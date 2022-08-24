ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hideaway#Neon Signs#Signage#Nbcuniversal#Nbcuniversal Checkout
OK! Magazine

Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance

Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

How Jake Miller's 8 Tattoos Tour Is Leaving a Permanent Impression on Fans

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town. After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Inside Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' Cancun Wedding Weekend With VPR Co-Stars

Scheana Shay's wedding with Brock Davies was for SUR a lavish affair. On Aug. 23, the Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot during a tropical nuptials at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancun, Mexico. Clad in a custom white down by Pol' Atteu Haute Couture, Scheana exchanged vows with Brock in front of family and friends, including their VPR co-stars Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and Katie Maloney.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
ETOnline.com

Fall 2022 Home Décor: Shop Cozy Blankets, Candles, Wall Art, Wreaths and More

While we're still sweating it out in the late summer heat, it can be difficult to remember that fall is less than a month away. The season of pumpkin-spiced lattes, cozy knit sweaters, home-cooked meals, and curling up with a good book by the fire is almost here, making it a great time to start updating your home for the new season. We're looking forward to candlelit dinner parties, Netflix binge sessions, and romantic date nights accented by festive fall décor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
E! News

Newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Hands-On While Shopping During Italian Honeymoon

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Hands-On During Italian Honeymoon. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck packed the PDA for this trip. The newlyweds were seen sharing an embrace and a smooch while out shopping during their honeymoon in Milan, Italy on Aug. 25. As seen in photos obtained by E! News, Jennifer sported a crop top paired with white trousers, gold jewelry and wedges. As for Ben, he rocked a pair of jeans with a blue button-up shirt and sleek sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

The Affordable Shein Accessories That Make Any Outfit Look Expensive — Shop Now

​​All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself. Looking for an easy way to make any outfit look expensive without breaking the bank? Look no further than Shein’s collection of colorful jewelry, which OK!’s E-Commerce Editor...
RETAIL
Apartment Therapy

A 1977 Texas Ranch House Is Full of Color, Art, and Modern and Vintage Furniture

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: We stumbled into buying this home haphazardly. We were just “looking for fun” at real estate websites while updating our 1950s starter home to sell. When I came across the listing for this home I asked my friend and realtor if we could “just go look at it for fun.”
IRVING, TX
E! News

E! News

206K+
Followers
50K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy