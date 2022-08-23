ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Chase Tramont to represent Volusia in Florida House District 30; Webster Barnaby advances

By Mark Harper, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago

Chase Tramont, a Port Orange city councilman who first came to prominence as a Volusia County high school basketball star in the late 1990s, won a seat in the Florida House of Representatives Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in House District 29, Democrat Rick Karl learned who he will face in November. Webster Barnaby narrowly defeated Elizabeth Fetterhoff in a rare battle of incumbent House members for the Republican nomination.

A few hours before the returns Tuesday, Tramont was winding down his campaign for House District 30 with some final precinct stops in New Smyrna Beach and Ponce Inlet before planning to vote with his wife in Port Orange before the polls closed.

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: See latest results for local and statewide races

Legislature campaign:It's Chase Tramont or Robyn Hattaway in race for Volusia-Brevard House District 30

Fightin' words:Webster Barnaby campaign attacks Elizabeth Fetterhoff: 'Not just liberal. She's corrupt.'

Done with Disney:Fetterhoff, Barnaby returning contributions to Disney over 'Don't Say Gay' bill

A onetime News-Journal basketball player of the year who starred at Spruce Creek and later won the 1998 state championship at Mainland, Tramont went on to become a minister, a high school history teacher and marketing manager. He has served on the Port Orange City Council since 2016.

"As an athlete, I never feel good until that buzzer sounds, but come 7 o'clock tonight, I will have no regrets about the efforts we have made. We have left everything on the floor," he said. "I'm proud in this political climate we're in today, we maintained a strictly positive message all throughout. Regardless of what the end results are, we have a victory."

Hattaway is an attorney and Port Canaveral Authority commissioner who lives in Merritt Island.

No one besides the two Republican candidates filed to run for House District 30, which covers southeast Volusia and northern Brevard counties. No one, that is, except for Vic Baker, the Volusia County Republican state committeeman, who at the last minute filed as a write-in candidate. By doing that and by a quirk of state election law, the race was closed to Republican voters only.

Tramont had the support of the Volusia County GOP, which endorsed him and put his name on thousands of voter guides sent to Republican voters.

Barnaby slips past Fetterhoff

Due to redistricting, Barnaby and Fetterhoff — who have represented two different Volusia County districts in the Florida House the past two years — were thrown into the same race.

Barnaby, a Deltona businessman and House member since 2020, overtook Fetterhoff when the 39th of 39 West Volusia precincts were counted.

He defeated Fetterhoff, a former legislative aide from DeLand, by 31 votes after trailing much of the night. Based on the tight margin of victory, just 0.2%, a recount is expected.

The campaign included an attack by Barnaby on Fetterhoff, claiming she takes campaign donations from lobbyists and liberals, "then pays herself thousands of dollars from her campaign through a company she owns." Fetterhoff and her husband, John Ward, started a campaign fundraising business, FWD Consulting, which she said was legal.

Barnaby will be challenged by Karl, an attorney who until last year had served as the Daytona Beach International Airport's longtime director of aviation and economic resources. He lives in DeLand.

State Senate races

Two other Legislature races were determined on Tuesday.

Incumbent Republican state Sen. Travis Hutson defeated Gerry James by a 56-44 margin in District 7, covering Flagler, St. Johns, Putnam counties and parts of northern Volusia.

In the Democratic primary for State Senate, District 8, Andrea Williams defeated perennial candidate Richard Dembinsky, winning 85% of the vote. She will challenge incumbent Sen. Tom Wright in November.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to The Daytona Beach News-Journal using the link at the top of the page.

