ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: 'No Era Penal'

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Mexico's plea to the referees. Mexico benefited from some good fortune just to...
FIFA
ESPN

Champions League group stage draw live blog: The anticipation, buzz and reaction to the 2022-23 edition of Europe's biggest club competition

European football has been back for some time. The Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 have been underway for nearly three weeks now. But the start of another Champions League season, when the continent's premier clubs square off under the floodlights on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, that's when the term "European football" truly comes to the fore.
MLS
Yardbarker

Another former Juventus player joins Major League Soccer

While some players have featured for Juventus on two different spells, Martin Caceres distinguished himself from the rest of the pool with three separate stints in Turin. The Uruguayan first joined the Bianconeri in 2010 on loan from Barcelona, but failed to deliver the goods as the team in general endured a forgettable campaign.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Sargent
Person
Brandon Vazquez
Person
Xavi
Person
Doug Mcintyre
BBC

Europa League draw: Man Utd and Arsenal handed favourable draws

Manchester United will play La Liga side Real Sociedad while Arsenal will face former champions PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League group stage. Erik ten Hag's side will also play FC Sheriff and Omonia Nicosia in Group E in what appears to be a favourable draw for the Red Devils.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Potential Champions League Group Stage Opponents Decided For Liverpool Men

It is finally time again to prepare for another round of the UEFA Champions League, with the group stage draw set to take place on Thursday in Istanbul. The Liverpool men have the distinction of being finalists in three of the past five seasons, and so will be placed in pot 2, alongside Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Sevilla, Leipzig, and Tottenham Hotspur. As such, the Reds will have pots 1, 3, and 4 to be drawn against, and cannot face another Premier League team at this stage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

West Ham United sign defender Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea

West Ham United have completed the signing of left back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday, with the Italy international signing a four-year contract. British media reported that West Ham paid a fee in the region of £13 million pounds ($15.36 million) for Palmieri, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Thiem wins in Winston-Salem after top seed Dimitrov retires

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Dominic Thiem, playing in his first tournament on American soil since winning the 2020 U.S. Open, defeated top-seeded Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the Winston-Salem Open after Dimitrov retired because of dizziness. Dimitrov was leading the match 6-0, 2-4 at the time. “That’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Efl Cup#Barcelona#Fox Sports#Usmnt#Finnish#Millwall
BBC

Champions League: How calm Giovanni van Bronckhorst ended Rangers' 12-year wait

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's unflappable demeanour finally dissolved at full-time in Eindhoven, as the Rangers manager erupted in joy and bounced in ecstatic unison with his backroom team. It was an outpouring of emotion after the Dutchman had calmly and adroitly negotiated every obstacle thrown his way on a night of...
UEFA
Yardbarker

LAFC loan D Mamadou Fall to La Liga's Villarreal

Los Angeles FC on Thursday loaned defender Mamadou Fall to La Liga side Villarreal through June 2023. The loan period begins immediately and LAFC retain the right to recall the 19-year-old Senegal native. "This is an exciting opportunity for Mamadou, and one that we felt was right at this stage...
MLS
FOX Sports

American Joe Scally, Gladbach looking ahead to Bayern clash

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich seems to bring the best out of United States defender Joe Scally. Scally made his Bundesliga debut against Bayern in the German league’s opening game last season, when the then-18-year-old impressed in helping Borussia Mönchengladbach claim a 1-1 draw against the defending champion, and he excelled again when Gladbach stunned Bayern with a 5-0 win in second round of the German Cup.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Qatar
Soccer
F.C. Schalke 04
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
FOX Sports

Villarreal signs Senegalese defender Fall on loan from LAFC

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Villarreal signed Senegalese defender Mamadou Fall on loan from Los Angeles FC on Thursday. The loan runs through June of next year, with LAFC keeping the right to recall the player. Fall joined LAFC as an 18-year-old in 2021. He has made 35 regular-season...
MLS
ESPN

Rangers beat PSV Eindhoven to return to Champions League for first time in 12 years

Rangers returned to the Champions League group stage for the first time in 12 years with a 1-0 win at PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday to secure a 3-2 aggregate victory. Antonio Colak tapped in the winner for the Scottish side on the hour after Milik Tillam robbed PSV defender Andre Ramalho and slipped the ball across the box to the Croatia forward who made no mistake.
MLS
The Independent

Arsenal’s Europa League draw: Gunners to face PSV, Bodø/Glimt and FC Zurich in group stage

Arsenal have drawn PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt and FC Zurich in the Europa League group stages.Dutch side PSV, who are managed by former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, were knocked out by Rangers in the Champions League play-offs. Europa League draw LIVE: Full groups and reaction Van Nistelrooy was involved in several high-tempered clashes with Arsenal during his playing career, notably with former Gunners defender Martin Keown, when the club’s rivalry with Manchester United was at its peak. They are joined in Group A by the Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt, who defeated Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the Europa Conference League group...
UEFA
FOX Sports

Minnesota United plays the Houston Dynamo in conference play

Houston Dynamo (7-14-5, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (12-9-5, fourth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -134, Houston +322, Draw +291; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United hosts the Houston Dynamo in a conference matchup. United is 9-5-4 in Western...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy