Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
The Old Becomes New Again: The Hermosa Beach Historical Society Aims to Recruit Fresh FacesLindsey Rowe ParkerHermosa Beach, CA
Major supermarket chain opens another new grocery store location in Thousand OaksKristen WaltersThousand Oaks, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Watching Fabio Hit on My Friend at the Car Wash[Bad] Ideas | ScriptdogWest Hollywood, CA
Pepperdine Graphic
William Mouw Excels in Offseason Tournaments
Pepperdine Men’s Golf senior William Mouw follows through on his golf swing in the NCAA Championships at Scottsdale, Ariz., in May 2022. Mouw said he focused on his chipping and putting this offseason. Photo courtesy of Roger Horne of Pepperdine Athletics. When it came down to a three-way sudden...
Pepperdine Graphic
New to the ‘Bu: Learn to Live Like a Local
A new school year means new students learning to navigate Malibu and the Pepperdine campus. First-years and transfer students alike will learn to adapt to a new social atmosphere and academic environment. “Enjoy your time, take time to slow down at Pepperdine,” junior Emily Audras said. “Everything’s fast-paced, so try...
Pepperdine Graphic
No. 17 Women’s Soccer Commands 8-0 Victory Over CSU Northridge in Season Opener
Pepperdine Women’s Soccer team celebrates after scoring a goal. The Waves shut out the Matadors 8-0 Thursday, Aug. 18. Photos by Haley Hoidal. No. 17 Pepperdine Women’s Soccer kicked off their season with a strong 8-0 victory over CSU Northridge Thursday, Aug. 18, at Tari Frahm Rokus field. With their season underway, the Waves look to use these victories to gain confidence in the early parts of the season.
thecomeback.com
Lincoln Riley makes USC starting QB decision
With all of the talks surrounding USC’s decision to join the Big Ten in 2024, many have forgotten about the upcoming season that the program is currently preparing for. The team underwent some massive change at the quarterback position, with last year’s co-starting quarterbacks, Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart, transferring from the program once Lincoln Riley was officially named the head coach. They were able to bring in quarterback Caleb Williams from Oklahoma to replace him, which had many expecting him to be the unquestioned starter.
Pepperdine Graphic
Student Excitement Builds as NSO Begins
Orientation leaders jump and scream in front of first-year housing while welcoming new students and their families to campus Aug. 23. Leaders helped the new students settle into their new homes. Photos by Brandon Rubsamen. As the new school year begins, the Pepperdine community welcomed new and returning students to...
8 USC fraternities form new council after cutting ties with university
As the new semester starts at USC, university officials say they’re disappointed over breakaway fraternities, and are warning students not to join them for their own safety. Eight frats have cut ties with the school after officials imposed strict rules to Greek life in response to allegations of sexual assaults at frat parties. They are: […]
californiaglobe.com
‘Don’t Move to Texas’ Billboards in SF, LA Draw Continued Controversy
Controversy over billboards placed in San Francisco and Los Angeles urging people not to move to Texas continued this week, with the billboards adding to the growing clash between California and Texas. Last week, billboards featuring the words “The Texas Miracle died in Uvalde” went up in Los Angeles and...
Veterans Cemetery Bill Clears CA Legislature, Reaching Governor’s Desk After Tense Debate
A veterans cemetery in Orange County is one step closer today after state legislators approved legislation that would provide a final resting place for area veterans who for many years have had to drive hours outside county lines to be buried in a veterans cemetery. The issue that’s reverberated through...
laschoolreport.com
Four things Carvalho learned from following chronically absent students
After half of Los Angeles Unified students were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year, superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted in April he would personally take on 30 chronically absent students to better understand the issue. In an interview earlier this month with LA School Report, Carvalho said he was able...
This is the Best Cheesecake in California
Their diverse gourmet cheesecake offerings include over 60 flavors. Where can you buy the best cheesecake in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles County, Calif.) - You know what they say: "There's no such thing as a bad cheesecake."
hbsdealer.com
A big day at Ganahl Lumber
The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
Washington Examiner
Businesses bite back: Newsom’s COVID mandates suffer triple court defeats
California courts dealt a blow this month against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 mandates, which forced businesses to close and cleaned out churches for more than a year. It’s been two years since Newsom locked down America’s leading economic powerhouse with a strict disaster declaration that slowed commerce and prompted a pandemic exodus. A trio of rulings show that businesses are starting to see justice in the courts for alleged misery they say was unjustly imposed.
Pepperdine Graphic
Students Reflect on Summer Concert Memories
Sophomore Abby Jo Budiwarman is in the front row at 5 Seconds of Summer’s concert at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine on June 18. She said she enjoyed being able to see their stage effects up close and make out their faces. Photo courtesy of Abby Jo Budiwarman. With summer...
buffalonynews.net
Attorney Toni Jaramilla Files Employment and Civil Rights Lawsuits Against Target
Toni Jaramilla Filed Cases Against Target for Allegedly Forcing Employees To Cover Losses After the Retailer Wrongly Accused Them of Theft. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Attorney Toni Jaramilla files employment rights and civil rights lawsuits against TARGET CORPORATION ('Target') and its agents with the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles, for allegedly coercing its employees to 'confess' to theft and dishonesty when discrepancies arise, rather than investigate if the issue was due to human error as opposed to intentional acts.
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey mourns death of Sebastian Valencia, budding entrepreneur
DOWNEY – Friends and family are mourning the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. Valencia was killed in a solo car crash around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower. According to the...
myburbank.com
Water: Liquid gold in Burbank
The city of Burbank does not have any rights to water. The water we use is purchased from Metropolitan Water District (MWD). MWD supplies Burbank with its water using two sources: the State Water Project (SWP) and the Colorado River. We are currently in year three of a severe drought....
kcrw.com
Why OC’s Andrew Do is unpopular among both Dems and Republicans
State regulators last month hit Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do with a $12,000 fine for violating pay-to-play laws involving CalOptima, which oversees health insurance for California’s poorest residents. Do served on its board, and regulators believe he used his position to usher in lobbying contracts from campaign donors. Now...
Celebrities and Excessive Water Use: How Income Disparity Is Magnifying California’s Drought Crisis
The ongoing climate crisis is a global, multidirectional one: forests are burning, sea levels are rising, temperatures and weather conditions are extreme. Zooming in on California — Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California regions in particular — years of historically severe drought conditions have created growing challenges with water insecurity. And though environmental concerns affect everyone, income inequality is another crisis complicating the climate conversation, as many high-income celebrities are recently coming under fire for charting private jets for flights lasting only 20 minutes or less (resulting in concerning amounts of carbon dioxide emissions) and reckless water waste.More from The...
spectrumnews1.com
Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
biztoc.com
Californian agency names celebrities on water waste list to highlight drought crisis
Celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone have been served with notices for exceeding their monthly water budgets at least four times, according to officials in California. Driving the news: They're among more than 1,600 people who have exceeded their water budgets by 150% as the...
