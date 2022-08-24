ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ojai, CA

RUSTIC ROADHOUSE | Ojai’s Deer Lodge

PICTURED: Guitarist Jesse Siebenberg performing at the Deer Lodge. Photo by Sophia Miles. Ojai’s rustic Deer Lodge restaurant has a long and varied history dating back 90 years, and its latest transformation has turned it into a more serious music venue than in the past. The current owner, Sophia...
OJAI, CA
News Channel 3-12

After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -  A longtime locally owned sunglasses and souvenir store in Santa Barbara will be closing next month. Fashion Eyes opened in 1988. Owners Victor and Lucy Chang are selling off their stock at up to 40-percent off now. The site in the 700 block of State Street should be vacant by the end of September.  It is right across from the Paseo Nuevo Mall. The store has been loaded The post After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta’s Dam Dinner Brings Record Turnout

The return of Goleta’s Dam Dinner after a three-year hiatus brought a record turnout this past Saturday, August 20, 2022, to the Lake Los Carneros Lake dam. More than 500 people, many carrying picnic dinners and baked goods to share, flocked to the scenic spot for the #BestDamDinner they have ever had. While many who attended have been coming to the Dam Dinner since it started, we were pleased there were many first-timers as well. Whatever the case, it was the usual, simple, low-key, casual event that keeps people coming back year after year.
GOLETA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

COMFORTABLE, PERSONABLE, NEIGHBORLY | Ventura’s The Garage Bar

PICTURED: David Rhodes took over ownership of The Garage Bar in 2021.Photo courtesy of David Rhodes. The first rule for owning a bar, says The Garage Bar’s proprietor, is making sure it’s a safe and comfortable place for the community. “A bar is the community room,” says Dave...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Community Members to Protest Modoc Bike Path on Saturday

A group of community activists plan to hold a "Protest March to Save the Trees" on Saturday in opposition of a proposed bike path on Modoc Road. The Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) formed in July as a citizen-led grassroots effort opposed to a what they call a "destructive government project." They plan to march this Saturday, August 27th, at 11:00 a.m. starting at the intersection of Modoc Road and Encore Drive.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Coastal View

Remembering former Carpinteria market owner: Arthur Reyes, 1939-1997

This week marks the 25th year since the passing of Arthur Reyes, the family told CVN. Reyes’ father Arturo Reyes founded Reyes Market, now at 4795 Carpinteria Ave., as a small meat market that sold specialty chilies and other products in 1956. Arthur Reyes worked as the market’s butcher until his parents passed the market down to Reyes and his wife, Diane, in the late 70s, who ran the market until 1994.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

MID-SIZED MUSICAL MAGIC | Ventura Music Hall

PICTURED: Thievery Corporation performing on March 24, 2022, at the freshly opened Ventura Music Hall. Photo by Keith Zacharski/In the Barrel Photo. Discovery in Midtown Ventura aimed to be everything to everybody. Opening at the end of 2013, it offered entertainment for all ages: bowling, foosball and shuffleboard; a stage for live music; a full-service bar and restaurant. It was as popular for kids’ parties during the day as it was for concerts on weekend nights. But between the pandemic shutdown and a host of legal troubles (co-founder Jeremy Pemberton was arrested for fraud in June 2020) the sprawling space was shuttered.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Goleta Beach Restaurant Project Update

The ambitious plans to re-envision and remodel the popular Beachside Cafe at Goleta Beach and reopen as The Ellwood became far more complicated once owner Omar Khashen and his team started work on the 80-year-old building. “When we started doing some discovery and pulling back drywall and opening up the...
GOLETA, CA
kvta.com

Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii

Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
VENTURA, CA
syvnews.com

New Solvang car show will arise in 2023 from Wheels ‘N’ Windmills ashes

Saturday may represent the swan song for Wheels ‘N’ Windmills Car Show, but it doesn’t mean Solvang won’t have its streets filled with hundreds of classic and custom vehicles next year. Dr. Roger Lane is joining forces with the Vikings of Solvang to bring a new...
KEYT

County of Ventura hosts career and job fair

VENTURA, Calif.-The County of Ventura Human Resources Department hosted a career and job fair at the government center on Wednesday. Hundreds of people turned out to see the job opportunities in the county. The county has 25 agencies including administration, engineering, planning, agriculture, health care, law enforcement, public safety, public...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Three Housing Developments Are Thinking Big in Santa Barbara

A trio of proposed housing and residential mixed-use developments — all four stories tall and adding up to a potential 155 residential units — came across the Architectural Board of Review on Monday, each with its own take on how to provide much-needed housing in Santa Barbara. While...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in 4-Vehicle Collision on Highway 101 [Santa Barbara, CA]

2 Hospitalized after Multi-Car Crash near Milpas Street. The accident occurred around 4:55 p.m., in the southbound lanes of the freeway, just south of the Milpas Street on-ramp. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, four vehicles were involved. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

