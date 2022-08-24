ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raceland, LA

'Amazing': Girl's 45-yard kick brings Harmony to Raceland Middle School football team

By Colin Campo, The Courier
The Courier
The Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26f6gi_0hSizcux00

A 13-year-old girl made the Raceland Middle School football team after wowing the coach with a 45-yard kick.

Harmony Shae Fitch, 13, made an impression during a practice for a powerpuff football game in which boys were to perform as cheerleaders and girls as football players. She asked coach Allen Wiltz to let her be the kicker, and her kick was better than he'd seen for years.

"I looked at the other coach and was like, 'Holy ****," Wiltz said. "I don't know if you want to quote me on that, but that was the feeling I got. I was like, 'Oh, my God, she's one of the best middle-school kickers ... since I've been here."

The powderpuff game had to be postponed because of storms, but her performance during practice landed Harmony a spot as kicker. She made her debut Thursday as Raceland played Sixth Ward Middle in a jamboree game at Thibodaux High's stadium. And she'll start Sept. 1 against Golden Meadow.

Wiltz said during the practice, most girls didn't know the rules of the sport, and Harmony wanted to show off her kick. She asked to kick off the tee, and he let her, "and the next thing I know it takes off like a rocket."

Previously:South Lafourche, Central Lafourche excited to move rivalry football game to Superdome

"The only reason I learned that she could kick was out of sheer luck," the coach said. "If we wouldn't have had those little powderpuff play-around games, I never would have even entertained it. Because she signed up and she showed me, I was all in."

Wiltz said he's only seen one other kicker like Harmony in seven years as the school's coach, and she's the only girl on the team in at least the past 25 years.

"You ever saw Happy Gilmore? It was kind of like one of those where I ran into her and she kicked one, and I was like, 'Double or nothing. There's no way that you'll do that again.' And sure enough, she lined it up and kicked another one about 45-50 yards," he said.

Harmony has played football with her neighbors for about five years.

"I know some girls want to do football, but they feel like it's a boy's sport, so I wanted to like step up and be the one to do it in Raceland and show other girls that they can do what they want to do," Harmony said.

She added it wasn't an adversarial thing between boys and girls. She just likes the game and thinks other girls should try it.

"I have a very good coach. ... He makes sure that I'm really good, he believes in me," Harmony said. "I always wanted to do it when I was little and I finally had a shot, and all the boys on the team are the best and like big brothers."

Her father, professional boxer Morgan "Big Chief" Fitch, said his daughter told him she wanted to play football and he was supportive — with one condition.

"I said, 'Hold on, you want to play football, you gotta get hard-bodied,' you know what I mean?" he said. " 'I'm not going to send you out there just because that's what you want to do. You've gotta show me you want to do this."

He assigned her workouts at home like push-ups each day to prepare her for the sport, and Harmony took it on with gusto.

"She's just amazing," her father said.

A good kicker, especially in middle school, is invaluable in that it opens doors for the team's strategies, Wiltz said. A deep kickoff, for instance, makes the opposing team have to work much harder to drive down the field to score.

"Last year, I only attempted on-side kicks, which is less than 15 yards, and tried to recover them because we didn't have anyone who could kick it deep," he said. "We didn't even try to kick it deep. Strategically, it didn't make any sense."

Wiltz said Harmony is an all-star athlete and excels at whatever sport she picks up. She also plays volleyball and basketball.

An eighth-grader, this is Harmony's last year at Raceland Middle. She moves on next year to Central Lafourche High, where she plans to focus on soccer. But she said if she can fit football into her schedule, she doesn't intend to give it up.

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

St. James comes into this year with a new coach

VACHERIE — LaVanta Davis takes over the head coaching spot of St. James, as the team enters the 2022 season. Last year, St.James went 6-3 in the regular season and reached the second round of the Class 3A playoffs, but was defeated by Madison Prep, 33-10, in the second round.
SAINT JAMES, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Judge rules that LSU must pay former OL coach 6 figures over improper firing

LSU will have to pay the remaining part of a contract to a former assistant coach because of an improper firing, a judge has ruled. The Advocate reported that James Cregg, who was the offensive line coach at LSU from 2018-20, that LSU must pay Cregg $492,945 after he was accused of violating NCAA rules. It’s the remaining part of his contract with the school.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Dancing with the Stars Breaks Fundraising Record

On the evening of August 20th, 2022 Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Dancing with the Stars Annual Fundraiser, presented this year by GIS, returned to a record breaking, sold-out crowd after a 2 year pandemic hiatus. JAH’s signature event presents local celebrities paired with professional dancers to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy while raising funds to assist families and children in need throughout Terrebonne Parish.
HOUMA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Golden Meadow, LA
City
Raceland, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Tina Howell

Saints trim their roster to 80 players

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints released five players to get their roster down to 80 players. The Saints released QB KJ. Costello, RB Devine Ozigbo, K John Parker Romo and TE Chris Herndon. They reached injury settlements with both LT Sage Doxtate, and DT Jaleel Johnson and they placed WR Kevin White on injured reserve.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Weather rolls through and trees fall in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain, wind and wet ground may have helped contribute to some trees toppling over on Wednesday morning. The latest example of a tree falling in the area happened around 5 a.m. on Perkins Rd East. Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded and cleared the tree from the road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Team#Football Players#Played Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Thibodaux High#Central Lafourche
houmatimes.com

Creole Classic Festival set for September

The Creole Classic Fishing Tournament announced the Creole Classic Fest is coming to Thibodaux. The festival will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, at the Harang Municipal Auditorium in Thibodaux. Guests will enjoy a day of family fun, including live music by Good Feelin’, a live auction, LSU watch party, a cook off, a corn hole tournament, and much more.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Circus Spectacular to make appearance in Thibodaux

The circus is coming to town! Carden International is excited to announce its Circus Spectacular is coming to Thibodaux on Wednesday, September 21, at the Harang Auditorium. The show will kick off at 6:30 p.m., providing families with a thrilling night full of magical memories that will last a lifetime. The circus will feature magic tricks, clowns, daredevils, exotic animals, aerialists, and acrobats. Guests can arrive at the venue one hour prior to showtime to enjoy pre-show activities for all ages, including elephant, camel, and horse rides, fun inflatables, and face painting!
THIBODAUX, LA
lpso.net

Threat to Lafourche Parish Family Currently Under Investigation

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a threat made to a woman and her family who reside in the northern area of Lafourche Parish. The threat was reportedly made by an individual in Vermillion Parish. Out of an abundance of caution, deputies are present at the family’s home and schools where the children attend.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brproud.com

High school in Livingston Parish taking potential threat seriously

ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – A potential threat against Albany High School is being looked at by the school and local law enforcement. Along with the high school, Livingston Parish Public Schools, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department are all aware of the potential threat made on social media.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses

The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

LSP investigating fatal Lafourche crash

LOCKPORT, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop C is investigating a Tuesday evening crash in Lafourche Parish that killed 38-year-old Marcelo Garcia-Lopez of Lockport. Police say Garcia-Lopez was traveling northbound in a 2005 GMC Canyon on Highway 1 near Norma Lane while on a curve. The GMC then began to rotate, crossed the centerline, and hit a 2016 Kia Soul traveling southbound.
LOCKPORT, LA
The Courier

The Courier

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Houma, LA from Houma Today.

 http://houmatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy