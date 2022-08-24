Read full article on original website
Related
I’m an interior design pro – 7 ‘style sins’ to avoid in your living room and the mistake that makes your home look cheap
HOW you keep your home can say a lot about you, but there might be some small oversights which are making it look cluttered and tacky. Interior design experts have unveiled the top sins which are making your living room look cheaper. The interior design experts at Domain have shared...
Vivica A. Fox Shares Details on the Run-In With Kenya Moore That Ended Their Years-Long Feud
Vivica A. Fox and Kenya Moore are finally on good terms—but achieving peace wasn't easy. As Fox exclusively told E! News on Aug. 23, "It's been a long time coming. It was a 10 year beef." The two first clashed while competing on season 14 of The Celebrity Apprentice...
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Abby De La Rosa Has a Hilarious Response to Nick Cannon Expecting Another Baby
Watch: Nick Cannon Expecting BABY No. 9 With Brittany Bell. Move over Gen Z, it's all about "Gen C" at the moment. After Nick Cannon recently announced he was expecting his third child with model Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa—who shares 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with the Wild N' Out star—posted her light-hearted reaction to the news.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
Real Simple
Space of the Week: Floral Wallpaper Becomes the Defining Feature of a Formerly Bland Bathroom
Joy Green, a lifestyle and decor blogger based in Houston, found a dream home in the suburbs where she and her husband could raise their two children. It's set on a tree-lined street in an established neighborhood, and every room seems to have its own hint of character. "The entire...
How Jake Miller's 8 Tattoos Tour Is Leaving a Permanent Impression on Fans
Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town. After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
Inside Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' Cancun Wedding Weekend With VPR Co-Stars
Scheana Shay's wedding with Brock Davies was for SUR a lavish affair. On Aug. 23, the Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot during a tropical nuptials at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancun, Mexico. Clad in a custom white down by Pol' Atteu Haute Couture, Scheana exchanged vows with Brock in front of family and friends, including their VPR co-stars Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and Katie Maloney.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clinique's TikTok-Famous Black Honey Lipstick Is Now Available as a Lip Gloss
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
ETOnline.com
Fall 2022 Home Décor: Shop Cozy Blankets, Candles, Wall Art, Wreaths and More
While we're still sweating it out in the late summer heat, it can be difficult to remember that fall is less than a month away. The season of pumpkin-spiced lattes, cozy knit sweaters, home-cooked meals, and curling up with a good book by the fire is almost here, making it a great time to start updating your home for the new season. We're looking forward to candlelit dinner parties, Netflix binge sessions, and romantic date nights accented by festive fall décor.
This Urban Decay Lipstick Looks Like a Lip Gloss and Lasts for 16 Hours Even Through Eating and Drinking
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Finally Did the Viral Relationship Quiz—and It’s a Must-See
Watch: Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Hilariously Troll Bathing Debate. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis put their love to the test. The jOBS actor, 44, shared a hilarious video of himself and his wife participating in the viral relationship challenge, where they had to answer questions pertaining to their romance without seeing each other's responses.
Newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Hands-On While Shopping During Italian Honeymoon
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Hands-On During Italian Honeymoon. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck packed the PDA for this trip. The newlyweds were seen sharing an embrace and a smooch while out shopping during their honeymoon in Milan, Italy on Aug. 25. As seen in photos obtained by E! News, Jennifer sported a crop top paired with white trousers, gold jewelry and wedges. As for Ben, he rocked a pair of jeans with a blue button-up shirt and sleek sunglasses.
Jinkx Monsoon Finally Reveals Why She Called RuPaul “Broom” on Drag Race All Stars
Watch: 6 Hilarious "RuPaul's Drag Race" Celeb Impressions. At long last, a Drag Race mystery is solved. During Jinkx Monsoon's instantly-legendary Snatch Game performance as Judy Garland on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7, she started one of her answers by calling RuPaul "Broom." It got a laugh out of everybody—but it didn't really make any sense.
La Brea Season 2 First-Look Photos Tease a Whole New Time Period and More
Attention, La Brea fans: We've got a sneak peek at the future—or should we say past?—of the hit NBC series. E! News can exclusively reveal the first photos from season two of the sci-fi drama, which returns Sept. 27. Season one of La Brea saw Eve Harris (Natalie...
The Affordable Shein Accessories That Make Any Outfit Look Expensive — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself. Looking for an easy way to make any outfit look expensive without breaking the bank? Look no further than Shein’s collection of colorful jewelry, which OK!’s E-Commerce Editor...
Amazon Shoppers Swear By These Affordable Dog Products With Over 20,000 Five-Star Reviews
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. It's time for...
Travis Barker Has a Doggone Amazing Tattoo Confession That Lives Up to His Name
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Naughty on MGK Tour. Travis Barker has a paws-itively great new approach to his tattoos. The Blink-182 musician shared in a recent tweet that he now feels differently when it comes to removing permanent ink. But his newfound perspective also means he has come up with a brilliant solution.
A 1977 Texas Ranch House Is Full of Color, Art, and Modern and Vintage Furniture
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: We stumbled into buying this home haphazardly. We were just “looking for fun” at real estate websites while updating our 1950s starter home to sell. When I came across the listing for this home I asked my friend and realtor if we could “just go look at it for fun.”
Bed Bath & Beyond 80% Off Warehouse Clearout Sale: Get $1 Mugs, $3 Bath Towels & $110 Bar Stools for $27
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Labor Day may...
E! News
206K+
Followers
50K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0