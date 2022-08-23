ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican Scotty Moore to face U.S. Rep. Darren Soto in 9th Congressional District

By Sara-Megan Walsh, The Ledger
 2 days ago

Scotty Moore has emerged from a four-way race as the Republican nominee for Florida's 9th Congressional District.

Moore, a Christian nonprofit worker, won just under 56% of the vote in Tuesday's Republican primary and will face incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee, in November. Jose Castillo took 24.8% of the vote, Adianis Morales had 13 % and Sergio Ortiz just over 6 %, according to Florida Department of Election's unofficial results.

District 15, Republicans: Laurel Lee beats Kelli Stargel, 3 others to become Republican nominee for Florida's new CD 15

District 15, Democrats: Alan Cohn wins Democratic primary for Florida House District 15

District 18: U.S. Rep Scott Franklin easily wins GOP primary for 18th Congressional District

More results: Live election results from other Polk County races

The redrawn 9th Congressional District takes up all of Osceola County as well as a chunk of southern Orange County and two very small slivers of Polk County in the far eastern areas near Davenport and Haines City.

Moore, an Orlando resident, has made firing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi a key issue on his campaign's website. He proposes to do this by flipping the House to Republican control in November. Other key issues mentioned include being pro-life and wanting to secure the country's southern border.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on Twitter @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Republican Scotty Moore to face U.S. Rep. Darren Soto in 9th Congressional District

Comments / 0

