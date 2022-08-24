Boardman Park will is celebrating its 75th birthday and invites the community to join in on the festivities for its Community Birthday Bash event on Saturday, August 27. The original 72 acres of Boardman Park were donated to Boardman Township by William F. Maag Jr. in 1947. Maag was the editor and publisher of The Vindicator from 1924 until his death in 1968. He also started and operated 21 WFMJ and its former radio station.

BOARDMAN, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO