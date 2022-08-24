'It's really grown faster than we ever thought it would:' Billings Christian School celebrates first day on new high school campus

Last year, the Hardin Bulldogs won their first game in the past couple of years. This year, with a new head coach, they're hoping to build on that previous success. "We got our first win last year in almost three years so, yeah, it is exciting, and we're just trying to build on that," head coach Tyler Carleton said. "We're really trying to build a culture and build a program from the ground up and get excitement, get young kids out so that we can have our numbers, but getting that first win? It's a starting point but that's not our ultimate goal, we definitely want to do more than that. But that definitely got us a spark, got some more boys out, and we're just trying to build on that each year."

HARDIN, MT ・ 18 HOURS AGO