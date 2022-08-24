Mohican Quilters work depicting rural Loudonville will be auctioned at Oct. 5 Street Fair

The Mohican Quilters of Loudonville have produced a quilt to be auctioned at the upcoming Loudonville Free Street Fair, with proceeds going to the fair board.

"For years, the fair has allowed our organization to show our quilt projects to be judged and shared with fairgoers," Richelle Nicholas of the Quilters explained. "We decided to jointly make and donate a quilt to the fair to be auctioned, with proceeds going to the fair."

The quilt auction will be conducted during the auction of prize-winning cakes and pies on the fair midway at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Nicholas said 16 of the 30 Mohican Quilters helped make the item.

"The quilt was designed with life in our rural area in mind," Nicholas said. "Members chose patterns and made them with fabric the club purchased from the Alabaster Mouse in Loudonville, at times adding material from their own 'stash' to their block. Members met in March and added sashing and completed the quilt top. One of the members then quilted the layers together."

The Mohican Quilters have been in the Loudonville community for 39 years, and meet on the second Monday of each month at the Christian Community Center (Three Cs) at 807 Valley View Drive.

Meetings start at 7 p.m. Programming at meetings includes presentations by club members, show and shares, guest speakers, or hands-on projects. New participants are always welcome.

For more information on the Quilters, contact Nicholas at mrsdnichola@aol.com.

Members are planning their first quilt show, scheduled to be held in the Loudonvilel Fair's Hans Building during the 2023 Loudonville car Show.