Comments / 0

Related
daytonatimes.com

Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams

Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
DELAND, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Fred Lowry Without a Seat After Losing School Board Race

Volusia County Councilman Fred Lowry will be without an office for the first time since being elected to the Council in 2018. He attempted to make a lateral career move by running to unseat Chairman Ruben Colón from the Volusia School Board, but was defeated in a somewhat close election.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

County Resists Sheriff’s Request for Additional $700,000 in Surprise 3-2 Vote, Heralding Shift

In a surprise 3-2 vote–surprising as much for the way the vote broke down as for its outcome–the Flagler County Commission this afternoon resisted Sheriff Rick Staly’s request for an additional $700,000, opting instead to hope for “savings” during the coming year, either on the sheriff’s side or on the county’s side of the ledger, that could fill that gap.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Deland, FL
State
Florida State
City
Merritt Island, FL
Volusia County, FL
Government
Port Orange, FL
Government
City
Port Orange, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Ponce Inlet, FL
County
Volusia County, FL
City
Webster, FL
Local
Florida Government
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Many mini-warehouses going up in Volusia

Volusia County’s red hot housing boom is fueling another growing industry – self-storage warehouses. “Our industry mirrors the housing industry, so with the housing industry booming right now in Florida, that’s why pretty much everyone is seeing such an uptick in storage facilities at the moment,” said Emma Clark, human resources and operations manager for All Aboard Storage.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerry James
Person
Travis Hutson
beckersasc.com

ASC nurse Lori Tolland elected to local office in Florida

Lori Tolland, RN, was elected to the Ormond Beach (Fla.) City Commission, the Ormond Beach Observer reported Aug. 23. Ms. Tolland, a nurse at East Coast Surgery Center in Daytona Beach, won the election with 55.17 percent of the vote, the report said. She will serve as the commission's Zone 1 representative.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

One of the 'good people' is taking a break in Daytona Beach Shores

Years ago, a young pastor and his family arrived at Westminster-by-the-Sea Presbyterian Church in Daytona Beach Shores. At the 10 a.m. service Sunday, Aug. 28, the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey A. Sumner will give his last sermon at the church. He is retiring Sept. 1, the exact date of his 37th anniversary serving the church and the community beyond, from Ormond Beach to New Smyrna Beach.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Legislature#State House#Chase Tramont#Democrat#Republican#Fightin
newsdaytonabeach.com

DeSantis Appears in Volusia County Ahead of Primary Election

With Florida’s primary election on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis was on hand in Volusia County to rally for a group of candidates that he endorsed. The stop was part of what DeSantis calls his ‘Education Agenda Tour’, in which he tries to help conservative candidates get elected to county School Boards across the state. DeSantis has endorsed Volusia School Board candidates Jamie Haynes and Fred Lowry, along with Flagler School Board candidates Christy Chong and Jill Woolbright.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Wilton Simpson wins Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner, defeating James Shaw. Simpson was backed by former President Donald Trump, Republican leaders and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. After his victory, Simpson released a statement, saying he’s grateful. “Tonight’s...
FLORIDA STATE
hometownnewsvolusia.com

DSC hosts ceremony for new Deltona building

Daytona State College kicked off construction of a new multi-disciplinary classroom and laboratory building with a groundbreaking ceremony on its Deltona Campus Aug. 17. The facility, scheduled to open in Spring 2024, will be home to the college’s nursing, sonography and high-tech CNC Machining programs, supporting up to 120 nursing students, up to 40 CNC training students and up to 100 students in a new sonography program.
DELTONA, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Meet me on the corner of Woodland and New York!

If DeLand, Florida, was the winter home of famed hat maker John B. Stetson, honored with the title of ‘First Snowbird’ (1886 to 1906), you, too, can plan to run away for a few glorious days of American history while you “Savor a taste of Old Florida, a sprinkling of Real Florida and a spoonful of Vibrant Florida” — all in one small town with a big appetite!
DELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
newsdaytonabeach.com

Flagler Commissioner Joe Mullins Defeated by Leann Pennington

Incumbent County Commissioner Joe Mullins has been defeated in his effort to win re-election by challenger Leann Pennington. Mullins has acknowledged Pennington's win. Pennington will go on to face NPA candidate Jane Gentile-Youd in the November election. "Voters have spoken and time to move forward," Mullins said. "It has been...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy