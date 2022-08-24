Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Colorado Democrats call for new national monument in Rockies
DENVER (AP) — Top Colorado Democrats are asking President Joe Biden to declare a new national monument in the heart of the state’s Rocky Mountains. The monument would be called Camp Hale – Continental Divide National Monument. It would be centered on Camp Hale, which is an old military camp near Vail. A letter the state’s two Democratic senators, governor and Rep. Joe Neguse wrote Biden says it would incorporate some of the surrounding Tenmile Range, but it’s unclear how much. Legislation to preserve the area has stalled in Congress amid Republican objections. Presidents can unilaterally create national monuments.
KEYT
Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor counts of trespass, official misconduct and violation of duty. She has long been on administrative leave from her role as chief deputy to Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. Peters is awaiting trial on several felony charges for her alleged role in allowing unauthorized people to break into her county’s election system in search of proof of conspiracy theories spun by former President Donald Trump after his 2020 election loss.
KEYT
Ex-South Texas mayor acquitted of election fraud conspiracy
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — A former South Texas mayor has been acquitted of organized election fraud and illegal voting. A Hidalgo County jury deliberated for about six hours Thursday before finding former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina not guilty of the organized fraud count and 11 counts of illegal voting. Molina sobbed in his attorney’s arms after hearing the verdict. He had been accused of changing voters’ addresses and bribing residents for their votes in the 2017 mayoral election. Molina testified in his own defense during the eight-day trial. Molina’s wife and an ex-business partner still await trial on similar charges. Both have pleaded not guilty.
KEYT
Colorado mom denies plot to kidnap son from foster home
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman has denied accusations that she plotted with QAnon supporters to kidnap her son from his foster home denies there was ever a planned raid. Cynthia Abcug testified Thursday on the last day of her trial. She said she met backers of the conspiracy theory after reaching out for help on social media to get her son back. Abcug’s lawyer said his client may have made mistakes after her son was removed from her home, including letting a military veteran she never met before sleep on her couch to provide protection for her. But he said there was no evidence Abcug had plans to launch a raid or that she had taken any steps to try to pursue one.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method. Fifty-seven=year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace shooting rampage that killed three men. When Alabama approved nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative execution method, state law gave inmates a brief window in 2018 to select that as their execution method. In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, attorneys said Miller turned in a form selecting nitrogen, but the state now says it has no record of that.
KEYT
Nebraska school officials close newspaper after LGBTQ issue
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Administrators of a Nebraska public school have shuttered the school’s award-winning student newspaper, just days after its last edition that included articles and editorials on LGBTQ issues. The Grand Island Independent reports Northwest Public Schools’ Saga newspaper staff were informed on May 19 of the paper’s elimination. The newspaper had printed its June edition, highlighting Pride Month, on May 16. District officials have not said when or why the decision was made to eliminate the student paper, but a May 22 email from a school employee cancelling the paper’s printing services said it was “because the school board and superintendent are unhappy with the last issue’s editorial content.” Press freedom advocates are calling the move an act of censorship.
KEYT
Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment
CASSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri school district says it will allow students to be spanked if parents give their permission. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District for the first time since the s school board in June approved bringing corporal punishment back to the district. It had been dropped in 2001. The punishment would be used only after other forms of discipline, including suspensions, have not been effective. Parents can choose whether to allow their students to be spanked. Cassville is a 1,900-student district about 60 miles southwest of Springfield. Missouri is one of 19 states in country that allows corporal punishment.
Comments / 0