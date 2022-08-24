The Clean List: 63 Northeast Louisiana restaurants, businesses had no health violations
The News-Star obtained food safety inspection information for July 2022 from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.
Sanitarians inspected about 360 addresses in the 12 parishes of northeastern Louisiana accounting for 408 permits.
Some chains have multiple locations, and several addresses are host to more than one permit, such as food courts or restaurants with separate bar, kitchen and grocery areas.
According to LDH, uncorrected critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination or make someone sick. Less serious violations are not directly related to food-borne illness but could become hazardous if they aren't fixed.
Complete inspection information for the month is included in a searchable database at the end of this story.
About 217 permits had no critical violations, and 63 had no violations.
Check eatsafe.la.gov for the most recent inspection information available and information on how to file a complaint.
See the 63 violation-free eateries
The following information about critical violations is listed by permit and address. Some permit holders might have multiple locations. Check the database below for additional information on food safety inspections.
Franklin
- Chandler's Day Care Center Kitchen, 1916 Havard St., Winnsboro
- Little Dragonflies (Daycare Kitchen), 7430 Highway 4, Winnsboro
Jackson
- Housing Authority Of The Town Of Jonesboro-Summer Feeding Site, 839 Harvey Place, Jonesboro
- McDonald Recreation Center-Summer Feeding Site, 400 Jeffress St., Jonesboro
- Popeyes 10655 Restaurant, 135 Richard Zuber Thruway, Jonesboro
- Union Bee Head Start Center (Summer Feeding) Site 382200, 3039 Sixth St., Hodge
Lincoln
- Bethel Christian School, 2901 Winona Drive, Ruston
- California Smoke Shop (Packaged Grocery), 203 W. California Ave., Ruston
- Domino's, 995 Tech Drive, Ruston
- Kiddie Palace Day Care Daycare, 260 Houston St., Simmsboro
- Super 1 Foods 617 Seafood Market, 1500 N. Trenton St., Ruston
Madison
- Lucky's Casino Bar, 313 Highway 577, Delhi
- M & C Watson Group (Summer Feeding Site), 510 E. Askew St., Tallulah
- Madison Parish High School Football Concession — Home, 1234 Madison High Drive, Tallulah
- Madison Parish High School Football Concession — Visitor, 1234 Madison High Drive, Tallulah
- Madison Parish Middle School (Summer Feeding Site), 1234 Madison High Drive, Tallulah
- Tallulah Country Club Kitchen, 762 Old U.S. Highway 65, Tallulah
- Waverly Truck Stop Store Convenience Store, 313 Highway 577 S., Delhi
- Linda's Specialty Cakes Bakery, 812 McCreight St., Bastrop
- Quick Pack Grocery, 9505 Carbon Plant Road, Bastrop
Ouachita
- Amvets Post 66 Lounge Bar, 2915 Armand St., Monroe
- Boys & Girls Club Of Nela (Summer Feeding Site), 500 Evergreen St., West Monroe
- Daily Press Kitchen, 2899 Sterlington Road, Suite 2, Monroe
- El Paso Mexican Grill (Restaurant Kitchen), 3211 U.S. 165 N., Monroe
- Eskamoe's Frozen Custard & More Restaurant, 8960 U.S. 165 N., Sterlington
- G.B. Cooley-Walnut Group Home (Kitchen), 2045 Prairie Road, Monroe
- Little Legends Early Learning Center - Kitchen, 2901 Cameron St., Monroe
- Longhorn Steakhouse #5353 Restaurant, 4461 Pecanland Mall Drive, Monroe
- Luna Piena Italian Bistro (Restaurant Bar), 400 Trenton St., Ste. A, West Monroe
- Mccain Farms (Packaged Grocery), 119 Owens Road, Calhoun
- New Excel (Convenience Store Deli), 5073 Jonesboro Road, West Monroe
- Open Arms After Hours Child Enrichment Center Child Care Kitchen, 801 St. John St., Monroe
- Riverside Coney Island Restaurant, 710 Walnut St., Monroe
- Saint Francis Medical Center Restaurant, 309 Jackson St., Monroe
- The Cookout Too (Restaurant Bar), 5120 DeSiard Street, Suite A, Monroe
- Yummy Japan Restaurant, 4700 Millhaven Road, Monroe
Richland
- Blue Line Nutrition (Shake/Tea Bar), 105 Jasper St., Ste. 1, Rayville
- Bush Road Community Home Kitchen, 101 Donahoe Road, Delhi
- DCAA Head Start Rayville # 2 Kitchen, 302 Highway 3048, Rayville
- DCAA Head Start Rayville # 3 Kitchen, 115 Legacy Drive, Rayville
- Delhi Community Home Kitchen, 422 La-854 Hwy., Delhi
- Delta Community Act Agen Headstart Kitchen, 212 Cuthbert St., Delhi
- North Rayville Community Home Kitchen, 733 Hwy. 852, Rayville
- Partners In Care (Summer Feeding Site), 11 Cabuck Lane, Rayville
- Poverty Point Marina Grocery, 71 Marina Lane, Delhi
- Rayville Elementary School Kitchen, 124 Learning Place, Rayville
- Richland Career Center At Archibald Kitchen, 376 Highway 15, Mangham
- Richland Community Home Kitchen, 3580 Highway 80, Rayville
- Richland Learning Center (Summer Feeding Site), 730 Louisiana St., Delhi
- Richland Parish Council On Aging Kitchen, 414 Harrison St., Rayville
- Richland Voluntary Council On Aging (Kitchen), 730 Louisiana St., Delhi
- Riverfield Academy Football Field Concession, 510 Wood St., Rayville
- Riverfield Academy Gymnasium Concession, 510 Wood St., Rayville
- Riverfield Academy School Kitchen, 510 Wood St., Rayville
- Tallulah Community Home Kitchen, 68 Luffey Lane, Rayville
Union
- Brookshire Food Store 38 Meat Market, 1018 Sterlington Hwy. Farmerville
- Dollar Tree #3463 Grocery, 795 Sterlington Hwy., Farmerville
- Farmerville Senior Citizens Dining Site Kitchen, 606 E. Boundary St., Farmerville
- Mom's Helper Daycare & Preschool II Daycare Kitchen, 190 Hamm St., Farmerville
- Murphy USA #7537 Grocery, 839 Sterlington Hwy., Farmerville
West Carroll
- Oak Grove Package Liquor (Daiquiri), 225 Industrial Blvd., Oak Grove
- MCIO Head Start Daycare, 410 Combs St., Oak Grove
- West Carroll Parish Jail Kitchen, 305 E. Main St., Oak Grove
See a database of inspections for Northeast Louisiana
