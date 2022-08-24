The uncle of a Black man a police officer shot in Kenosha in 2020 has filed a federal lawsuit alleging sheriff’s deputies tortured him during a protest over the incident. Justin Blake filed the action Tuesday. He alleges he was standing outside the city’s public safety building during a protest over the shooting in 2021 when sheriff’s deputies arrested him and strapped him into an emergency restraint chair for almost seven hours without justification. He goes on to allege the deputies punished him for exercising his free speech rights and subjected him to cruel and unusual punishment. The lawsuit seeks an order ending use of the restraint chair and unspecified damages. Kenosha County’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message.

