With all of the talks surrounding USC’s decision to join the Big Ten in 2024, many have forgotten about the upcoming season that the program is currently preparing for. The team underwent some massive change at the quarterback position, with last year’s co-starting quarterbacks, Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart, transferring from the program once Lincoln Riley was officially named the head coach. They were able to bring in quarterback Caleb Williams from Oklahoma to replace him, which had many expecting him to be the unquestioned starter.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO