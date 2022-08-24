ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

‘I don’t want your vote’: Charlie Crist tells DeSantis supporters

Florida's Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist had a blunt message to Gov. Ron DeSantis's supporters: "I don't want your vote." "Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him. I don't want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart — keep it. I want the vote of the people of Florida who care about our state. Good Democrats, good independents, good Republicans — unify with this ticket," he declared during a press gaggle Wednesday.
Daily Mail

Republican-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist wins primary to face GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November: Pelosi-backed House lawmaker beats progressive Nikki Fried in the Sunshine State

Florida Rep. Charlie Crist won his state's Democratic gubernatorial primary on Tuesday night and will now face Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in November. In selecting the 66-year-old lawmaker, who is backed by the national Democratic establishment, Sunshine State voters undoubtedly chose the safer, more moderate option to run against the GOP powerhouse.
Fox News

Demings looks to emerge from Florida Senate primary race, eyeing November clash with Rubio

Florida's primary elections take place Tuesday, but by listening to Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., one might think it was already general election season. Demings is running for Senate, facing off against former Florida House member Brian Rush, former immigration lawyer and Justice Department Special Counsel William Sanchez, and Ricardo De La Fuente in the Democratic race, but her sights are firmly set on incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.
MSNBC

Marco Rubio begs for money while Rick Scott vacations in Italy

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., pleaded for campaign donations on Tuesday, amid reports of fundraising trouble in the GOP. During a Fox News interview ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections in Florida, Rubio begged supporters to send him money, claiming the Democratic front-runner, Rep. Val Demings, is getting money from “far-left Marxists” who contribute "50 bucks a month or whatever" to her campaign.
POLITICO

After Florida's frantic primary, the main event is here

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. It was 30 years ago this morning that Hurricane Andrew slammed into Florida, ultimately destroying more than 49,000 homes and killing dozens of people. Get to work— Democrats and Republicans are wasting little time basking in the afterglow of the primary. Gov. Ron DeSantis and...
