ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckville, TX

Beckville digs in for Thursday night showdown with Timpson

By David Gibson
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pPEDC_0hSj29AK00

BECKVILLE, Texas (KETK) — The Beckville Bearcats are growing into a 2A powerhouse and they enter this season ranked 8th in the state.

“That’s in any frame of life really, people love for other people to notice their work, and it’s great to see that people think that we have a great body of work here and that our kid’s job, so it’s rewarding for sure,” says head coach Cody Ross.

“It’s great because a few years ago we would never be in this position, they would have never thought of us as being a powerhouse. But now we’re built into a powerhouse,” adds senior receiver, Jayden Mojica.

While the Bearcats are continuing to develop their program, coach Ross and his squad want to bring that East Texas toughness week in a week out.

“The mentality is we’re going to play hard and hit you in the mouth for four quarters and let the cards fall where they may so that’s the things we continue to preach,” explains Ross.

“Just go full at it every practice because like when we get to the game, we are ready to hit, in practice, we are already hitting,” says senior linebacker Bo Hammons.

“Coach is always saying we’re going to hit our opponent in the mouth and play more physical and aggressive than them and try to win the game,” tells junior runningback, J’koby Williams.

This year Beckville will have to replace Ryan Harris under center after he graduated and is now playing for Lamar.

Coach Ross says the two guys battling at quarterback are making each other better day in and day out.

“I’m not asking you to do all or asking you to be everything right now but I’m asking you to learn the offense and get the ball in our playmakers’ hands,” exclaims Ross.

Beckville won’t be sneaking up on anyone in 2022, and for the Bearcats, they wouldn’t have it any other way.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Tyler Legacy coach says team has to make Lufkin 'one-dimensional'

Michael Coleman and Devyn Shea show interviews with Tyler Legacy, Lindale coaches, plus much more. Team is back in District of Doom. The Carthage Bulldogs come in with an older offense after going through growing pains last season. The Dogs will look for their ninth state title in 2022. Chapel...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Beckville, TX
Football
City
Ross, TX
Beckville, TX
Education
City
Timpson, TX
Timpson, TX
Football
Beckville, TX
Sports
City
Beckville, TX
Timpson, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Ross
KETK / FOX51 News

TJC volleyball wins home opener over Hill College

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Junior College volleyball team hosted Hill College Tuesday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium for their 2022 home opener. After dropping the first set, the Apaches went on to sweep the next three to take the match 3-1. Tyler will be back at home this coming Thursday when they host Weatherford […]
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports
KSLA

Wiley College Marching Band returns after nearly 50 years

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - After almost 50 years, the Wiley College Marching Band is making a highly anticipated return! The band was last active in the early 1970s. The college says the main goals of the band are to “enhance students’ musical skills and curate a unique experience that we know today as the HBCU Band culture.”
ketk.com

KETK GIVES BACK: Tyler Code Enforcement

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized Tyler Code Enforcement on Thursday for their service to the community. Code Enforcement handles cases like high grass or weeds, trash in your yard, substandard structures, sign cases, obstruction of right of way, tree limbs down in yards and more. “If you’re looking...
TYLER, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Treasure Hunting Cypress Creek Square

Big Cypress Creek in the Upper East Side of Texas was dammed in two places in the 1940s, creating a series of beautiful recreational lakes: Lake Cypress Springs, Lake Monticello, and Lake Bob Sandlin. These water wonderlands forever connected the four surrounding towns of Mount Vernon, Winnsboro, Pittsburg, and Mount Pleasant.
WINNSBORO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KETK / FOX51 News

Tornado reported near Winona High School

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tornado briefly touched down on the Winona High School football field at 10:36 a.m. on Monday, the Smith County Fire Marshal said. The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado touch down and the school was briefly placed on lockdown but is back up at its regular schedule. Fire […]
WINONA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy