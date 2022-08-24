Read full article on original website
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Register Citizen
West Haven brewery plan gets critical site approvals, with conditions
WEST HAVEN — A planned brewery on the city’s shoreline received a crucial approval Tuesday from a city commission, a stride forward for city officials’ hopes of a new wave of economic development. The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a site plan and special permit for New...
woodbridgetownnews.com
Town To Hire Consultant for Country Club
Couples may hire a counsellor to help them navigate difficult situations in their lives, and the town is attempting a similar route in its effort to determine the best way forward for the former Country Club of Woodbridge property. At its July 13 meeting, the Board of Selectmen, upon recommendation...
Register Citizen
Shelton considers 86-apartment plan for Todd Road site
SHELTON — Zoning officials are nearing a vote on a proposal by developers that would allow 86 apartments on the Bridgeport Avenue corridor. J&L Enterprise, LCC has proposed a plan to create a zoning district between 60 and 74 Todd Road, across Bridgeport Avenue from Walmart and Blanchette Sporting Goods. The proposed Planned Design District would also allow 145 parking spaces.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport seeks $8.1M to redevelop blighted downtown property
BRIDGEPORT — As officials negotiate with a local developer to revive a key piece of blighted land on the border of downtown and the East End, adjacent to the Steelpointe peninsula, they need $8.1 million in state aid to prepare the site for new construction. The property is the...
sheltonherald.com
Traffic, parking concerns raised over 152-apartment plan on River Road in Shelton
SHELTON — A developer’s proposal to build a 152-unit apartment complex on River Road is raising concerns from some residents that it would lead to traffic jams and decrease road safety. Some Planning and Zoning Commission members also are questioning a potential shortage of parking for apartment guests....
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Now & Then: Town Hall
New Canaan has had several town halls since it was founded 221 years ago. The current Town Hall is actually the fourth, but only the second one built especially for that purpose. Although New Canaan was incorporated as a town in 1801, the first town hall was not built until...
Butchered Ram Found Near River In Easton
A butchered sheep was found near a river near a candle and white powder in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Easton on Sunday, Aug. 21 when a hiker found the dead sheep near the Mill River at South Park Avenue and Buck Hill Road. When officers arrived, they...
Excessive water on road closed Route 8 North in Seymour for hours
SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Excessive water on the road caused Route 8 North in Seymour to close for hours on Tuesday evening. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, Route 8 North was closed between Exits 22 and 23 due to water over the road just after 7 p.m. Traffic began moving again after 10 […]
newcanaanite.com
Letters to the Editor
NewCanaanite.com recently received the following letter(s) to the editor. Please send letters to editor@newcanaanite.com for publication here. I am writing with an open invitation asking our New Canaan Community to come together for a common cause. This cause may not be the topic of conversation at the club this weekend and it won’t spark the next trendy fashions on Elm Street. But it affects each and every one of us.
On Fairfield’s suffocating exclusivity
I grew up in Fairfield. It was idyllic. When I visit now, it is unrecognizable. The air of exclusivity is suffocating.
marketplace.org
This Connecticut contractor says rising demand has left him “overwhelmed”
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. Bruce Ridenour has worked as a wall coverings contractor for 40 years, primarily hanging wallpaper...
Union Slams Frontier For Fiber Mess
Communication workers and labor-friendly politicians called out Frontier Communications for prioritizing underqualified subcontractors over full-time, well-trained employees as the telecommunications giant expands its fiber optic Internet services across the state. That was the message of a Thursday morning press conference outside of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1298’s union...
newcanaanite.com
Did You Hear … ?
New Canaan Police at 1:31 p.m. last Saturday received a complaint of $855 in baseball equipment stolen from a dugout at Mead Park. New Canaan Public Schools is hiring substitute teachers at an increased rate of $125 per day. Details here. ***. New Canaan and its recent 8-30g affordable housing...
Stamford seeks input on potential ferry service to Manhattan
The City of Stamford is seeking input on the viability of starting a ferry service to Manhattan. The city has posted an online survey to determine how residents commute into New York City and whether they would use the proposed ferry for reaching their Manhattan offices. The survey also seeks to measure local consideration of issues including rising fuel costs and climate change.
connect-bridgeport.com
Owners Sought for Dog Found by City Employees
This good looking dog was found today by a worker with the City of Bridgeport. It is currently located at the Bridgeport Municipal Complex and city staff is hoping someone will claim the dog. The dog was found near Heritage Farms. If this is your dog, you know who owns...
9 Things You Could Build on the 50 Acres of Land for Sale in Gaylordsville
There are over 50 acres of land for sale in Gaylordsville, CT. I learned about the land sale after viewing a new Youtube video by Brookfield Photography. They posted beautiful aerial footage to the social media platform on August 14, 2022. After watching the video, my creative juices started to...
sheltonherald.com
Woog’s World: JoyRide leaves behind 11 years of helping others
There is no joy in JoyRide. Earlier this month, owners Amy Hochhauser and Rhodie Lorenz announced that the final day for their Westport cycling, pilates, barre and fitness classes is Sept. 2. The New Haven studio remains open, but is on the market. It’s not easy running a small business....
ID Released For Many Found Burning At Park In New Canaan
A man who was found burning in a park in Fairfield County has been identified by the medical examiner's office. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. On Thursday, Aug. 25, the medical examiner's office...
News 12
Norwalk man identified as body found engulfed in flames in New Canaan woods
A Norwalk man has been identified two weeks after police were called to the woods in New Canaan and discovered a body engulfed in flames. Howard Alan Fletcher 71, of Norwalk was identified by the Chief Medical Examiner today. Police say Fletcher's body was discovered in the woods on Aug....
darienite.com
Health Department’s Most Recent Inspections of Darien Restaurants Shows One With a ‘C’
Here’s how Darien restaurants and other food-serving places fared in the latest inspection reports, released Thursday by the Darien Health Department. Editor’s note: With this article, Darienite.com has restarted the regular restaurant health ratings feature. As of publication time, the website with the health inspection reports is not online, so there are no links to individual reports. When that website goes back online, you can get the reports here.
