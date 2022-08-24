ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellmead, TX

US105

How Did Gatesville, Texas Electric Bills Increase by 600%?

Have you taken a close look at your electric bill? If you're living in Gatesville, Texas, you may be suffering from severe sticker shock. Some people in Central Texas are asking their electric company serious questions, and having a hard time getting answers. Texas New Mexico Power Delivery Charge. Recently,...
GATESVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Texas DPS Conducts Speed Operation on IH-14

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County today from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. These periodic enforcement operations by DPS Troopers are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Water restrictions still in effect, despite recent rain

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The recent rainfall had minor impact on increasing the water level in Lake Waco, as it needs 15 inches into the watershed to before changes to the water conservation restrictions are considered . The future forecast is still for a dryer than normal winter, according to...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Killeen City Council approves Comprehensive Plan

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen City Council unanimously approved the City of Killeen’s 2021 Comprehensive Plan at its regular meeting on Tuesday. The plan was created based off community feedback on priorities for the city, and outlines a vision for Killeen for the next 10-20 years. Based on...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Tampered pump leads to gas thefts and arrests

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report two men were arrested after it was found that a pump at a gas station had been tampered with to allow pumping large amounts of gas, but indicating much less. Officers were called to 330 West Highway 6 on Wednesday, where the...
fox44news.com

No rise in lake water levels despite rain

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – We have been seeing some rain across Central Texas, but has it been enough to help our lake water levels?. The answer is no. There has been no rise in lake water levels just yet. As of Tuesday morning, Lake Waco is still down by nine feet. The City says we would need at least 15 inches of rain to end the drought we are facing. Lake Waco is a regional water source and provides residents with over 25 billion gallons of water.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Ag officials: Rain in Waco area welcome, but not a drought-buster

Storms brought respite and even some damage to parts of Texas on Sunday and Monday, but officials say the more modest rainfall in the Waco area was not enough to erase drought conditions just yet. The National Weather Service gauge at Waco Regional Airport measured 0.8 inches of rain midday...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco rainfall a welcome relief: Aug. 22, 2022

Storms brought respite to parts of Texas on Monday, but officials say the modest rainfall in the Waco area was not enough to erase drought conditions just yet. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/ag-officials-rain-in-waco-area-welcome-but-not-a-drought-buster/article_4a959de4-2264-11ed-bae1-634b89d96d88.html.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Fatal crash leads to I-14 closures

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Interstate 14, at Paddy Hamilton Road, is currently shut down due to a fatal crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washo tells FOX 44 News that all traffic is moving on the service road, and that eastbound travelers can expect delays.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Washington Avenue in Waco set to be renamed after previous commissioner

WACO, Texas — Members on the Waco Commission voted to recommend the renaming of Washington Avenue on Tuesday to remember Lester Gibson. They want a portion of it, from University Parks Drive to 6th St. to be named Lester Gibson Way. The last step is to have City Council approve the renaming later in September.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco ISD introduces new facility dog program

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD has added a facility dog to one of its high school campuses, and it’s a new resource designed to create support for the mental and emotional well-being of district students. His name is Bear, and he is a one-year-old sheepadoodle specifically trained to...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Shots fired on Clear Creek Road in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a call of shots being fired. Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Clear Creek Road at approximately 12:28 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired.
KILLEEN, TX
B106

Lott, Texas Shuts Down Police Department After 3-1 Vote to Disband

As a result of a budget shortfall, the Lott City Council has disbanded its police department. The police chief was required to turn over his keys and equipment on Tuesday, August 23rd. Falls County Sheriff's Office Taking Over. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office will secure the police building, take inventory...
LOTT, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD to dedicate new Joseph L. Searles III Stadium

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District is looking forward to an exciting start to its high school football season – which includes the dedication of its second regional stadium. Board members and Athletics Department leaders will host the dedication ceremony of the Joseph L....
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

City of Harker Heights hosting Back-to-School Bash

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Harker Heights is kicking off the new school year with its Back to School Bash!. The City says this is a family-friendly event which will take place this Friday, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Activities Coordinator Sara Gibbs says the event is free, fun, and open to the public. It will include inflatables, the Pop-up Recreation Activity Trailer, Archery Attack, and more.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox44news.com

Habitat For Humanity Holds Ceremony For Waco Woman Owning First Home

WACO, TX (FOX 44) – The hunt for affordable housing is hard with many of us feeling the burden of inflation. It can take months to find a decent place to live, but one Waco woman just beat the challenge. “For over four years Jessica Dugan has been living...
WACO, TX

