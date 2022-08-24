ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 26th

Vindicator file photo / July 23, 1972 | Alan Rovder, 13, an 8th grader at Boardman Middle School, won the Youngstown Soap Box Derby 50 years ago and went on to the All-American Derby in Akron on August 26, 1972, where he was defeated in the 33 rd heat. This photo was from July 23, when Alan won the Youngstown Derby. He was being interviewed by Joe Castiglione, WFMJ sportscaster. In the center was Beth Ann Maiorana, the Youngstown Derby queen.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown council approves south side police substation

At Wednesday's city council meeting, Youngstown City council members voted in favor of flipping the former McDonald's property on Market Street into a police substation. Council agrees this is a way to reduce crime and implement more police programs for the community. As well as adding more officers around troubled spots in the city, allowing for a safer future for Youngstown.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Moving Vietnam Memorial Wall makes its way to Hermitage

The moving memorial wall honoring veterans of the Vietnam War is stationed in Hermitage for the next five days. Motorcyclists from the area gave the wall an escort to its location at 2690 E State Street. The memorial wall mimics the same one in the nation's capital but is half...
HERMITAGE, PA
WFMJ.com

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Boardman Park Community Birthday Bash

Boardman Park will is celebrating its 75th birthday and invites the community to join in on the festivities for its Community Birthday Bash event on Saturday, August 27. The original 72 acres of Boardman Park were donated to Boardman Township by William F. Maag Jr. in 1947. Maag was the editor and publisher of The Vindicator from 1924 until his death in 1968. He also started and operated 21 WFMJ and its former radio station.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Struthers receives grant from ODOT for Active Transportation Plan

The City of Struthers is getting money from the Ohio Department of Transportation in hopes of finishing its Active Transportation Plan (ATP). ODOT selected Struthers to receive a technical assistance grant to complete the ATP project. The project maps out a plan for advancing bicycle and pedestrian priorities that are...
STRUTHERS, OH
WFMJ.com

Resurfacing projects starting on six Mahoning Co. roads Monday

Road crews in Mahoning County will be working on a number of projects through October. Six roads in Mahoning County are set for resurfacing beginning Monday. The following projects are scheduled to begin next week:. Center Street from 12th Street to State Route 14. 12th Street from Middletown Road to...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Vietnam Moving Wall in Hermitage through Monday

The Vietnam Moving Wall is heading to Hermitage for a four-day-long event starting Thursday, August 25. The wall is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., and has been touring the public for nearly 40 years, recently making a stop in Ellwood City. The wall will be...
HERMITAGE, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstowners to vote on council term limits in November

Voters in the City of Youngstown may put term limits back in place for city council members. Council gave the okay Wednesday night for an amendment to the city charter enacting a term limit of two consecutive terms of four years each. That amendment will be placed on the November...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mosquito spraying scheduled Friday night in Mahoning County

Mahoning County Public Health plans to conduct spraying for mosquito control on the night of Friday, August 26, 2022. They received 2022 Ohio EPA Mosquito Control Grant funding to help reduce the population of adult mosquitos. Spraying helps protect against mosquito-borne diseases like the West Nile Virus and Zika Virus.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

New outpatient clinic opens on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown

A new outpatient clinic on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown has opened its doors right by Saint Elizabeth Hospital. It's called Lifeline Partners and its primary focus is to help those who need rehabilitation services like physical therapy. The facility is being run by a locally-owned, family-operated business that runs three...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

