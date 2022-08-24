'It's really grown faster than we ever thought it would:' Billings Christian School celebrates first day on new high school campus

Read full article on original website
Billings schools struggle to find substitute teachers
Some Montana school districts had to shut down for several days last year – due to teachers out sick – and not enough subs to cover.
School districts forced to get creative to combat Montana teacher shortage
It’s a growing crisis: a nationwide teacher shortage, and Montana is not immune. Last week, there were still over 1,000 classroom jobs open across the state. It’s forcing districts to get creative.
A Montana Family’s Battle: “We Can Only Do So Much for Grant”
If you caught our friend Michael Foth's story earlier in the week, he had a great report about an upcoming cattle sale in Billings where ranchers from all across the state are coming together for a good cause. The "Calves to Cure DMD All Class Cattle Sale" is coming up...
Top 5 ranked public schools in Billings
The first day of school is finally here, which begs the question, what are the top-rated schools in Billings? According to Public School Review, Billings has 47 public schools serving over 19,000 students. There are also 14 private schools serving more than 1,600 students in the city. The average teacher-to-student...
Billings college students react to Biden loan relief plan
Across campus there were mixed reactions to the president’s plan – even from those who will benefit.
Roundup works to represent community through football
Roundup High School had a tough season last year after another major transition in their coaching staff. But this year, after a year of experience under their new head coach, Tom Cliff, they're excited to get back on the field and give their community something to be proud of.
Hot rod nights: Laurel father and son rev things up with their one-of-a-kind hot rod
When Jake Klein was 14 years old he drew a detailed picture of the hot rod he and his dad Leonard planned to build out of a 1927 Graham Brothers truck. Six years later, Nasty Graham is road ready and the Klein family has been traveling the country to show it off.
Hardin uses last year's historic win to build program
Last year, the Hardin Bulldogs won their first game in the past couple of years. This year, with a new head coach, they're hoping to build on that previous success. "We got our first win last year in almost three years so, yeah, it is exciting, and we're just trying to build on that," head coach Tyler Carleton said. "We're really trying to build a culture and build a program from the ground up and get excitement, get young kids out so that we can have our numbers, but getting that first win? It's a starting point but that's not our ultimate goal, we definitely want to do more than that. But that definitely got us a spark, got some more boys out, and we're just trying to build on that each year."
Should Yellowstone County Taxpayers Continue to Help Fund Recreational Opportunities?
Did you folks know that Metra has never made a profit since its conception?. We had John Ostlund, Yellowstone County commissioner, and MetraPark General Manager Tim Goodridge on air this morning to discuss the private management of Metra and its facilities and in that discussion learned that 2022 was the best year ever since it was built. For fiscal 2022, looks like a deficit of $800,000-$900,000.
911 dispatcher shortage: Billings center hoping to hire more employees
The dispatch center in Billings is the busiest in the county, according to Yeager. And to be fully staffed, they need about 35 employees. The center is currently at around 20.
Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit looking to reinstate passenger train service to Montana
BILLINGS - The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is holding its first Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit to discuss restoring transformational rail services across the region. The summit started early Monday afternoon and will continue through Tuesday to discuss possible efforts to re-establish and expand passenger rail services through the...
Butte tops Billings Senior 36-28 in rain, lightning to kick off Class AA football season
BUTTE, Mont. -- Butte High and Billings Senior opened the Class AA football season with a game that was just as electric as the sky. Despite a 30-minute lightning delay and on-and-off pouring rain, the Bulldogs and Broncs poured on the touchdowns, as the home team came out victorious 36-28.
A New Route To The Heights Is Coming: Billings Bypass Public Meeting
A public meeting presenting the draft for the Billings Bypass Corridor Study is coming in September, in hopes to alleviate traffic congestion in the Billings Heights. The meeting will focus on the corridor study, an effort to proactively plan for developmental growth anticipated to result from the new roadway, and topics such as future development, transportation, land usage, public and private utilities, floodplains, drainage, irrigation, and corridor aesthetics and vision.
12th Street May Get Cut Short For New Billings Hospital
The Billings City Council has announced St. Vincent Healthcare, known also as SCL Health - Montana, has requested the City of Billings vacate a portion of 12th Street, and the complete alleyway, in order to build their new hospital building off of N 27th St. Why does St. Vincent need...
Group supporting Montana passenger rail holds Billings meeting
It’s been 42 years since passenger rail service ran through southern Montana and a group meeting here in Billings this week is fighting for its return.
Scammers peddling fake gold target people in public places in Billings area
The Billings Police Department said there have been two reports in recent weeks of scammers peddling gold in public places.
Billings shooting sends man to hospital
Billings police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A shift in the weather is just ahead
With plenty of moisture still feeding into the area, the risk of showers and storms lasts through Friday. Then the cooler and wetter pattern turns warmer and drier.
Four women from Billings Rescued During Operation Cross Country
BILLINGS, Mont. - Four women were rescued from traffickers in Billings after multiple agencies across the U.S. Joined forces to crack down on sex trafficking. Operation Cross Country is an effort to fight the country's never-ending issue of human sex trafficking in adults and children. In the first two weeks...
