The Clean List: 63 Northeast Louisiana restaurants, businesses had no health violations

The News-Star obtained food safety inspection information for July 2022 from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

Sanitarians inspected about 360 addresses in the 12 parishes of northeastern Louisiana accounting for 408 permits.

Some chains have multiple locations, and several addresses are host to more than one permit, such as food courts or restaurants with separate bar, kitchen and grocery areas.

According to LDH, uncorrected critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination or make someone sick. Less serious violations are not directly related to food-borne illness but could become hazardous if they aren't fixed.

Complete inspection information for the month is included in a searchable database at the end of this story.

About 217 permits had no critical violations, and 63 had no violations.

Check eatsafe.la.gov for the most recent inspection information available and information on how to file a complaint.

The following information about critical violations is listed by permit and address. Some permit holders might have multiple locations. Check the database below for additional information on food safety inspections.

Franklin

Chandler's Day Care Center Kitchen, 1916 Havard St., Winnsboro

Little Dragonflies (Daycare Kitchen), 7430 Highway 4, Winnsboro

Jackson

Housing Authority Of The Town Of Jonesboro-Summer Feeding Site, 839 Harvey Place, Jonesboro

McDonald Recreation Center-Summer Feeding Site, 400 Jeffress St., Jonesboro

Popeyes 10655 Restaurant, 135 Richard Zuber Thruway, Jonesboro

Union Bee Head Start Center (Summer Feeding) Site 382200, 3039 Sixth St., Hodge

Lincoln

Bethel Christian School, 2901 Winona Drive, Ruston

California Smoke Shop (Packaged Grocery), 203 W. California Ave., Ruston

Domino's, 995 Tech Drive, Ruston

Kiddie Palace Day Care Daycare, 260 Houston St., Simmsboro

Super 1 Foods 617 Seafood Market, 1500 N. Trenton St., Ruston

Madison

Lucky's Casino Bar, 313 Highway 577, Delhi

M & C Watson Group (Summer Feeding Site), 510 E. Askew St., Tallulah

Madison Parish High School Football Concession — Home, 1234 Madison High Drive, Tallulah

Madison Parish High School Football Concession — Visitor, 1234 Madison High Drive, Tallulah

Madison Parish Middle School (Summer Feeding Site), 1234 Madison High Drive, Tallulah

Tallulah Country Club Kitchen, 762 Old U.S. Highway 65, Tallulah

Waverly Truck Stop Store Convenience Store, 313 Highway 577 S., Delhi

Linda's Specialty Cakes Bakery, 812 McCreight St., Bastrop

Quick Pack Grocery, 9505 Carbon Plant Road, Bastrop

Ouachita

Amvets Post 66 Lounge Bar, 2915 Armand St., Monroe

Boys & Girls Club Of Nela (Summer Feeding Site), 500 Evergreen St., West Monroe

Daily Press Kitchen, 2899 Sterlington Road, Suite 2, Monroe

El Paso Mexican Grill (Restaurant Kitchen), 3211 U.S. 165 N., Monroe

Eskamoe's Frozen Custard & More Restaurant, 8960 U.S. 165 N., Sterlington

G.B. Cooley-Walnut Group Home (Kitchen), 2045 Prairie Road, Monroe

Little Legends Early Learning Center - Kitchen, 2901 Cameron St., Monroe

Longhorn Steakhouse #5353 Restaurant, 4461 Pecanland Mall Drive, Monroe

Luna Piena Italian Bistro (Restaurant Bar), 400 Trenton St., Ste. A, West Monroe

Mccain Farms (Packaged Grocery), 119 Owens Road, Calhoun

New Excel (Convenience Store Deli), 5073 Jonesboro Road, West Monroe

Open Arms After Hours Child Enrichment Center Child Care Kitchen, 801 St. John St., Monroe

Riverside Coney Island Restaurant, 710 Walnut St., Monroe

Saint Francis Medical Center Restaurant, 309 Jackson St., Monroe

The Cookout Too (Restaurant Bar), 5120 DeSiard Street, Suite A, Monroe

Yummy Japan Restaurant, 4700 Millhaven Road, Monroe

Richland

Blue Line Nutrition (Shake/Tea Bar), 105 Jasper St., Ste. 1, Rayville

Bush Road Community Home Kitchen, 101 Donahoe Road, Delhi

DCAA Head Start Rayville # 2 Kitchen, 302 Highway 3048, Rayville

DCAA Head Start Rayville # 3 Kitchen, 115 Legacy Drive, Rayville

Delhi Community Home Kitchen, 422 La-854 Hwy., Delhi

Delta Community Act Agen Headstart Kitchen, 212 Cuthbert St., Delhi

North Rayville Community Home Kitchen, 733 Hwy. 852, Rayville

Partners In Care (Summer Feeding Site), 11 Cabuck Lane, Rayville

Poverty Point Marina Grocery, 71 Marina Lane, Delhi

Rayville Elementary School Kitchen, 124 Learning Place, Rayville

Richland Career Center At Archibald Kitchen, 376 Highway 15, Mangham

Richland Community Home Kitchen, 3580 Highway 80, Rayville

Richland Learning Center (Summer Feeding Site), 730 Louisiana St., Delhi

Richland Parish Council On Aging Kitchen, 414 Harrison St., Rayville

Richland Voluntary Council On Aging (Kitchen), 730 Louisiana St., Delhi

Riverfield Academy Football Field Concession, 510 Wood St., Rayville

Riverfield Academy Gymnasium Concession, 510 Wood St., Rayville

Riverfield Academy School Kitchen, 510 Wood St., Rayville

Tallulah Community Home Kitchen, 68 Luffey Lane, Rayville

Union

Brookshire Food Store 38 Meat Market, 1018 Sterlington Hwy. Farmerville

Dollar Tree #3463 Grocery, 795 Sterlington Hwy., Farmerville

Farmerville Senior Citizens Dining Site Kitchen, 606 E. Boundary St., Farmerville

Mom's Helper Daycare & Preschool II Daycare Kitchen, 190 Hamm St., Farmerville

Murphy USA #7537 Grocery, 839 Sterlington Hwy., Farmerville

West Carroll

Oak Grove Package Liquor (Daiquiri), 225 Industrial Blvd., Oak Grove

MCIO Head Start Daycare, 410 Combs St., Oak Grove

West Carroll Parish Jail Kitchen, 305 E. Main St., Oak Grove

