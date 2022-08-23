ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephanie Luke wins Lake County District 5 School Board race; runoff coming in District 2

By Frank Stanfield
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 5 days ago

TAVARES — Incumbent School Board District 5 member Stephanie Luke swept her opponents Tuesday, receiving 59 percent of the votes.

“We are very excited,” she said. “We are celebrating with friends and family. I’m overwhelmed by the support of Lake County."

She said the district’s priority is to build attendance and “get back” to pre-Covid conditions.

School Board District 5: Meet the candidates

School Board District 2: Meet the candidates running for the Lake County School Board District 2

Getting ready: Tuesday is primary Election Day in Lake County

Marie Alberti got 20.11 percent and Peter Tarby received 20.58%.

In School Board District 2, Jim Miller received 35.81 percent of the vote while Tyler Brandeburg tallied 34.51 percent and Ludy Lopez captured 29.68 percent. If a candidate fails to get 50 percent of the vote plus one, then the top two candidates face a runoff in November.

How did Lake vote in the Democratic primary for governor?

Lake voters also cast ballots for statewide races, including the hotly contested Democratic primary race for governor between Nichole “Nikki” Fried and Charlie Crist.

Crist captured 60.16 percent of the Lake vote, while Fried got 34.40 percent. Crist won statewide and will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the general election in November.

North Lake Hospital District NE Seat 2

In another local race, Republican Velma Dawson received 34.30 percent in the North Lake Hospital District NE Seat 2 contest against Barbara Price. Price, the winner, received 65.70 percent.

State House of Representatives

In the State House District 25 race, Taylor Yarkosky won with 29.84 percent of the vote districtwide. In Lake, Liz Cornell received 19.53 percent, Matthew Silbernagel received 23.23 percent, Tom Vail got 27.41 percent, and Yarkosky got 29.84 percent.

U.S. House Districts 11 and 8

Some political observers were watching the District 11 congressional race between Republican incumbent Daniel Webster, Laura Loomer and Gavriel Soriano.

Webster, who has represented Central Florida since 2010, won outright with 51.05% of the vote districtwide. In Lake, Webster got 50.30 percent, Loomer received 45.23 percent and Soriano got 4.47 percent.

In District 6, Republicans Charles Davis and Michael Waltz faced each other. Waltz won outright with 77.41 percent of the districtwide vote. In Lake, he captured 78.69 percent.

U.S. Senate

As they did elsewhere in the state, Democrats in Lake cast an overwhelming vote in favor of Val Demings for U.S. Senate. In Lake, she got almost 92 percent of the vote. She will face incumbent Republican Marco Rubio in November.

Statewide races: agriculture commissioner and attorney general

In Lake, as throughout the state, Wilton Simpson got the nod in the GOP primary for commissioner of agriculture. In Lake he got 64.35 percent of the vote.

In Lake, as throughout the state, Naomi Blemur was top choice in the Democratic primary for agriculture commissioner, getting 43.35 percent.

Lake Democrats, like their counterparts statewide, chose Aramis Ayala in the state attorney general primary. She got 47.02 percent of the Lake vote.

Results are unofficial until verified by the county canvassing board.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Stephanie Luke wins Lake County District 5 School Board race; runoff coming in District 2

