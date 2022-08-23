Port St. Lucie City Council election: Incumbent Stephanie Morgan reelected to District 1

Stephanie Morgan , reelected to the Port St. Lucie City Council on Tuesday, said she will continue to prioritize responsible development, water quality and lower property taxes.

The incumbent, 62, was elected to her second term as the District 1 representative, capturing 62% of the votes, according to unofficial results from the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections office.

Morgan , a Realtor and small-business owner, will serve a four-year term that pays $54,471 annually to oversee the city’s more than 217,500 residents and $731 million budget .

“I feel humbled,” Morgan told TCPalm minutes after her victory. “I believe that the residents know that I do my homework, I do my research, I’m common-sense, I have the experience.”

She added, “It was not a one-issue election. It was due to a collaboration of everything that we’ve done in the past and are going to continue to do in the future for the better of the residents of Port St. Lucie.”

Challenger Indony Jean Baptiste , 54, a minster who said, if elected, he may resign midterm to run for St. Lucie County sheriff in 2024, received about 19% of the vote. Challenger Kevin Zimmerman , 59, a local transportation business owner, also got about 19% of the votes, according to the elections supervisor’s records.

Port St. Lucie City Council

District 1 spans the northeast portion of the city, bordered by Midway Road, Floresta Drive, Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Florida’s Turnpike.

Some key issues include future development for Torino Regional Park and traffic maintenance for Crosstown Parkway, a $91 million, 8-mile roadway that opened in September 2019.

Morgan serves on the St. Lucie County Fire District Board , the St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization , St. Lucie County Tourist Development Council , St. Lucie Cultural Alliance and the St. Lucie County Chamber of Commerce .

Morgan said one of her main focuses will be septic to sewer conversions to promote water quality in Florida’s seventh-most populous city. Over 8,800 residents have switched from septic to sewer since 1999. On average, the city has completed 350 conversions annually.

Morgan said she also will hold Waste Pro and other contracted trash haulers accountable. The city is in the midst of a lawsuit with Waste Pro, a result of endless customer complaints regarding late and missed pickups for years. Waste Pro has been the city’s trash collector since 2006.

FCC Environmental Services of Florida will replace Waste Pro in less than a month. Major changes include switching from twice weekly collection to weekly and paying nearly $100 more annually .

Morgan received over $44,000 in campaign contributions through Aug. 18, nearly double the monetary donations raised by Baptiste (over $16,300) and Zimmerman (over $6,300) combined, records show.

Some of her donors included developer GHO Homes, the St. Lucie Firefighters Political Action Committee, Mayor Shannon Martin and fellow City Council member Dave Pickett.

Though her council seat is nonpartisan, Morgan is a registered Republican.

TCPalm projects reporter Lindsey Leake contributed to this story.

