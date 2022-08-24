Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLititz, PA
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
Norwin area: Church anniversary, craft show, garbage carts, more
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 612 Chestnut St., Irwin, will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Sept. 11 with a special service at 11:15 a.m. presided over by Bishop Kurt F. Kusserow of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. The church was founded in 1872 by Swedish settlers...
2022 New Cumberland Apple Festival announced
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Apple Festival is returning for its 36th year on Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m at New Cumberland Borough Park. There will be hand-made items and delicacies available from local vendors and crafters. Food vendors will have food...
Ligonier teen impresses judges in Westmoreland Fair horse shows
Horses have been a part of Laurel Daniels’ life forever. The 16-year-old began showing horses at age 6. Ten years later, she’s still showing them – and her hard work and dedication have paid off. During the Westmoreland Fair’s miniature horse halter class show on Thursday, Daniels...
Pleasant Hills mother and daughter to compete in national pageant
Minutes after Susan Fancsali was born, she was having trouble breathing. “When her color was looking so bad and her breathing was labored, the nurse wrapped her up with the blanket covering her that I didn’t even get to see her,” her mother, Kim Bennear Fancsali, said. “They told me to kiss her goodbye and that they were taking her to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.”
South Greensburg church will serve ethnic food, remember lives lost, on Sept. 11
St. Michael’s Orthodox Church in South Greensburg has a long tradition of highlighting ethnic cuisine at a festive meal on the Sunday following Labor Day. This year’s event, falling on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States, will include an additional memorial service. Beginning at noon, the service will honor those who were casualties in what was the largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil.
Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’
As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Can you imagine more than 400 whoopie pies in one place?. Mark your calendars. The annual Whoopie Pie Festival in Lancaster is the place to be the second Saturday in September. The festival features more than 400 different flavors and is held at the Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn, located in the heart of the Pennsylvania Dutch Country.
Westmoreland happenings: Tree and shrub sale, tea, yard sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Singer Christopher Cross attends Senators game in Harrisburg: “Caught a great ballgame on our day off”
Yacht rock star Christopher Cross recently made a stop in central Pennsylvania to take in a game with the Harrisburg Senators. The artist behind songs such as “Sailing” and “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” posted a photo from the City Island stadium on his Facebook page yesterday, posing with a group while watching the game.
The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Bandit
Bandit will steal your heart! A good Samaritan found him as a stray and brought him to the shelter. He was adopted and returned when the home was not a good fit. While he likes chasing a ball and exploring our play yards, he adores cuddling and butt scratches, too. He has good leash manners and enjoys long walks.
Deadly rabbit virus found in Pennsylvania
A virus that has led to mass die-offs in wild rabbit and hare populations and is currently raging through the western U.S. has been found in Pennsylvania. The discovery of Rabbit Hemorrhage Disease Virus 2 in two captive rabbits in Fayette County has led the Pennsylvania Game Commission to ask the public to report any “hare/rabbit mortality event,” which is defined as “two or more dead hares/rabbits at the same location with an unknown cause of death.
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Katie and Emily Have an Ideal Love
After connecting on the dating app HER, Katie Burns and Emily Torbett agreed to meet at Hough’s Tap Room & Brewpub in Greenfield for a first date in October 2016. The two ended up closing down the bar, barely noticing four hours had passed as they chatted about their similar tastes in music and shared love for the outdoors.
Longtime Cranberry supervisor, chairman dies
Richard “Dick” Hadley, a strong presence as a supervisor in Cranberry Township for more than two decades, died Tuesday night at age 72. First elected to the Cranberry Township Board of Supervisors in 1995, Hadley presided over the township through its years of growth, development and evolution. “Words...
Crumbl Cookies coming to central Pa. with 170-plus cookie flavors
A national cookie chain appears to be coming to Cumberland County. Crumbl Cookies signed a lease for the Silver Spring Square at 6416 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township, according to Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate. A spokeswoman for the company said the store is in the early development stages....
Used car prices; restaurant’s literal move; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 26, 2022. High: 90; Low: 69. Sunny, chance of storms today; hot and sunny this weekend. Hazing consequences: Middletown’s Area High School’s hazing policy specifies that the district may take immediate measures before permanent punishment is doled out. The high school football season has been canceled over videos showing hazing. The PIAA says student-athletes who transfer will have to to sit out 21 days.
2 new restaurants ready to open in the Pittsburgh area
There are so many restaurant choices in the Pittsburgh area, it’s almost overwhelming at times. I’m here with some “bad” news then — there will soon be two more to add to the list. While they are both located in places that aren’t technically the city proper, these two new eateries are opening in neighborhoods that are either already hot or up-and-coming.
UPMC to open outpatient centers in Mechanicsburg and Hershey areas
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center officials announced on Tuesday morning that the hospital system is expanding its presence in the Hershey area. UPMC Outpatient Center in Hershey will open at 121 Towne Square Drive in Derry Township in November. “We’re really excited about that,” Elizabeth Ritter, chief operating officer for...
Swimming, other water activities suspended at central Pennsylvania park
Noting water conditions “susceptible to harmful algal blooms” in Pinchot Lake, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has suspended water activities in the 340-acre lake in Gifford Pinchot State Park near Lewisberry in York County. People, pets and wildlife can get sick when they come in...
