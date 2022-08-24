Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Iowa field hockey feels ‘connected,’ returns seven starters for 2022
The 2022 Iowa field hockey team feels more connected than it did a year ago. The Hawkeyes only have 21 players on the 2022 squad, compared to 27 players in 2021. “One thing that’s different this year is the connection between us players,” Sofie Stribos said. “Our group is a little smaller this year, so we get more time together so some of the social bonds are stronger than they were last year.”
Daily Iowan
Iowa soccer downed by Kansas in home opener
Iowa fell to Kansas in the Hawkeyes’ 2022 home opener Thursday at the Iowa Soccer Complex. The Jayhawks beat the injury-plagued Hawkeyes, 1-0, outshooting Iowa 15-13. Iowa, however, put eight shots on goal to Kansas’s seven. Fifth-year Monica Wilhelm started at goalkeeper for Iowa, replacing the injured Macy...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa soccer vs. Kansas
350 fans attended Iowa’s first home game of the regular season against Kansas at the Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Thursday. After a scoreless first period, the Jayhawks scored in the second period, defeating the Hawkeyes, 1-0. During the first period, the Jayhawks took eight shots and...
Iowa Native Goes From Walk On To Starter for the Hawkeyes
Quinn Schulte took a chance on himself when he was offered the opportunity to possibly play college football for his home state Iowa Hawkeyes. Normally, division 1 FBS teams will give full-ride scholarships to 85 players on the team. While these athletes will make up most of these football teams, they don't make up the entire team.
Congrats To Davenport Southeast Little League On A Great Season
After an incredible run to the Little League World Series and in the tournament itself, the Little League World Series journey for the kids representing the Midwest, Iowa, Davenport, and the Quad Cities has come to an end. With a loss on Tuesday, the Davenport Southeast Little League team is done playing baseball for the summer. With the end of one heck of a season, we, along with many in the Quad Cities and in Iowa want to tell these kids two things: Congratulations and thank you.
Daily Iowan
Point/Counterpoint | Will Iowa football’s offense improve in 2021?
Daily Iowan Pregame Editor Austin Hanson and Assistant Sports Editor Chris Werner project how much production the Hawkeyes will get from their offense this season. I think the Hawkeyes’ offense will improve this season because I said so. After last season, the only way to go is up, right?
superhits1027.com
Iowa firm poised have nation’s 8th largest trucking fleet
NORTH LIBERTY — An eastern Iowa trucking company has announced a $525 million transaction that will make it the nation’s eighth largest trucking fleet. Heartland Express is based in North Liberty. Contract Freighters Incorporated (CFI) is based in Joplin, Missouri. Heartland Express is acquiring CFI’s logistics unit in Mexico as well as CFI’s truckload unit.
KCCI.com
New documentary highlights life of Hawkeye legend Nile Kinnick
WAUKEE, Iowa — A central Iowa man is finishing up work on a documentary about a University of Iowa football legend. "Kinnick: The Documentary" premieres Wednesday night at The Palms Theatres and Imax in Waukee, just miles away from where Nile grew up in Adel. "I thank God I...
Did You Know The Trampoline Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Did you know all those backyard trampolines you see in people's yards evolved from an invention created in this Iowa town?. A trampoline setup for your backyard can run anywhere from a couple of hundred bucks to over $1000 large. It turns out the trampoline was the brainchild of 16-year-old...
Daily Iowan
Featured Photos: Roll with it
Paul Waikel, 19, who has been skating for over ten years on and off, spent four hours at the Iowa City Skatepark in Terrell Mill Park practicing tricks and rolling around. During Waikel’s day of skating, Violet Bradley, Waikel’s partner, spoke about the time and determination Waikel spent skating.
Iowa Gas Prices in Historic Drop, Why do They Still Stink?
Man, once upon a time gas was almost $5 a gallon in Iowa. Oooh, that was rough. There, that's a sentence I hope to one day tell my kids. Why? Because that would mean we never get there again. Right now, gas in eastern Iowa ranges from $3.15/gallon to the...
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
KCRG.com
Iowa City school board member resigns to pursue teaching career
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A member of the Iowa City Community School District’s board is leaving to pursue a different opportunity in education. Shawn Eyestone resigned his position on the school board at a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25. He cited a desire to pursue a career in teaching, which would require time he could no longer devote to the board. Eyestone’s term was set to expire in 2023.
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State! The article reads:
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Volunteering is a core part of community
This year, I took part in OnIowa’s move-in crew as a volunteer. I can’t lie, it didn’t hurt that volunteering waived my early move-in fee. But in the end, the experience was an amazing way to meet my peers and talk to new students. At the end of the day, I can say my experience was tiring but enriching.
Daily Iowan
UI announces Cristen Page as second candidate for vice president for medical affairs, College of Medicine dean
Cristen Page is the second finalist announced in the search for the next University of Iowa vice president for Medical Affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean. Former Carver College of Medicine dean Brooks Jackson announced his intended departure in February but said he would continue to hold his position until his successor is hired and will return as a faculty member, prompting a candidate search.
Daily Iowan
Finalist for vice president of Medical Affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean Cristen Page emphasizes patient care
Cristen Page, the second candidate finalist for the University of Iowa vice president of medical affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean, discussed past and present challenges, and opportunities faced within academic health systems during an open forum Thursday. “I hope you’ll walk away with the sense that I am...
Iowa DNR finds dead dog in woods, asking for public’s help
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — Officers with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources need your help to solve a dreadful mystery in Davenport. This past Sunday, an Iowa DNR officer found a dead dog inside a cage that was dumped in the woods. The officer made the discovery around 2 p.m. while patrolling the area of […]
