Inmates at prison where ‘Whitey’ Bulger died allegedly knew in advance he was coming
The notorious Boston gangster was allegedly beaten to death in a West Virginia prison in 2018. Although infamous Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger was killed in prison in 2018, revelations about his death continue to surface. The latest development came this week, as prosecutors laid out a timeline of the circumstances surrounding Bulger’s death in a hearing regarding the men who were charged in connection with his murder.
Female prisoners at Indiana jail allege rape, assault after male inmates bribed guard
July 28 (Reuters) - Dozens of women prisoners say they were sexually and physically assaulted for hours last year at an Indiana jail after male detainees paid a corrections officer $1,000 for keys to access their housing units, they alleged in a pair of federal lawsuits.
A Whitey Bulger mystery endures: Why was the ailing gangster moved to a violent prison?
The USP Coleman II penitentiary in central Florida has long been known as a safe place for government informants and other marked men in the federal prison system. But when James “Whitey” Bulger arrived in 2014, Charles Lockett, the warden at the time, wasn’t going to take any chances. He said he kept Bulger away from the general population for six months and talked to the most influential inmates to make sure they wouldn’t make a move on the elderly Boston mobster.
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Feds to Seize R. Kelly’s $27,000 Prison Commissary Fund After He Failed to Pay Court Fines
R. Kelly's five-figure prison commissary fund is being seized due to outstanding court fines. On Aug. 4, the prosecution in R. Kelly's New York federal sex crimes case filed a motion in regard to obtaining the $27,828.24 the disgraced singer has in his prison commissary reserve in order to pay off the $140,900 he still owes to the court in fine, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Aug. 9).
An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library.
‘Boss of Bosses’ Crips Gang Leader Sentenced to Decades in Federal Prison for Racketeering Murder Conspiracy
A longtime Crips leader in Los Angeles was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy that included the 2014 murder of a rival gang member who was unarmed and washing his car when he was shot dead. Paul Gary “Lil Doc” Wallace, 56, started hanging...
Daily Beast
Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison
J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he'll be killed in state prison
The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the running Black man in a Georgia neighborhood says he fears he will be killed by fellow inmates if he's sent to a state prison to serve a life sentence for murder.Travis McMichael, 36, faces sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court after his conviction on federal hate crime charges in February. His defense attorney filed a legal motion Thursday asking the judge to keep McMichael in federal custody. Attorney Amy Lee Copeland argued McMichael has received “hundreds of threats” and won't be safe in a Georgia state prison system...
insideedition.com
Mississippi Woman Who Used Bitcoin to Pay for Failed Murder-for-Hire Plot Gets 10 Years in Prison
A Mississippi woman has been sentenced to 10 years after a failed murder-for-hire plot, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On Aug. 1, Jessica Leeann Sledge, 40, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised probation, and a fine of $1,000. Sledge previously...
One of Ahmaud Arbery's killers fears being slain in a Georgia state prison, court document says
One of the men found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery fears being killed in state prison and wants to remain in federal custody for his safety, according to a court document filed by his attorney.
TODAY.com
Hawaii couple charged with stealing identities of 2 dead children in Texas
A couple living in Hawaii are accused in federal court of living under the false identities of two dead infants from Texas since the late 1980s, unsealed court documents say. Walter Glenn Primose and his wife, Gwynn Darle Morrison, assumed the names Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague — two Texas babies who died in the late 1960s — respectively, and allegedly used those identities to obtain fraudulent Social Security cards, passports and driver's licenses, according to a criminal complaint filed July 21.
Derek Chauvin, serving sentence for George Floyd murder, moved to federal prison
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was moved from a state prison in Minnesota to a federal facility in Arizona. U.S. Marshals picked up Chauvin Wednesday morning from the prison in Oak Park Height, Minn., where he had been serving a 22.5-year sentence for George Floyd's murder, to take him to FCI Tuscon, a medium security federal prison.
Three men charged in 2018 prison killing of mob boss James 'Whitey' Bulger
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Three men have been charged in connection with the death of gangster James "Whitey Bulger" who was beaten to death in prison four years ago. Fotios "Freddy" Geas, 55; Paul J. "Pauly" DeCologero, 48; and Sean McKinnon, 36; all of whom were incarcerated with the 89-year-old Bulger in the Hazelton prison in Bruceton Mills, W.Va., were charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.
US Special Agent Charged With Defrauding Government
Thomas Hartley of Henryville, PA, was charged Tuesday with defrauding the government of $260,000 through multiple schemes. Hartley, age 48, is a Special Agent from the U.S. Department of Labor. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the second superseding indictment alleges that Hartley submitted false documents to the Department of the Army while on leave from his position with the Department of Labor and serving with the New Jersey National Guard. This led to Hartley obtaining approximately $23,580 in housing allowance funds to which he was not entitled. The second superseding indictment alleges that Hartley fraudulently applied for and collected unemployment benefits by claiming he was unemployed while serving full-time active duty with the New Jersey National Guard. Further, Hartley failed to disclose that he was on military leave from his full-time federal civilian employment with the United States Department of Labor. Hartley thereby collected approximately $60,284 in unemployment compensation funds to which he was not entitled. The second superseding indictment also charges Hartley with fraudulently obtaining approximately $127,000 from his Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) by falsely claiming that he was not married when he was. Hartley thereby transferred the funds to himself personally or to a bank account solely in his name, without the knowledge or consent of his wife. Finally, the second superseding indictment charges Hartley with fraud in connection with filing a lost wage claim with USAA Insurance following an automobile accident. Hartley falsely claimed that he had lost wages as a result of the automobile accident while suspended without pay from the Department of Labor due to an ongoing criminal investigation. Hartley thereby collected approximately $50,000 in lost wage benefits to which he was not entitled.
Whitey Bulger killing was 'planned' and took just 7 minutes, Justice Department says
WASHINGTON — The murder of James "Whitey" Bulger was planned “as soon as” the notorious mobster had arrived at the prison in West Virginia where he was found beaten to death, a Justice Department prosecutor said. The plot started with a phone call to the mother of...
Ex-manager of Alabama bank gets prison term for stealing from dead woman’s account
A former Alabama bank branch manager was sentenced to federal prison Thursday after admitting to stealing money from a deceased person’s account. A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former BBVA branch manager for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis.
Released during COVID, some people are sent back to prison with little or no warning
"Where is the fairness?" One mother was sent back after a single failed drug test, and her family's life has now been turned upside down for more than a year.
Paramount man who pleaded guilty in "grandparent scam" conspiracy sentenced to prison
A Paramount man was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for his part in a nationwide "grandparent scam."Jack Owuor, 25, ws sentenced to 46 months in prison for his part of a network that convinced elderly Americans across the United States to pay up to tens of thousands of dollars each in the belief they were helping a grandchild or loved one in distress, according to the Department of Justice. Owuor and another member of the network, 29-year-old Timothy Ingram – AKA Bleezy – of North Hollywood, pleaded guilty in the racketeering case in March.Federal prosecutors say the...
