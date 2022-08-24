Read full article on original website
I make $114,000 a month and I know four different businesses you can begin from the ground up today for only $99
AN entrepreneur started his business from the ground up for only $99 and now makes $114,000 a month in passive income. Charlie Chang graduated college in 2014 looking for a new career plan after being rejected from medical school and taking on jobs in several fields. He began posting personal...
CNBC
Why this CEO takes job candidates out for lunch before hiring them
Leaders often say surrounding yourself with great people is key to their success, but finding those people can be easier said than done. Gonzalo Brujo, global CEO at Interbrand, revealed to CNBC "Make It" the key things he looks for when building out a team. "Try to have a diversified...
JOBS・
How Bearbottom is Rising Above E-Commerce Challenges
When it comes to building a successful e-commerce brand, there are a few key elements that every entrepreneur must keep at the front of their mind. First of all, you have to offer products that people want to buy. For anyone familiar with consumerism in general, this one is a no-brainer. From there, you will need a user-friendly website where customers can easily purchase that product. It might sound simple, but it’s easier said than done. Making sure this all goes off without a hitch requires long-term thinking, flexibility, and dedication.
My Amazon side hustle can make you $1,000 a week – it’s minimal effort and perfect if you’re lazy or strapped for cash
A FINANCE guru is teaching people how to make $1,000 a week with minimal effort on Amazon. TikToker Pat Harris, also known as ecomtrick, gained 1.6million views on his instructions for how to earn money by becoming an Amazon seller. Harris said in the recent video: "If you're lazy like...
Inc.com
A Whole New Slant on Travel Expense Management
In an enlightening and entertaining interview with Inc.’s Brandview Studio, Brittany Covert, Senior Revenue Accounting Manager at Twitch, speaks to the state of business travel in the wake of the COVID pandemic and to the travel expense policies and software applications designed to make such reporting more efficient, precise and painless. Specifically, she endorses TripActions as a lifesaver when it comes to Twitch’s travel expense gathering and reporting.
TechCrunch
This freshly funded startup spun out of a student-run Stanford investment club
Now, two years later, the leader of that club, Steph Mui, is trying to replicate that playbook in the form of a venture-backed startup, and solo entrepreneurship. PIN, which stands for power in numbers, has freshly raised a $5.6 million seed funding round led by Initialized Capital, with investments from GSR, NEA and Canaan.
How to Web3 - Part 1 - A Peek into Another Reality
Hey everyone - this is Bader Youssef. I'm an aspiring web3 innovator, fullstack developer, and sometimes I like to envision a much better future than what is currently available. Sometimes I make videos about it, sometimes I write about it. You can find more about me here - this is...
hackernoon.com
A Web3 Project’s Journey to Organizational Decentralization
Decentralization is a core Web3 tenet, and companies in the space should embrace it not just for their tech stack, but also for how they run their daily operations. By hiring globally, keeping open communication channels, setting the right rules, and promoting individual ownership, they can morph into agile, dynamic, and fast-moving global networks building the Internet's future.
8 Tips to Boost Your Web3 Marketing Campaign
In a world where the speed of digital content is accelerating exponentially, it's a challenge for business owners and marketers to keep up. Within this digital ecosystem, traditional marketing has become less effective as people have increasingly accessed their brands or products directly through social media: This is precisely what led blockchain technologies into the spotlight as a viable solution to address the problems with traditional marketing. Whether it be because of its powerful anonymity features or the lack of centralization that makes data more secure, businesses are actively exploring how blockchain can be incorporated into their marketing strategies to reach customers with greater trustworthiness, trust value proposition, and transparency.
TechCrunch
See the Series B pitch deck that lead to Benchling’s $6B valuation on today’s TechCrunch Live
Sajith Wickramasekara founded Benchling with his co-founder to improve laboratory data collection and collaboration. Since its 2012 founding the company has grown to the de facto market leader, and Wickramasekara will join TechCrunch Live, along with Benchmark General Partner Miles Grimshaw, on its recent acquisition and growth. Benchling was essentially...
