Florida's Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist had a blunt message to Gov. Ron DeSantis's supporters: "I don't want your vote." "Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him. I don't want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart — keep it. I want the vote of the people of Florida who care about our state. Good Democrats, good independents, good Republicans — unify with this ticket," he declared during a press gaggle Wednesday.

