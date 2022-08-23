City councilors, Minnehaha commissioners give thumbs-up to joint budgets

While there were more people gathered around the dais at Carnegie Town Hall on Tuesday evening, the meeting was calmer than some of the earlier hearings held about Mayor Paul TenHaken's $646 million proposed budget.

At Sioux Falls' fourth budget hearing — this one held along with Minnehaha County — assembled city councilors and county commissioners heard about budget plans for services that overlap both jurisdictions.

Metro Communications' budget would increase by just over $360,000 under the proposal, largely driven by personnel expenses, as well as operating costs incurred as the department will move into the city's public safety campus once it's completed, maintaining their existing office as a backup.

Siouxland Libraries will add one new library associate to their staff under the plan. Director Jodi Fick said during the hearing that library staffing levels had remained the same since 2005.

While the city has obviously grown since then, Fick said the impact was lessened with the advent of technologies, such as self-checkout machines. But there's been a demand from residents for more programming, she said, leading to the need for a new position.

And the Siouxland Heritage Museum's budget would increase from $1.3 million to just more than $1.5 million, which Director Bill Hoskins said was because of pay increases as well as rising electricity costs.

Both the Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission approved each of the budgets unanimously, although final approval will take place in September.