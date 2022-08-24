Read full article on original website
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' election police force announces arrests of 20 for voter fraud
Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that 20 people who voted in the 2020 election will be arrested and charged Thursday for breaking the state's election laws on felon voting rights. The move was described as the "opening salvo" for the Office of Election Crimes and Security, created by DeSantis...
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Primary Elections Update: DeSantis, Rubio Have These November Opponents
Primary election season continued Tuesday with heavily-watched races in Florida and New York.
Washington Examiner
‘I don’t want your vote’: Charlie Crist tells DeSantis supporters
Florida's Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist had a blunt message to Gov. Ron DeSantis's supporters: "I don't want your vote." "Those who support the governor should stay with him and vote for him. I don't want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart — keep it. I want the vote of the people of Florida who care about our state. Good Democrats, good independents, good Republicans — unify with this ticket," he declared during a press gaggle Wednesday.
Ousted Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
A Florida data scientist who said she was fired for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data will now challenge Rep. Matt Gaetz for a House seat.
Florida U.S. Senate results: Val Demings-Marco Rubio matchup is on
More than a million Democrats in Florida gave U.S. Rep. Val Demings an early vote of confidence Tuesday as the party’s national leaders push for her to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio this fall. Demings, 65, the former Orlando Police chief who’s served three terms in Congress, dominated...
Republican-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist wins primary to face GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November: Pelosi-backed House lawmaker beats progressive Nikki Fried in the Sunshine State
Florida Rep. Charlie Crist won his state's Democratic gubernatorial primary on Tuesday night and will now face Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in November. In selecting the 66-year-old lawmaker, who is backed by the national Democratic establishment, Sunshine State voters undoubtedly chose the safer, more moderate option to run against the GOP powerhouse.
Lauren Book wins Senate District 35 race against Barbara Sharief
Lauren Book, the Democratic leader in the Florida Senate, defeated former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief in a bitterly fought race Tuesday night that was marked by intra-party tensions and personal attacks. Book won by about 21 percentage points, with about 98% of the vote counted as of 8 pm.
Demings looks to emerge from Florida Senate primary race, eyeing November clash with Rubio
Florida's primary elections take place Tuesday, but by listening to Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., one might think it was already general election season. Demings is running for Senate, facing off against former Florida House member Brian Rush, former immigration lawyer and Justice Department Special Counsel William Sanchez, and Ricardo De La Fuente in the Democratic race, but her sights are firmly set on incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.
Release of Mar-a-Lago affidavit expected as Biden decries Republicans’ ‘semi-fascism’ – live
Deadline looms for unsealing of redacted affidavit authorizing search of Donald Trump’s Florida property
MSNBC
Marco Rubio begs for money while Rick Scott vacations in Italy
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., pleaded for campaign donations on Tuesday, amid reports of fundraising trouble in the GOP. During a Fox News interview ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections in Florida, Rubio begged supporters to send him money, claiming the Democratic front-runner, Rep. Val Demings, is getting money from “far-left Marxists” who contribute "50 bucks a month or whatever" to her campaign.
POLITICO
After Florida's frantic primary, the main event is here
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. It was 30 years ago this morning that Hurricane Andrew slammed into Florida, ultimately destroying more than 49,000 homes and killing dozens of people. Get to work— Democrats and Republicans are wasting little time basking in the afterglow of the primary. Gov. Ron DeSantis and...
