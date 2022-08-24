Beckville digs in for Thursday night showdown with Timpson

BECKVILLE, Texas (KETK) — The Beckville Bearcats are growing into a 2A powerhouse and they enter this season ranked 8th in the state.

“That’s in any frame of life really, people love for other people to notice their work, and it’s great to see that people think that we have a great body of work here and that our kid’s job, so it’s rewarding for sure,” says head coach Cody Ross.

“It’s great because a few years ago we would never be in this position, they would have never thought of us as being a powerhouse. But now we’re built into a powerhouse,” adds senior receiver, Jayden Mojica.

While the Bearcats are continuing to develop their program, coach Ross and his squad want to bring that East Texas toughness week in a week out.

“The mentality is we’re going to play hard and hit you in the mouth for four quarters and let the cards fall where they may so that’s the things we continue to preach,” explains Ross.

“Just go full at it every practice because like when we get to the game, we are ready to hit, in practice, we are already hitting,” says senior linebacker Bo Hammons.

“Coach is always saying we’re going to hit our opponent in the mouth and play more physical and aggressive than them and try to win the game,” tells junior runningback, J’koby Williams.

This year Beckville will have to replace Ryan Harris under center after he graduated and is now playing for Lamar.

Coach Ross says the two guys battling at quarterback are making each other better day in and day out.

“I’m not asking you to do all or asking you to be everything right now but I’m asking you to learn the offense and get the ball in our playmakers’ hands,” exclaims Ross.

Beckville won’t be sneaking up on anyone in 2022, and for the Bearcats, they wouldn’t have it any other way.

