WCTV
Race for second place in Leon County Commission contest set to go to a recount
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Only 10 votes separate the two candidates vying for second place in the election for Leon County Commission, District 2, which will trigger an automatic machine recount, according to Elections Supervisor Mark Earley. With all precincts reporting, Christian Caban is in second place with 880...
WCTV
Leon Co. Commissioner Rick Minor wins re-election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rick Minor won a second term on the Leon County Commission, garnering well over half the votes Tuesday against candidates Joey Lamar and Damon Victor. ”I feel great. I mean, this is a really great night for us. We’re actually winning by a larger margin than...
Incumbents on pace for re-election in Leon Co.; multiple runoffs coming in Nov.
Several city of Tallahassee, a Leon County commissioner and a Leon County School Board representative are on track to secure re-election
WCTV
O’Keefe & DeBoles-Johnson will vie for Dozier’s seat on Leon Co. Commission
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - David O’Keefe and Paula DeBoles-Johnson are set to face off in the fall, vying to replace Kristin Dozier serving District 5 on the Leon County Commission. Out of a four-person field, they earned the top two spots in Tuesday’s election. Dozier is giving up...
WCTV
Dianne Williams-Cox re-elected to Tallahassee City Commission
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dianne Williams-Cox will serve another term on the Tallahassee City Commission, after earning more than half the vote Tuesday, besting candidates Adner Marcelin and Shelby Green. With all precincts reporting, Williams-Cox had 18,494 votes, or about 52%. Williams-Cox ran on her record over the past four...
WCTV
Crow leads in race to replace Jimbo Jackson on Leon Co. Commission
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hannah Crow leads the field of candidates vying to replace Jimbo Jackson in the Leon County Commission, District 2 seat. With all precincts reporting, Crow had nearly 1500 votes, or 26% of the vote in a crowded field of seven candidates. “Now that those relationships and...
A vacancy in the commission and the hearts of the community
A vacancy in the commission and in the hearts of Fort Braden Families. The death of Jimbo Jackson leaves an opening for the Leon County Commission District 2 position.
WCTV
Jeremy Matlow holds on to Tallahassee City Commission seat
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Jeremy Matlow has emerged victorious in a heated and at times nasty battle for Tallahassee’s City Commission Seat 3. His opponent David Bellamy conceded the race Tuesday evening, with Matlow holding a lead of about 4,000 votes and all but a few precincts reporting. The race was marked by allegations of dark money, dirty campaigning, and outside influence tarnishing the candidates.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon loses election for Florida city commission seat
David Bellamy, MD, a Florida orthopedic surgeon, who announced that he was running for a seat on the Tallahassee (Fla.) City Commission in October of 2021 against incumbent candidate Jeremy Matlow, lost the election, according to an Aug. 23 report from the Tallahassee Democrat. Mr. Matlow beat Dr. Bellamy by...
WCTV
Dailey and Dozier advance to face off for Tallahassee mayor in November
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Tallahassee political heavyweights are poised to face off in the fall in the race for mayor of the capital city. Incumbent John Dailey and County Commissioner Kristin Dozier took the top two spots in Tuesday’s election, besting two other candidates, Whitfield Leland III and Michael Ibrahim. With all precincts reporting, Dozier and Dailey each had 46% of the vote, with Dozier in the lead by about 60 votes.
WCTV
Leon Co. Commissioner Nick Maddox to face Josh Johnson in November
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Incumbent Nick Maddox will face Josh Johnson in November as he seeks another term as Leon County Commissioner. Maddox won about 43% of the vote. Johnson was at 30%, with Rudy Ferguson, Sr. at about 16%, and Dominique Zumbo just under 10%. ”The school teacher, just...
WCTV
Cascades Park historical exhibit unveiled
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Community leaders unveiled a new historic exhibit at Cascades Park. The new Tallahassee Civil Rights Memorial sits on the site of the former Leon County jail. The exhibit includes photos from the civil rights movement, along with a letter sent to local activists by Dr. Martin...
WCTV
Wakulla Co. Commissioner admits to ethics violation, agrees to pay fine
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Randy Merritt faced two allegations of ethics violations, according to the State of Florida Commission on Ethics. The first allegation is that he improperly voted on an issue in which he had a conflict of interest, but he denies it and was cleared on that complaint.
WCTV
Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office memorial honors fallen officers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new renovations to the memorial in honor of the agency’s deputies who have died in the line of duty Thursday. The recently completed memorial accompanied the eternal flame that was lit during the ceremony, symbolizing the commitment...
DeSantis calls Florida Cabinet meeting on primary day
As voters headed to the polls across Florida Tuesday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his cabinet members held their first meeting since March at the Capitol.
WCTV
WCTV
Man found guilty in shooting of Gadsden County deputy
QUINCY, Fla (WCTV) - A jury has found Dexter Lawson guilty of shooting a Gadsden County deputy during a pursuit last year. The jury deliberated for just over an hour before reaching its verdict. Lawson was found guilty on all counts - two counts of attempted murder, grand theft of...
WCTV
UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
WCTV
Thomas Co. abduction
Dexter Lawson found guilty of shooting a Gadsden County deputy. Dexter Lawson found guilty of shooting a Gadsden County deputy. Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 24. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By Josh Green. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall is here with the local forecast and a quick...
WALB 10
City of Valdosta provides water bill assistance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgians say they have had problems since the pandemic putting their lives back together. A lot of families have been struggling to pay bills. The City of Valdosta collaborated with Coastal Plain EOA and decided to take action and provide families with water bill assistance.
