of layoffs continue to occur, from companies both large and small. But another change to the state’s labor market is coming due to a growing number of firms that are deciding to back out of agreements made with the state, as Centene did last week.
wkml.com
Arts Council in Fayetteville Changes Name of ‘A Dickens Holiday’ Event
Fayetteville, as the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County announced it is retiring the name, and changing it to a more inclusive one. The annual event held the day after Thanksgiving in Downtown Fayetteville, will now be known as “Holidays on Hay…A Season of Light,” the Arts Council said in a release Tuesday.
WECT
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
WRAL
Fans, comedians mourn demolition of Goodnights Comedy Club
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Fans, comedians mourn demolition of Goodnights Comedy Club. A popular comedy landmark in Raleigh is being torn down and replaced with a mixed-used development on...
Comments / 3