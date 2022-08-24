ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

woodbridgetownnews.com

Town To Hire Consultant for Country Club

Couples may hire a counsellor to help them navigate difficult situations in their lives, and the town is attempting a similar route in its effort to determine the best way forward for the former Country Club of Woodbridge property. At its July 13 meeting, the Board of Selectmen, upon recommendation...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Register Citizen

Shelton considers 86-apartment plan for Todd Road site

SHELTON — Zoning officials are nearing a vote on a proposal by developers that would allow 86 apartments on the Bridgeport Avenue corridor. J&L Enterprise, LCC has proposed a plan to create a zoning district between 60 and 74 Todd Road, across Bridgeport Avenue from Walmart and Blanchette Sporting Goods. The proposed Planned Design District would also allow 145 parking spaces.
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport seeks $8.1M to redevelop blighted downtown property

BRIDGEPORT — As officials negotiate with a local developer to revive a key piece of blighted land on the border of downtown and the East End, adjacent to the Steelpointe peninsula, they need $8.1 million in state aid to prepare the site for new construction. The property is the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Canaan, CT
Government
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
newcanaanite.com

New Canaan Now & Then: Town Hall

New Canaan has had several town halls since it was founded 221 years ago. The current Town Hall is actually the fourth, but only the second one built especially for that purpose. Although New Canaan was incorporated as a town in 1801, the first town hall was not built until...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Daily Voice

Butchered Ram Found Near River In Easton

A butchered sheep was found near a river near a candle and white powder in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Easton on Sunday, Aug. 21 when a hiker found the dead sheep near the Mill River at South Park Avenue and Buck Hill Road. When officers arrived, they...
EASTON, CT
WTNH

Excessive water on road closed Route 8 North in Seymour for hours

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Excessive water on the road caused Route 8 North in Seymour to close for hours on Tuesday evening. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, Route 8 North was closed between Exits 22 and 23 due to water over the road just after 7 p.m. Traffic began moving again after 10 […]
SEYMOUR, CT
newcanaanite.com

Letters to the Editor

NewCanaanite.com recently received the following letter(s) to the editor. Please send letters to editor@newcanaanite.com for publication here. I am writing with an open invitation asking our New Canaan Community to come together for a common cause. This cause may not be the topic of conversation at the club this weekend and it won’t spark the next trendy fashions on Elm Street. But it affects each and every one of us.
NEW CANAAN, CT
New Haven Independent

Union Slams Frontier For Fiber Mess

Communication workers and labor-friendly politicians called out Frontier Communications for prioritizing underqualified subcontractors over full-time, well-trained employees as the telecommunications giant expands its fiber optic Internet services across the state. That was the message of a Thursday morning press conference outside of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1298’s union...
HAMDEN, CT
News Break
Politics
newcanaanite.com

Did You Hear … ?

New Canaan Police at 1:31 p.m. last Saturday received a complaint of $855 in baseball equipment stolen from a dugout at Mead Park. New Canaan Public Schools is hiring substitute teachers at an increased rate of $125 per day. Details here. ***. New Canaan and its recent 8-30g affordable housing...
NEW CANAAN, CT
WestfairOnline

Stamford seeks input on potential ferry service to Manhattan

The City of Stamford is seeking input on the viability of starting a ferry service to Manhattan. The city has posted an online survey to determine how residents commute into New York City and whether they would use the proposed ferry for reaching their Manhattan offices. The survey also seeks to measure local consideration of issues including rising fuel costs and climate change.
STAMFORD, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Owners Sought for Dog Found by City Employees

This good looking dog was found today by a worker with the City of Bridgeport. It is currently located at the Bridgeport Municipal Complex and city staff is hoping someone will claim the dog. The dog was found near Heritage Farms. If this is your dog, you know who owns...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Woog’s World: JoyRide leaves behind 11 years of helping others

There is no joy in JoyRide. Earlier this month, owners Amy Hochhauser and Rhodie Lorenz announced that the final day for their Westport cycling, pilates, barre and fitness classes is Sept. 2. The New Haven studio remains open, but is on the market. It’s not easy running a small business....
WESTPORT, CT
darienite.com

Health Department’s Most Recent Inspections of Darien Restaurants Shows One With a ‘C’

Here’s how Darien restaurants and other food-serving places fared in the latest inspection reports, released Thursday by the Darien Health Department. Editor’s note: With this article, Darienite.com has restarted the regular restaurant health ratings feature. As of publication time, the website with the health inspection reports is not online, so there are no links to individual reports. When that website goes back online, you can get the reports here.
DARIEN, CT