Providing Credit for Small Businesses - Interview With Dave Lewis, CEO and Founder of Ranqx
HackerNoon Reporter: Please tell us briefly about your background. I’ve donned many hats over my lifetime but have spent the last two decades firmly in the B2B world. Prior to starting Ranqx, I founded a company called VantagePoint, a growth advisory business with offices in Auckland, Sydney and Dubai.
2022 Noonies Nominee Sergei on Programming, Technology, and More
I’m Sergei Golitsyn, and I’m the Senior Software Engineer at Covalent Inc. I’ve been nominated for the categories below, and if you've enjoyed anything I've written this year, please take some time to vote for me. HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- DESIGN: URL. HackerNoon Contributor of the...
How Technological Approaches and Engineering Transform Construction and Architecture
Digitalization is one of the major things in today’s dynamic business environment. Most industries are adopting technology at a breakneck pace. Businesses’ proactive use of innovations contributes to digital transformation market growth. As a result, it will. by 2025, indicating an annual increase of 16.5%. Companies that choose...
Interview: Growing an Amazon Seller Brand Takes More than Hard Work & an Idea
Interview with AMZSCALE founder on what it takes to win in online retail as an Amazon seller. Amazon is just a fact of life for most of us. Avoiding it takes conscious effort in the US, and the e-commerce platform grew 38% in 2020 and 19% in 2021, according to Statista.
4 Core Principles of Pragmatic Engineering
I’ve had the opportunity to build and lead tech organizations across companies of various sizes and stages. If you have questions on scaling, management, and leadership, I can probably help. I was interviewed by Heroku/Salesforce on engineering leadership where I talked about 4 principles I have come to rely...
A Pessimistic Take on the Future of Content Marketing
I’m very pessimistic about the future of content marketing. Why?. Nowadays, content marketing has come down to “fast food content.” When I say fast food content marketing, I’m obviously not referring to the content created for the purpose of the fast-food industry and clients. This is a clear reference to the low-quality content with the sole purpose to fill in the empty cyberspace. If there is junk food, then there has to be junk content, as well. Right? We all know the answer to that question because it is all around us. This parallel is fully justified. Fast food content marketing is cheap, easy to process, and it comes in unlimited quantities. So, who is to blame? Let’s check out the list of the most usual suspects.
TRIZ in Blockchain: Creative Thinking Technology
The theory of inventive problem solving (TRIZ) is one of the most controversial methods. It is a set of methods for solving problems and improving systems. Leading manufacturing companies use TRIZ methods and tools in their work - Samsung, LG, Gillette, HP, Intel, Boeing, Xerox, Ford, Toyota, Kodak, Johnson&Johnson, and others. The theory is applied when inventive problems arise in way of a person, not solved in obvious or familiar ways. The most effective solution is achieved with the help of resources (material, temporal, spatial, human, and so on) that one already has.
Scaling Backend Development Teams
Scaling teams is one of the biggest challenges engineering leaders face, and backend teams, in particular, can be especially hard. In today’s distributed environment, backend teams are often responsible for applications that are used by both internal and external stakeholders, and documentation, deployment, and tech scaling challenges are all more pronounced than they are in frontend development.
BITLEVEX Secures $50m From GEM Digital
BITLEVEX secured an investment facility totaling $50M from GEM Digital Limited, a digital asset investment firm. The Bahamas-based firm actively sources, constructs, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs worldwide. The investment will enable the Estonia-based investment platform to scale its promotional strategies, hire qualified talent, and build a diversified product selection. The company is already building a diverse selection of investment products that are easy to use and incentivize user participation.
Infobip Builds an Integration for HubSpot to Enhance Customer Experience
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Infobip, the global cloud communications platform, has built an integration with CRM platform HubSpot to provide WhatsApp and SMS messaging for HubSpot’s clients. The integration, available in HubSpot’s App Marketplace, enables its clients to connect with customers using their preferred communication channel, to deliver a great customer experience and boost engagement and sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005263/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
