Heidi DiAngelo, Kathryn Mullins Join Ridecell to Elevate Strategic Alliances Around the Globe

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Ridecell Inc., the leading automation and mobility platform provider for digital transformation, today announced two new members of the executive team: Heidi DiAngelo as Strategic Business Development Director and Kathryn Mullins as Growth Director. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005630/en/ Heidi DiAngelo, Strategic Business Development Director, Ridecell (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

In a down market, good messaging isn’t enough for managing international teams

The realities of execution are far different than simply slashing the bottom 20% performers, especially when even the most limited international operations are involved. The international element looms large, because it affects nearly every tech company today. The pandemic accelerated the development of a global workforce by virtually eliminating geographic...
Hackernoon

5 NFT Ticketing Platforms to Look Out For

NFT tickets have a lot of advantages over traditional paper tickets. Since NFTs are unique and saved on the blockchain, they can't be lost, stolen, or faked. With NFT ticketing, the resale value can be limited, and users have more control over secondary sales. Let's have a look at five platforms that use NFT technology to create digital tickets with reduced complexity. GUTS, Get Protocol, ShareRing, GUPS and ShareRing are some of the most popular ticketing platforms.
HackerNoon

How Bearbottom is Rising Above E-Commerce Challenges

When it comes to building a successful e-commerce brand, there are a few key elements that every entrepreneur must keep at the front of their mind. First of all, you have to offer products that people want to buy. For anyone familiar with consumerism in general, this one is a no-brainer. From there, you will need a user-friendly website where customers can easily purchase that product. It might sound simple, but it’s easier said than done. Making sure this all goes off without a hitch requires long-term thinking, flexibility, and dedication.
The Associated Press

RoboSense Adds GWM WEY to Its List of Design Wins on Top of 50+ Models

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- RoboSense, a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems today announced that it will provide LiDAR for Great Wall Motor WEY Mocha DHT-PHEV LiDAR Edition. On the same day, WEY Mocha DHT-PHEV LiDAR Edition was officially launched at the 25th Chengdu International Auto Show. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005302/en/ Great Wall Motor WEY Mocha SUV equipped with two RS-LiDAR-M1
HackerNoon

Checkers on React - Part 3 - Figure

Checkers-on-react-project is continuing my pet project, but before starting the next part I want to make some updates. Right now all imports in the project look something like this: `import {Board} from ‘components/Board’s.’` But I prefer to use absolute imports: 'import {boardModel} from 'models/BoardModel' Instead we can import components, models, utils and images in any place of the application just using absolute paths.
HackerNoon

TRIZ in Blockchain: Creative Thinking Technology

The theory of inventive problem solving (TRIZ) is one of the most controversial methods. It is a set of methods for solving problems and improving systems. Leading manufacturing companies use TRIZ methods and tools in their work - Samsung, LG, Gillette, HP, Intel, Boeing, Xerox, Ford, Toyota, Kodak, Johnson&Johnson, and others. The theory is applied when inventive problems arise in way of a person, not solved in obvious or familiar ways. The most effective solution is achieved with the help of resources (material, temporal, spatial, human, and so on) that one already has.
The Associated Press

Semperis Adds Community Tool for Cyber Defenders to Its Arsenal, Focused on Defining a Privileged Perimeter Around Tier 0 Assets

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Semperis, a pioneer of identity-driven cyber resilience for enterprises, today announced the availability of Forest Druid, a first-of-its-kind Tier 0 attack path discovery tool for Active Directory environments. Forest Druid takes an inside-out approach to attack path management, which saves time and resources by prioritizing the most sensitive assets first. Forest Druid discovers vulnerable Tier 0 assets—that otherwise go unseen and unprotected—and allows for speedy remediation. Forest Druid is the latest of several free tools released by Semperis, the most popular to date being Purple Knight, a hybrid Active Directory cybersecurity assessment tool used by more than 10,000 enterprises. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005256/en/ Semperis releases Forest Druid, a first-of-its-kind Tier 0 attack path discovery tool for Active Directory environments. (Photo: Business Wire)
HackerNoon

String Definition: What It Means In The World Of Computer Programming

A string in programming is a collection of characters, either as a variable or a literal constant. The concept of string may seem easy, but performing operations on any String can be a bit tricky. In almost all programming languages, strings can be changed and hence are considered mutable. Strings are also used by many websites to store user credentials like passwords, usernames, and content on the website. A string is simply a sequence of characters that include numbers, letters, and symbols.
Sourcing Journal

Tenue x Cone Denim Collection Part Deux

Amsterdam-based denim brand Tenue has just launched its second special limited-edition capsule made exclusively from fabric by Elevate Textile’s Cone Denim Mills. The three-piece unisex offering consists of some of the brand’s favorite workwear pieces from the U.S. and Japan: an American chore jacket called Clint, a kimono-inspired top named River and the Penn Sacramento, a pair of vintage-style jeans. The trio of items follows on the heels of last year’s limited batch of handcrafted Tenue kimonos created from three rolls of deadstock denim from Cone’s now-shuttered famous White Oak facility in Greensboro, N.C. Tenue founder Menno van Meurs described it...
Hackernoon

How to Web3 - Part 1 - A Peek into Another Reality

Hey everyone - this is Bader Youssef. I'm an aspiring web3 innovator, fullstack developer, and sometimes I like to envision a much better future than what is currently available. Sometimes I make videos about it, sometimes I write about it. You can find more about me here - this is...
HackerNoon

4 Core Principles of Pragmatic Engineering

I’ve had the opportunity to build and lead tech organizations across companies of various sizes and stages. If you have questions on scaling, management, and leadership, I can probably help. I was interviewed by Heroku/Salesforce on engineering leadership where I talked about 4 principles I have come to rely...
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

