Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Auto experts, North Texas police officers share how to prevent catalytic converter thefts
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thieves are stealing catalytic converters at a high rate, making it difficult for manufacturers to keep up with the demand of replacements. One truck accessory store in Fort Worth is working to help Texas drivers protect their vehicles. Trail End Truck Accessories is a longtime...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Volunteers Wanted in Fort Worth to Help Clean Litter and Debris Left After Flooding
Saturday, 8 - 11 a.m. There is no need to register and volunteers can come and go. Trash disposal information will be provided. On Thursday and Friday, supplies can be picked up at the Panther Island parking lot located off Purcey Street. On Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28,...
fortworthreport.org
Millions could be headed to Fort Worth’s flood-prone West 7th district through state plan
Two projects aimed at reducing flooding near the West 7th Street entertainment corridor and University Drive will be eligible for state funds if a new regional flood plan is finalized in January. The Trinity Regional Flood Planning Group was formed in 2020 as part of a statewide effort to address...
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
New housing concepts pop up around North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
Here's How Much Recent Rain Has Actually Helped Texas' Drought
Parts of the state have been under "exceptional" drought conditions.
Drivers who rode through high waters urged to have their vehicles checked for damage
FORT WORTH, Texas — One of the many streets in Fort Worth that ended up underwater during Monday's flash floods was in the 100 block of Carroll Street. That's where workers at Downtown Garage witnessed drivers taking serious chances with their rides. In fact, Fort Worth firefighters put up caution tape across Carroll Street, but according to employees at Downtown Garage, drivers ignored the warning.
nypressnews.com
Mississippi flooding prompts rescues and evacuations
A flash flood emergency has been issued for parts of Mississippi after torrential rains caused evacuations, closed roadways and forced water rescues across the region. The Weather Channel’s Justin Michaels has more.
Residents call on City of Fort Worth to help with debris collection at Lake Worth after storms
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The historic rains swept an extraordinary amount of trash and litter into Lake Worth, one of the main water sources for the City of Fort Worth."Kind of shock when I saw it," said Bobby Graves, whose son-in-law owns a home on Lake Worth.Neighbors said the floating island of trash - filled with Styrofoam cups, bottles, and debris - forms every major storm, and they've been fighting for years to get the city to take action."It's consistent," said Susie Flail, who lives on a cove on the south side of Lake Worth. "It happens at least...
fox4news.com
Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
Most short-term rentals in Fort Worth operating illegally, not paying local hotel occupancy taxes, data shows
Most of the short-term rentals operating in Fort Worth were listed on the mobile platform Airbnb, according to a consultant's report. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fort Worth City Council is considering regulating short-term rentals after a report found most were operating illegally and were not paying local hotel occupancy taxes. The...
texasstandard.org
Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows
In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
‘I should not be running any medical facility’: Man offering abortions at sea for Texas women
With most abortions officially being illegal in Texas as of Thursday, women are looking for options, and some are turning to "Abort Offshore." It's a for-profit organization that is taking women out on boats from the Galveston area into federal water to have abortions.
houstonpublicmedia.org
‘State of disaster’ declared for Dallas County after heavy rainfall causes extensive flooding
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declared a state of disaster late Monday afternoon after torrential rainfall flooded homes in Balch Springs and Dallas, stranded dozens of motorists on streets and highways that looked more like canals and delayed air traffic at local airports. “Based on preliminary damage assessments, I am...
fox4news.com
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
nypressnews.com
Report blames Playpen boat accident that severed woman’s feet on ‘improper lookout;’ captain says it was all horrible
CHICAGO (CBS) — A boating tragedy on Lake Michigan’s popular Playpen area sent two women to the hospital recently – and one of them had to have her feet amputated. We obtained an accident report that not only reveals what went wrong, but also who was at the controls of the boat at the time. For the first time Thursday, CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza got in touch with the captain of the boat involved that day.
impressiveinteriordesign.com
Home Vs Apartment Vs Condo: What’s The Best Option For You In Forth Worth?
When it comes to finding a place to live, there are many different options available. You can choose to rent an apartment, buy a condo, or even purchase a home. Each of these choices has its own set of pros and cons, so it’s important to weigh your options carefully before making a decision. With that said, let’s take a closer look at homes vs apartments vs condos in Fort Worth, TX to help you decide which option is best for you.
Arrest made in killing of furniture delivery driver in Fort Worth
DALLAS — A man has been arrested in the killing of a furniture delivery truck driver during a carjacking in Fort Worth earlier this month, police said. Carlos Valdez faces a murder charge in the case, according to police. He was arrested Tuesday by Fort Worth police and was...
WFAA
City of Dallas approves racial equity plan, residents share concerns
"We need where we can be on the same page as North Dallas, Garland, or Richardson or Cedar Hill. You know we need to be on the same page," said Rayella Boyd.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
10 Hospitalized, Including 8 Students, in Van Crash Thursday Morning in Dallas
Eight children and two drivers were hospitalized for minor injuries after a school van collided with a car as the students headed to school Thursday morning, officials say. Dallas Fire-Rescue said the crash occurred at about 8:10 a.m. near Midway Road and Boca Bay Drive when a car crashed into an unmarked white passenger van and pinned it against a utility pole.
