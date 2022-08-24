Read full article on original website
Tottenham face horror Champions League draw on return to Europe’s elite competition after two years
TOTTENHAM face a brutal return to the Champions League when the group-stage draw is made tomorrow. After a year in the Europa League and one in the Conference League, Antonio Conte's side finished fourth last season and secured a place in Pot 2 alongside fellow English sides Chelsea and Liverpool as well as Barcelona and Juventus.
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: 'No Era Penal'
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Mexico's plea to the referees. Mexico benefited from some good fortune just to...
Champions League group stage draw live blog: The anticipation, buzz and reaction to the 2022-23 edition of Europe's biggest club competition
European football has been back for some time. The Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 have been underway for nearly three weeks now. But the start of another Champions League season, when the continent's premier clubs square off under the floodlights on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, that's when the term "European football" truly comes to the fore.
Another former Juventus player joins Major League Soccer
While some players have featured for Juventus on two different spells, Martin Caceres distinguished himself from the rest of the pool with three separate stints in Turin. The Uruguayan first joined the Bianconeri in 2010 on loan from Barcelona, but failed to deliver the goods as the team in general endured a forgettable campaign.
Europa League draw: Man Utd and Arsenal handed favourable draws
Manchester United will play La Liga side Real Sociedad while Arsenal will face former champions PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League group stage. Erik ten Hag's side will also play FC Sheriff and Omonia Nicosia in Group E in what appears to be a favourable draw for the Red Devils.
Potential Champions League Group Stage Opponents Decided For Liverpool Men
It is finally time again to prepare for another round of the UEFA Champions League, with the group stage draw set to take place on Thursday in Istanbul. The Liverpool men have the distinction of being finalists in three of the past five seasons, and so will be placed in pot 2, alongside Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Sevilla, Leipzig, and Tottenham Hotspur. As such, the Reds will have pots 1, 3, and 4 to be drawn against, and cannot face another Premier League team at this stage.
West Ham United sign defender Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea
West Ham United have completed the signing of left back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday, with the Italy international signing a four-year contract. British media reported that West Ham paid a fee in the region of £13 million pounds ($15.36 million) for Palmieri, who...
Thiem wins in Winston-Salem after top seed Dimitrov retires
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Dominic Thiem, playing in his first tournament on American soil since winning the 2020 U.S. Open, defeated top-seeded Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the Winston-Salem Open after Dimitrov retired because of dizziness. Dimitrov was leading the match 6-0, 2-4 at the time. “That’s...
UEFA Champions League Draw - Who Can Liverpool Face In The Group Stages?
The draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stages takes place on Thursday in Istanbul and we will take a look at who Liverpool could be drawn against.
Champions League: How calm Giovanni van Bronckhorst ended Rangers' 12-year wait
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's unflappable demeanour finally dissolved at full-time in Eindhoven, as the Rangers manager erupted in joy and bounced in ecstatic unison with his backroom team. It was an outpouring of emotion after the Dutchman had calmly and adroitly negotiated every obstacle thrown his way on a night of...
LAFC loan D Mamadou Fall to La Liga's Villarreal
Los Angeles FC on Thursday loaned defender Mamadou Fall to La Liga side Villarreal through June 2023. The loan period begins immediately and LAFC retain the right to recall the 19-year-old Senegal native. "This is an exciting opportunity for Mamadou, and one that we felt was right at this stage...
American Joe Scally, Gladbach looking ahead to Bayern clash
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich seems to bring the best out of United States defender Joe Scally. Scally made his Bundesliga debut against Bayern in the German league’s opening game last season, when the then-18-year-old impressed in helping Borussia Mönchengladbach claim a 1-1 draw against the defending champion, and he excelled again when Gladbach stunned Bayern with a 5-0 win in second round of the German Cup.
Villarreal signs Senegalese defender Fall on loan from LAFC
MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Villarreal signed Senegalese defender Mamadou Fall on loan from Los Angeles FC on Thursday. The loan runs through June of next year, with LAFC keeping the right to recall the player. Fall joined LAFC as an 18-year-old in 2021. He has made 35 regular-season...
Rangers beat PSV Eindhoven to return to Champions League for first time in 12 years
Rangers returned to the Champions League group stage for the first time in 12 years with a 1-0 win at PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday to secure a 3-2 aggregate victory. Antonio Colak tapped in the winner for the Scottish side on the hour after Milik Tillam robbed PSV defender Andre Ramalho and slipped the ball across the box to the Croatia forward who made no mistake.
Confirmed: Liverpool Will Play Derby County in EFL Cup Third Round
The draw for the EFL Cup third round was completed on Wednesday evening, which confirmed that Liverpool will play League One side Derby County at Anfield.
Man City boss Pep Guardiola says Bernardo Silva 'likes Barcelona a lot' but wants him to stay
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola continues to leave the door open for Bernardo Silva to join Barcelona despite the remote chances of a move to Camp Nou materialising for the midfielder this month. Guardiola mischievously quipped that Silva is fond of Barcelona and said that while he wants him to...
Arsenal’s Europa League draw: Gunners to face PSV, Bodø/Glimt and FC Zurich in group stage
Arsenal have drawn PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt and FC Zurich in the Europa League group stages.Dutch side PSV, who are managed by former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, were knocked out by Rangers in the Champions League play-offs. Europa League draw LIVE: Full groups and reaction Van Nistelrooy was involved in several high-tempered clashes with Arsenal during his playing career, notably with former Gunners defender Martin Keown, when the club’s rivalry with Manchester United was at its peak. They are joined in Group A by the Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt, who defeated Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the Europa Conference League group...
Minnesota United plays the Houston Dynamo in conference play
Houston Dynamo (7-14-5, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (12-9-5, fourth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -134, Houston +322, Draw +291; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United hosts the Houston Dynamo in a conference matchup. United is 9-5-4 in Western...
2022-23 Champions League group stage draw details: Date and time, how to watch, Chelsea's potential opponents
Chelsea will learn their group stage opponents for the 2022-23 Champions League on Thursday evening when the draw takes place. After winning the competition in 2020-21, the Blues were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Real Madrid last season despite Thomas Tuchel’s side winning the second leg at the Bernabeu.
LIVE Transfer Talk: USMNT's Sergino Dest could swap Barcelona for Dortmund with Thomas Meunier
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barcelona, Dortmund mull Dest-Meunier swap. Barcelona defender and U.S. men's national team regular Sergino Dest...
