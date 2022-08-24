ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Business Insider

The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again

Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
Washington Examiner

Ex-CIA chief endorses executing leakers of nuclear secrets after Trump raid bombshell

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden responded approvingly to a tweet talking about executions for those who spill nuclear secrets after it was reported that FBI agents were searching for classified documents related to nuclear weapons during their raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. A tweet Thursday evening from...
The Hill

Judge permanently blocks Biden leasing pause in states that sued

A Louisiana judge issued a permanent injunction against the Biden administration’s moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands Thursday night, a day after another court tossed an earlier injunction against it. In the Thursday ruling, Judge Terry Doughty of the Western District of Louisiana permanently blocked...
TheDailyBeast

Trump Hates When Anyone Except Him Grifts Off the Trump Name

Former President Donald Trump knows a grifter when he sees one. And so, apparently, do the people closest to him. Those grifting off the Trump name include, of course, Trump himself, who has been accused of not paying his workers, stiffing his own lawyers, paying $25 million to settle a fraud lawsuit against his sham university, leaving real estate investors on the hook for failed projects, rolling out a litany of gimmicks and failed products, and redirecting money from his children’s cancer charity to his own company—a company so steeped in grift that it dedicated a spreadsheet to keeping track of it all.
