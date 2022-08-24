NewCanaanite.com recently received the following letter(s) to the editor. Please send letters to editor@newcanaanite.com for publication here. I am writing with an open invitation asking our New Canaan Community to come together for a common cause. This cause may not be the topic of conversation at the club this weekend and it won’t spark the next trendy fashions on Elm Street. But it affects each and every one of us.

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO