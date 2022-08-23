ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

City councilors, Minnehaha commissioners give thumbs-up to joint budgets

By Trevor J. Mitchell, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKE7P_0hSizYKv00

While there were more people gathered around the dais at Carnegie Town Hall on Tuesday evening, the meeting was calmer than some of the earlier hearings held about Mayor Paul TenHaken's $646 million proposed budget.

At Sioux Falls' fourth budget hearing — this one held along with Minnehaha County — assembled city councilors and county commissioners heard about budget plans for services that overlap both jurisdictions.

Metro Communications' budget would increase by just over $360,000 under the proposal, largely driven by personnel expenses, as well as operating costs incurred as the department will move into the city's public safety campus once it's completed, maintaining their existing office as a backup.

Siouxland Libraries will add one new library associate to their staff under the plan. Director Jodi Fick said during the hearing that library staffing levels had remained the same since 2005.

While the city has obviously grown since then, Fick said the impact was lessened with the advent of technologies, such as self-checkout machines. But there's been a demand from residents for more programming, she said, leading to the need for a new position.

And the Siouxland Heritage Museum's budget would increase from $1.3 million to just more than $1.5 million, which Director Bill Hoskins said was because of pay increases as well as rising electricity costs.

Both the Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission approved each of the budgets unanimously, although final approval will take place in September.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

What’s next for Noem’s state plane probe?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ball has moved to Attorney General Mark Vargo’s court. Yet, the AG’s office says it hasn’t received anything from the Government Accountability Board. On Monday, the GAB said it would refer a complaint that Gov. Kristi Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the attorney general’s office for further investigation.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Jamie Smith calls for special prosecutor for Noem ethics probe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jamie Smith doesn’t want Attorney General Mark Vargo to decide what happens next for ethics investigations regarding Governor Kristi Noem. Smith, the Democratic nominee challenging Noem, called for a special prosecutor to “investigate the extent to which Governor Noem engaged in misconduct.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Minnehaha County, SD
Government
County
Minnehaha County, SD
KELOLAND TV

All Day Cafe closed due to staff shortage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular breakfast spot in Sioux Falls is closing its doors until it hires more staff. In a Facebook post, All Day Cafe said “Being short staffed is the new pandemic.” The business says it is urgently hiring cooks. All Day Cafe...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Man charged in downtown Sioux Falls homicide found guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities report a man charged in a downtown Sioux Falls homicide has been found guilty of murder. A jury convicted Max Bolden on a first-degree murder charge in connection to the Oct. 26, 2019 death of 37-year-old Benjamin Donahue III. Prosecutors said Bolden fatally shot Donahue in a parking lot in the area of W. 10th Street and S. Main Avenue after a brief exchange. Bolden fled the area in a vehicle and ultimately fled South Dakota. Bolden wasn’t arrested until March of 2021 when authorities found him near Memphis.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal motorcycle accident reported near I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle accident left one dead. According to Tony Mangan with the Department of Public Safety, the accident happened Thursday morning on I-90 near the Humboldt exit. Mangan says one person died in the accident. The...
HUMBOLDT, SD
KELOLAND TV

Remembering Angela; student loan forgiveness; first day of school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Friends and family are remembering Angela Heinz, a 24-year-old from Ipswich who died in a climbing accident in the Black Hills, near Cheyenne Crossing, last weekend. Heinz was airlifted and died in a Rapid City hospital Saturday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falls City#Thumbs#Metro Communications#Siouxland#Un
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls dentist helps serve veterans’ dental needs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Veterans health issues have made a lot of headlines lately, but one area that doesn’t get talked about as much is dental health. The VA contracts with local dentists to keep up with growing demand for services. For one Sioux Falls dentist,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Attempted bank robbery; homicide investigations; Ravnsborg’s bill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Rapid City Police say two people wanted in connection with a weekend shooting that left two men dead have been arrested.
KELOLAND TV

Overturned camper blocks westbound traffic on I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Traffic is backed up along I-90 Tuesday morning after a camper flipped over outside of Sioux Falls. Here’s a look at a South Dakota Department of Transportation camera along I-90 about one mile from the I-29 exit. Westbound traffic is backed up behind the camper.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
B102.7

Some Major Sioux Falls Streets Will Be Closed This Weekend

Sioux Falls residents are going to notice even more road closures this weekend and this time they have nothing to do with construction. The Sioux Falls Marathon will be running through the streets of Sioux Falls this Sunday and there will be numerous road closures. Here is the complete release...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Three Brookings businesses fail latest alcohol compliance check

The Brookings Police Department conducted Alcohol Compliance checks Wednesday night. A total of 15 locations were checked and three Businesses failed and furnished alcohol to a minor. Those three: Wooden Legs Brewing, Wilbert’s Alehouse and Mosaic Wine Bar. Police also conducted a compliance check in July when four of...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police: Nothing suspicious found in package

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say that there was nothing suspicious found inside the package. The intersection is once again open. Sioux Falls Police say the discovery of a suspicious package outside a business has prompted the closure of an intersection in the northern part of the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

First Dakota National Bank marks 150th anniversary with family focused on its future

This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. Less than one-half of 1 percent of businesses reach their century anniversary. Even fewer can claim 150 years in business – a milestone First Dakota National Bank is celebrating and the result of early pioneers along with modern family leadership combining to serve a growing state.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls bank robber almost got away with over $100,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of robbing a bank in Sioux Falls Tuesday made his first court appearance Wednesday on a long list of charges. 22-year-old Ayub Mohamed faces eight felony charges, including three counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of aggravated assault. On Tuesday,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls man arrested for meth, gun

LARCHWOOD—A 28-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 11:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, near Larchwood on charges of dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon; first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of windshield and window requirements; defective or unauthorized muffler system; no valid driver’s license; and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
LARCHWOOD, IA
KELOLAND TV

The dangers of farming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Farming is one of the most dangerous jobs according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. From operating heavy machinery to working around grain bins, the risks can be high. Pete Hansen expected March 6, 2020, to be like any other day on the farm....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy