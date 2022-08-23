Manatee schools: Chad Choate re-elected in District 4, Rich Tatem snags District 5 School Board race

BRADENTON — Incumbent Chad Choate and newcomer Richard Tatem won their Manatee County School Board races outright Tuesday evening, while the District 2 seat will be determined in a November general election runoff between Cindy Spray and Harold Byrd Jr.

Choate received 55.3% of the vote in the nonpartisan primary election for the District 4 seat and Sean Conley 44.7%, according to the unofficial results from the county's Supervisor of Elections office.

Tatem, a retired Air Force colonel, won 50.5% of the vote in a three-way race to avoid a runoff in District 5. He defeated incumbent Rev. James T. Golden, who finished with 33% and Chantal Wilford, who had 16.5%.

ELECTION RESULTS: See latest results for local and statewide races

Manatee School Board District 4: Chad Choate, Sean Conley competing for Manatee School Board District 4 seat

Election preview: Manatee County School Board District 2 race

"It was an invigorating experience seeing so many people come out and vote," Tatem said following his win Tuesday night. "It was a great to see neighbors, voters who all live in this community, within five or 10 miles of one another, supporting their local elections."

District 2 slated for November runoff

The District 2 race will head for a November general election runoff after none of the three contenders got more than 50% of the vote. Instead, Spray received 39% of the vote, and Byrd, a former Bradenton city commissioner, had about 35.5% to advance. Susan Agruso had 25.5%.

Only 300 votes separated Spray and Byrd's campaigns in the primary election and the former Bradenton city commissioner says he is prepared for a close race leading up to the November general election. Byrd hopes to increase his campaign footprint in the community to secure a win.

"We are in regroup mode and working to get a winning strategy for November," Byrd said Wednesday afternoon. “We will look at some ground game politics, so we have to strategize and get out there more.”

Byrd said he anticipated a runoff for the District 2 race and thinks the fall campaign will be more challenging.

"I think there will be a lot of attention, so we are preparing for it. I expect full force coming against me. I'm up against Tallahassee, too," he said. "The governor endorsed candidates in this area and they all won. I'm the only one in this area left standing and going into a runoff."

Byrd said that he and his team have identified areas that need increased focus.

"Voters within our urban core were able to come out and support our candidacy but at this point, we have to make sure the entire District 2 voters, which is majority Democrat voters, are engaged so that we can bring home a victory in November," he said.

Spray commended her campaign team for being active and spending time with constituents in the community leading up to the primary election — an effort she says she will continue to do through the November general election.

"I have a pretty good team behind me; I feel like I will be victorious. I am running on the same values in general that I did in the primary," she said.

Spray, who ended the evening with just shy of 39% of votes, also said she had anticipated a runoff.

"I kind of expected the runoff, simply because of the demographics of the district. We did a good job getting people to the polls on election day and I feel very proud and honored to get" the most votes, she said. "I anticipated a runoff but wasn't sure who it would be... it's going to be an interesting race."

Spray says she is confident in her campaign and plans to focus on helping teachers and students in the district to excel in the county’s public schools.

"When you have that vision, and you know how to do the work you have to keep pushing. It's a fight worth fighting,” she said. “In my view, we have to make changes, throughout this whole district and administration and that's what we are going to do."

Spray says she will speak up for those in the district who feel unheard and unseen.

"If you can't find change and you feel you can't say anything because of repercussions, I'm here for those people. It's not about sitting on the board and making choices to please one party or the other, no. This is about bringing those kids up the right way, and educating them. They are our future."

Spray was among the candidates Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed recently leading up the Aug. 23 primaries. She called her endorsement for the District 2 seat in Manatee County "an honor."

"I feel blessed to be on a ballot with the governor; I never would've thought that would happen to me, not in a million years," she said.

Tatem said Tuesday evening that he looks forward to seeing which candidate for District 2 will be elected to the board alongside him in the November general election runoff.

Choate could not be reached for comment.

The board members serve four-year terms. The School District of Manatee County, which received a B rating for the 2022 school year, serves 52,000 students and is ranked 25th out of 67 districts in the state.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Manatee schools: Chad Choate re-elected in District 4, Rich Tatem snags District 5 School Board race