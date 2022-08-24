Read full article on original website
Huntington, United Way collect backpacks for Mahoning Valley, Mercer County students
Huntington Bank and United Way teamed up to help students throughout the Valley return to school by collecting backpacks to donate to students throughout Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, and Mercer Counties on Wednesday afternoon. The bank hosted a Stuff the Bus event at the Huntington Bank on Boardman-Poland Road in Boardman....
Setup begins for another year of the Canfield Fair
On Thursday, setup started around the Canfield Fairgrounds, from carnival rides to food vendors. Many are in their usual places.
Years Ago | August 26th
Vindicator file photo / July 23, 1972 | Alan Rovder, 13, an 8th grader at Boardman Middle School, won the Youngstown Soap Box Derby 50 years ago and went on to the All-American Derby in Akron on August 26, 1972, where he was defeated in the 33 rd heat. This photo was from July 23, when Alan won the Youngstown Derby. He was being interviewed by Joe Castiglione, WFMJ sportscaster. In the center was Beth Ann Maiorana, the Youngstown Derby queen.
Warren Family Mission looking to turn former Diocese property into transitional home
The Warren Family Mission will be meeting with the Warren City Zoning Board of Appeals Wednesday evening to discuss their potential purchase of a former Diocese property to transform it into a transitional home for women and children. Warren Family Mission Public Relations Director Dominic Mararri tells 21 News the...
Youngstown council approves south side police substation
At Wednesday's city council meeting, Youngstown City council members voted in favor of flipping the former McDonald's property on Market Street into a police substation. Council agrees this is a way to reduce crime and implement more police programs for the community. As well as adding more officers around troubled spots in the city, allowing for a safer future for Youngstown.
Moving Vietnam Memorial Wall makes its way to Hermitage
The moving memorial wall honoring veterans of the Vietnam War is stationed in Hermitage for the next five days. Motorcyclists from the area gave the wall an escort to its location at 2690 E State Street. The memorial wall mimics the same one in the nation's capital but is half...
Canfield city manager placed on paid leave
Canfield City Manager Wade Calhoun and another city employee have been placed on paid leave but no one at this point will say why.
VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Cases slightly rise in Columbiana County, but drop in others
COVID-19 cases are continuing to slightly decline in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties, but Columbiana County is seeing a slight increase in case numbers. This week, Mahoning County is reporting an even 800 cases (349.8 per 100k) Trumbull County is reporting 668 cases (337.4 per 100k) and Columbiana County is reporting 362 cases (355.3 per 100k).
Warren considers zoning change for transitional home for moms and kids
In Warren members of the zoning board heard testimony on two sides of an important issue. Some are in favor of a transitional home for women and children in a residential neighborhood. Others though are adamantly against it. The zoning variance is still undecided and the board is expected to...
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Boardman Park Community Birthday Bash
Boardman Park will is celebrating its 75th birthday and invites the community to join in on the festivities for its Community Birthday Bash event on Saturday, August 27. The original 72 acres of Boardman Park were donated to Boardman Township by William F. Maag Jr. in 1947. Maag was the editor and publisher of The Vindicator from 1924 until his death in 1968. He also started and operated 21 WFMJ and its former radio station.
St. Vincent De Paul holding underwear, sock giveaway for low-income families in Youngstown
The St. Vincent De Paul Mahoning County District is helping families in need Saturday. They're hosting a sock and underwear giveaway for low-income children and families from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their pantry location in Youngstown. The event is the culmination of a more than two-month sock and...
Struthers receives grant from ODOT for Active Transportation Plan
The City of Struthers is getting money from the Ohio Department of Transportation in hopes of finishing its Active Transportation Plan (ATP). ODOT selected Struthers to receive a technical assistance grant to complete the ATP project. The project maps out a plan for advancing bicycle and pedestrian priorities that are...
Event gets local students school-ready
Valley students are more prepared for school, thanks to the United Way.
Resurfacing projects starting on six Mahoning Co. roads Monday
Road crews in Mahoning County will be working on a number of projects through October. Six roads in Mahoning County are set for resurfacing beginning Monday. The following projects are scheduled to begin next week:. Center Street from 12th Street to State Route 14. 12th Street from Middletown Road to...
Vietnam Moving Wall in Hermitage through Monday
The Vietnam Moving Wall is heading to Hermitage for a four-day-long event starting Thursday, August 25. The wall is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., and has been touring the public for nearly 40 years, recently making a stop in Ellwood City. The wall will be...
Youngstowners to vote on council term limits in November
Voters in the City of Youngstown may put term limits back in place for city council members. Council gave the okay Wednesday night for an amendment to the city charter enacting a term limit of two consecutive terms of four years each. That amendment will be placed on the November...
Mosquito spraying scheduled Friday night in Mahoning County
Mahoning County Public Health plans to conduct spraying for mosquito control on the night of Friday, August 26, 2022. They received 2022 Ohio EPA Mosquito Control Grant funding to help reduce the population of adult mosquitos. Spraying helps protect against mosquito-borne diseases like the West Nile Virus and Zika Virus.
Local church holds festival to lift people up
New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown is keeping hope alive by celebrating their annual Hope Fest with the community.
Prosecution files motion to dismiss charges against Trumbull Co. Commissioner Niki Frenchko
Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko may have a case against her dismissed. Assistant Portage County Prosecutor Raymond Srp is asking for the charge of disturbing a lawful meeting against Frenchko to be dismissed. A copy of the filing says Srp "moves the court to dismiss this case without prejudice. For...
New outpatient clinic opens on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown
A new outpatient clinic on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown has opened its doors right by Saint Elizabeth Hospital. It's called Lifeline Partners and its primary focus is to help those who need rehabilitation services like physical therapy. The facility is being run by a locally-owned, family-operated business that runs three...
