Fort Worth, TX

CBS DFW

New housing concepts pop up around North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
WFAA

Drivers who rode through high waters urged to have their vehicles checked for damage

FORT WORTH, Texas — One of the many streets in Fort Worth that ended up underwater during Monday's flash floods was in the 100 block of Carroll Street. That's where workers at Downtown Garage witnessed drivers taking serious chances with their rides. In fact, Fort Worth firefighters put up caution tape across Carroll Street, but according to employees at Downtown Garage, drivers ignored the warning.
CBS DFW

Residents call on City of Fort Worth to help with debris collection at Lake Worth after storms

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The historic rains swept an extraordinary amount of trash and litter into Lake Worth, one of the main water sources for the City of Fort Worth."Kind of shock when I saw it," said Bobby Graves, whose son-in-law owns a home on Lake Worth.Neighbors said the floating island of trash - filled with Styrofoam cups, bottles, and debris - forms every major storm, and they've been fighting for years to get the city to take action."It's consistent," said Susie Flail, who lives on a cove on the south side of Lake Worth. "It happens at least...
fox4news.com

Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Most short-term rentals in Fort Worth operating illegally, not paying local hotel occupancy taxes, data shows

Most of the short-term rentals operating in Fort Worth were listed on the mobile platform Airbnb, according to a consultant's report. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fort Worth City Council is considering regulating short-term rentals after a report found most were operating illegally and were not paying local hotel occupancy taxes. The...
texasstandard.org

Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows

In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
fox4news.com

Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
nypressnews.com

Report blames Playpen boat accident that severed woman’s feet on ‘improper lookout;’ captain says it was all horrible

CHICAGO (CBS) — A boating tragedy on Lake Michigan’s popular Playpen area sent two women to the hospital recently – and one of them had to have her feet amputated. We obtained an accident report that not only reveals what went wrong, but also who was at the controls of the boat at the time. For the first time Thursday, CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza got in touch with the captain of the boat involved that day.
impressiveinteriordesign.com

Home Vs Apartment Vs Condo: What’s The Best Option For You In Forth Worth?

When it comes to finding a place to live, there are many different options available. You can choose to rent an apartment, buy a condo, or even purchase a home. Each of these choices has its own set of pros and cons, so it’s important to weigh your options carefully before making a decision. With that said, let’s take a closer look at homes vs apartments vs condos in Fort Worth, TX to help you decide which option is best for you.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

10 Hospitalized, Including 8 Students, in Van Crash Thursday Morning in Dallas

Eight children and two drivers were hospitalized for minor injuries after a school van collided with a car as the students headed to school Thursday morning, officials say. Dallas Fire-Rescue said the crash occurred at about 8:10 a.m. near Midway Road and Boca Bay Drive when a car crashed into an unmarked white passenger van and pinned it against a utility pole.
DALLAS, TX

