Books & Literature

Outsider.com

LOOK: Extremely Rare Two-Headed Kitten Born in Arkansas

At Outsider, we’ve covered rare instances of genetic mutations causing two-headed snakes and turtles. However, in this incredibly shocking case, a two-headed kitten was born in Arkansas last week, and the pictures are astounding. According to local outlet KYTV, owner Ariel Contreras named the cat “Harvey.” She named it...
ARKANSAS STATE
Upworthy

Teacher mispronounces every student's name to get a laugh, but it also serves a bigger purpose

This story originally appeared on 03.08.22 Anyone who has lived in the U.S. with a nontraditionally American name knows how hard it can be to get some people to pronounce your name correctly. My husband's name is Javad, which is only two syllables and objectively not hard to say (juh-VAHD), but I've watched many people mutilate it over the years even after being given the correct pronunciation. I remember one time watching him introduce himself to a man clearly and slowly—twice—and the man still called him "Bob," like he couldn't even digest this name he'd never heard before, much less pronounce it .
EDUCATION
State
Illinois State
HackerNoon

The Jungle: Chapter VIII

Yet even by this deadly winter the germ of hope was not to be kept from sprouting in their hearts. It was just at this time that the great adventure befell Marija. The Jungle, by Upton Sinclair is part of HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Chapter VIII.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter VI - SANITATION

The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. WHEN the thoughtful historian gets far...
SCIENCE
Person
Derek Mason
HackerNoon

The Idea of a University Defined and Illustrated: Lecture II

Wishing to address you, Gentlemen, at the commencement of a new Session, I tried to find a subject for discussion, which might be at once suitable to the occasion, yet neither too large for your time, nor too minute or abstruse for your attention. I think I see one for my purpose in the very title of your Faculty. It is the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters. Now the question may arise as to what is meant by “Philosophy,” and what is meant by “Letters.”
COLLEGES
Reason.com

For Many Americans, Cancel Culture is Self-Inflicted

Free societies emphasize the ability to voice opinions and debate with those who disagree without fear of penalty. Political systems that punish people for espousing "wrong" ideas are unfree no matter how they try to justify the constraints they impose on speech. But what happens when a society retains the forms of freedom, but its culture becomes intolerant of dissent and imposes unofficial penalties on those who stray in their public statements? Americans are finding out what it means to live that way with the resurgence of an old flaw called out early in this country's history.
SOCIETY
HackerNoon

Love Code and Write Words - Viacheslav Aksenov 2022 Noonies Nominee Writer Interview

I’m Viacheslav Aksenov, and I’m a senior software engineer in fintech. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories, and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
CODING & PROGRAMMING
#The Fourth Dimension#Astounding Stories
HackerNoon

How To Use Words

1. Words are used for recording and communicating our Thoughts. From what has been said in the foregoing chapters, it is easy to perceive what imperfection there is in language, and how the very nature of words makes it almost unavoidable for many of them to be doubtful and uncertain in their significations. To examine the perfection or imperfection of words, it is necessary first to consider their use and end: for as they are more or less fitted to attain that, so they are more or less perfect. We have, in the former part of this discourse often, upon occasion, mentioned a double use of words. First, One for the recording of our own thoughts. Secondly, The other for the communicating of our thoughts to others. 2. Any Words will serve for recording. As to the first of these, FOR THE RECORDING OUR OWN THOUGHTS FOR THE HELP OF OUR OWN MEMORIES, whereby, as it were, we talk to ourselves, any words will serve the turn. For since sounds are voluntary and indifferent signs of any ideas, a man may use what words he pleases to signify his own ideas to himself: and there will be no imperfection in them, if he constantly use the same sign for the same idea: for then he cannot fail of having his meaning understood, wherein consists the right use and perfection of language.
HackerNoon

The Noonification: Teach Me Daddy (8/24/2022)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The Growth Marketing Writing Contest by mParticle and HackerNoon.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Ksana Liapkova, Head of Admitad ConvertSocial

So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests. Hi! I’m Ksana and I’m a head of Admitad ConvertSocial. I’ve been a speaker at world-class conferences on affiliate marketing and am in contact with more than 35 000 clients of Admitad ConvertSocial involved in the blogging industry, which allows me to always be aware of the latest trends in the world of influencers. Before joining the Admitad team, I’ve been working in affiliate marketing and content monetization for over 7 years, helping major brands launch their own solutions on travel services’ metasearch.
INTERNET
scitechdaily.com

Shrouded in Mystery: Scientists Finally Discover the Origin of Chromatin

Analysis of the genome and proteome shows that eukaryotic evolution gave rise to the regulatory function of chromatin. Two meters of DNA must fit into a nucleus that is just 8 millionths of a meter wide in practically every human cell. DNA must wrap around structural proteins called histones in order to solve the extreme space challenge, much like wool around a spool. This coiled genetic architecture, known as chromatin, shields DNA from harm and plays an important role in gene regulation.
SCIENCE
thezoereport.com

The '90s Are Back, And They're Coming For Your Home

When it comes to home design, the ‘90s tend to get a bad rap. Tuscan-style kitchens, florals and frills immediately come to this writer’s mind, at least. But, ‘90s decor wasn’t all bad. In fact, the prevalence and desire to use natural and organic materials as opposed to the synthetic alternatives that took hold in later years was pronounced, and it’s this sentiment that’s seeing a major resurgence today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HackerNoon

How to Write Unique Content: A Detailed Guide

Creating unique content can be a challenge for a lot of freelance writers. This can be attributed to the glut of content available online (which makes it difficult to create something completely unique), or it can be just due to a lack of skill and know-how. In this post, we’ll be looking at some steps and measures that you can take to create unique content for your clients. But before that, let’s actually go over some general stuff about content, its uses, and its importance in today’s age.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

