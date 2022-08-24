Read full article on original website
Ventura County Reporter
RUSTIC ROADHOUSE | Ojai’s Deer Lodge
PICTURED: Guitarist Jesse Siebenberg performing at the Deer Lodge. Photo by Sophia Miles. Ojai’s rustic Deer Lodge restaurant has a long and varied history dating back 90 years, and its latest transformation has turned it into a more serious music venue than in the past. The current owner, Sophia...
After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A longtime locally owned sunglasses and souvenir store in Santa Barbara will be closing next month. Fashion Eyes opened in 1988. Owners Victor and Lucy Chang are selling off their stock at up to 40-percent off now. The site in the 700 block of State Street should be vacant by the end of September. It is right across from the Paseo Nuevo Mall. The store has been loaded The post After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta’s Dam Dinner Brings Record Turnout
The return of Goleta’s Dam Dinner after a three-year hiatus brought a record turnout this past Saturday, August 20, 2022, to the Lake Los Carneros Lake dam. More than 500 people, many carrying picnic dinners and baked goods to share, flocked to the scenic spot for the #BestDamDinner they have ever had. While many who attended have been coming to the Dam Dinner since it started, we were pleased there were many first-timers as well. Whatever the case, it was the usual, simple, low-key, casual event that keeps people coming back year after year.
Ventura County Reporter
COMFORTABLE, PERSONABLE, NEIGHBORLY | Ventura’s The Garage Bar
PICTURED: David Rhodes took over ownership of The Garage Bar in 2021.Photo courtesy of David Rhodes. The first rule for owning a bar, says The Garage Bar’s proprietor, is making sure it’s a safe and comfortable place for the community. “A bar is the community room,” says Dave...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Community Members to Protest Modoc Bike Path on Saturday
A group of community activists plan to hold a "Protest March to Save the Trees" on Saturday in opposition of a proposed bike path on Modoc Road. The Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) formed in July as a citizen-led grassroots effort opposed to a what they call a "destructive government project." They plan to march this Saturday, August 27th, at 11:00 a.m. starting at the intersection of Modoc Road and Encore Drive.
Print Magazine
Architect Jeff Shelton Brings His Wildest Dreams to Life on the Streets of Santa Barbara
The featured image above pictures Jeff Shelton’s El Jardin, photographed by Jason Rick. Just about 40 years ago, architect Jeff Shelton was overcome by an unshakable urge to build a giant pencil. Shelton was a senior in the School of Architecture at the University of Arizona at the time,...
Ventura County Reporter
VENTURAWATERPURE PLANS UNDERWAY | Marina Park to become construction site for massive water project
PICTURED: A pipeline extending under the ocean will be buried beneath Marina Park as part of the VenturaWaterPure Project. Photo by CAPS Media. People who enjoy visiting the playground at Ventura’s Marina Park may be wondering why the equipment was removed and when something new will be installed in its place.
Coastal View
Remembering former Carpinteria market owner: Arthur Reyes, 1939-1997
This week marks the 25th year since the passing of Arthur Reyes, the family told CVN. Reyes’ father Arturo Reyes founded Reyes Market, now at 4795 Carpinteria Ave., as a small meat market that sold specialty chilies and other products in 1956. Arthur Reyes worked as the market’s butcher until his parents passed the market down to Reyes and his wife, Diane, in the late 70s, who ran the market until 1994.
Ventura County Reporter
MID-SIZED MUSICAL MAGIC | Ventura Music Hall
PICTURED: Thievery Corporation performing on March 24, 2022, at the freshly opened Ventura Music Hall. Photo by Keith Zacharski/In the Barrel Photo. Discovery in Midtown Ventura aimed to be everything to everybody. Opening at the end of 2013, it offered entertainment for all ages: bowling, foosball and shuffleboard; a stage for live music; a full-service bar and restaurant. It was as popular for kids’ parties during the day as it was for concerts on weekend nights. But between the pandemic shutdown and a host of legal troubles (co-founder Jeremy Pemberton was arrested for fraud in June 2020) the sprawling space was shuttered.
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta Beach Restaurant Project Update
The ambitious plans to re-envision and remodel the popular Beachside Cafe at Goleta Beach and reopen as The Ellwood became far more complicated once owner Omar Khashen and his team started work on the 80-year-old building. “When we started doing some discovery and pulling back drywall and opening up the...
kvta.com
Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii
Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
Coastal View
“I’m so thankful”: local painter raises nearly $15k after cancer diagnosis
Through all her battles in life, Lety Garcia, a well-known Carpinterian painter, has always been a giver. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she would auction off her paintings once a week to send money to the local food bank. Before that, she would give families and kids in crisis’ blankets, towels, toys – anything she could.
syvnews.com
Costs range widely among meals delivered to seniors in Santa Barbara County
A new report shows a wide range in the costs to deliver meals to seniors and the disabled among nine nonprofit organizations in Santa Barbara County, which provides only about 5% of the funds needed to provide those services. Still, the Board of Supervisors wants to find ways the county...
syvnews.com
New Solvang car show will arise in 2023 from Wheels ‘N’ Windmills ashes
Saturday may represent the swan song for Wheels ‘N’ Windmills Car Show, but it doesn’t mean Solvang won’t have its streets filled with hundreds of classic and custom vehicles next year. Dr. Roger Lane is joining forces with the Vikings of Solvang to bring a new...
kclu.org
State wins legal battle over controversial oil operation in Santa Barbara County
A court has rejected a claim by a trustee for a bankrupt oil company which sought more than $160 million dollars from the state in connection with some shuttered Santa Barbara County oil facilities. After the Plains All American Pipeline ruptured on the Gaviota Coast in 2015, Venoco no longer...
Farm tractor, car collide on Highway 1, snarling traffic for several hours
Foggy conditions were reported in the area at the time of the crash.
KEYT
County of Ventura hosts career and job fair
VENTURA, Calif.-The County of Ventura Human Resources Department hosted a career and job fair at the government center on Wednesday. Hundreds of people turned out to see the job opportunities in the county. The county has 25 agencies including administration, engineering, planning, agriculture, health care, law enforcement, public safety, public...
Santa Barbara Independent
Three Housing Developments Are Thinking Big in Santa Barbara
A trio of proposed housing and residential mixed-use developments — all four stories tall and adding up to a potential 155 residential units — came across the Architectural Board of Review on Monday, each with its own take on how to provide much-needed housing in Santa Barbara. While...
Southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County reduced to one lane overnight for three additional days
CalTrans added three overnight closures of one southbound Highway 101 lane in Ventura County, reducing the highway to one lane overnight from Aug. 24 through Aug. 26. The post Southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County reduced to one lane overnight for three additional days appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in 4-Vehicle Collision on Highway 101 [Santa Barbara, CA]
2 Hospitalized after Multi-Car Crash near Milpas Street. The accident occurred around 4:55 p.m., in the southbound lanes of the freeway, just south of the Milpas Street on-ramp. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, four vehicles were involved. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
