Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Tarleton names Beau Allen its starting QB

Stephenville, Tex. (WKYT) - Kentucky transfer Beau Allen has been named the starting quarterback at Tarleton, the school announced on Thursday. The redshirt freshman out of Lexington Catholic enters his first season at Tarleton. Allen played in five games in two seasons at Kentucky, completing 11-of-19 passes for the Wildcats...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Kentucky QB wins starting job at FCS program

Former Kentucky quarterback Beau Allen has won the starting job at Tarleton State, an FCS program located in Stephenville, Texas. Allen played at Kentucky in 2020 and 2021 and announced he would transfer to Tarleton State less than a month ago. Allen appeared in 5 games across his short Kentucky...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
aseaofblue.com

Bleav in Kentucky talks with Jalen Whitlow

We’re just over a week away from the return of Kentucky Wildcats football!. On this week’s episode of Bleav in Kentucky with Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon, the guys welcomed on former Wildcats quarterback Jalen Whitlow. Whitlow played at Kentucky from 2012-13 and was the starting quarterback during...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Early Kentucky football preview: Louisville

We’re almost at the start of the new season and have now reached the last of our early opponent previews. This time, we look at Week 13 and the season finale with the Louisville Cardinals in the annual battle for the Governor’s Cup. Though it hasn’t been much...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Eastern Progress

EKU football player taken into federal custody

On Aug. 24, Eastern Kentucky University football sophomore defensive back, Marquae Kirkendoll, was taken into federal custody. Rixon Lane, the director of athletics communications for EKU, said that when the athletics department was made aware of the situation on Wednesday afternoon, Kirkendoll was suspended indefinitely from the team. Kirkendoll had transferred from the University of New Mexico, after playing two seasons for the Lobos.
RICHMOND, KY
foxlexington.com

Kentucky volleyball embracing loaded schedule as season arrives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In 18 seasons, Craig Skinner has changed the perception around Kentucky volleyball. In 2020, national champion was added to the program’s resume. After last season’s second round exit in the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats are motivated to return to title form in 2022.
LEXINGTON, KY
themountaineagle.com

Ole Miss transfer happy to be at UK

Keidron Smith really won’t say a lot about why he left Mississippi where he was a productive defensive back for four years, but he quickly makes it clear he’s happy to be at Kentucky. “I am blessed for Coach (Mark) Stoops to give me the opportunity to be...
LEXINGTON, KY
bvmsports.com

John Calipari opens up about trip to Eastern Kentucky

“We must not forget about those in need!” On Tuesday Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari traveled to Eastern Kentucky to help pass out shoes to those that lost everything in the devastating floods that hit the region just over a month ago. Joined by Blair Bergmann (STUNT team Head Coach), Golda Borst (Women’s Golf Head Coach), Brian Craig (Men’s…
RICHMOND, KY
foxlexington.com

Madison Southern looking to get back in the win column

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) – There’s been a lot of new changes for Madison Southern football in the past nine months including hiring Mark Payne as the Eagles’ new head football coach, giving Ethan Woods the starting job at quarterback, and putting new guys in starting positions.
BEREA, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
MOREHEAD, KY
foxlexington.com

Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted

The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods. The Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville has taken the lead in rescuing animals from eastern Kentucky and reached out to the Lexington branch to help the Floyd County Animal Shelter.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Lexington

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

David Aldrich’s forecast: A few storms today, warmer days ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — We are not done with the summer heat. Although we have approached the end of August, many are ready for autumn in the Commonwealth, but summer will hold on for a little while longer. 90-degree days will return by Sunday. Lexington has not hit...
LEXINGTON, KY

