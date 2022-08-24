Read full article on original website
Tarleton names Beau Allen its starting QB
Stephenville, Tex. (WKYT) - Kentucky transfer Beau Allen has been named the starting quarterback at Tarleton, the school announced on Thursday. The redshirt freshman out of Lexington Catholic enters his first season at Tarleton. Allen played in five games in two seasons at Kentucky, completing 11-of-19 passes for the Wildcats...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Kentucky QB wins starting job at FCS program
Former Kentucky quarterback Beau Allen has won the starting job at Tarleton State, an FCS program located in Stephenville, Texas. Allen played at Kentucky in 2020 and 2021 and announced he would transfer to Tarleton State less than a month ago. Allen appeared in 5 games across his short Kentucky...
aseaofblue.com
Bleav in Kentucky talks with Jalen Whitlow
We’re just over a week away from the return of Kentucky Wildcats football!. On this week’s episode of Bleav in Kentucky with Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon, the guys welcomed on former Wildcats quarterback Jalen Whitlow. Whitlow played at Kentucky from 2012-13 and was the starting quarterback during...
aseaofblue.com
Early Kentucky football preview: Louisville
We’re almost at the start of the new season and have now reached the last of our early opponent previews. This time, we look at Week 13 and the season finale with the Louisville Cardinals in the annual battle for the Governor’s Cup. Though it hasn’t been much...
Eastern Progress
EKU football player taken into federal custody
On Aug. 24, Eastern Kentucky University football sophomore defensive back, Marquae Kirkendoll, was taken into federal custody. Rixon Lane, the director of athletics communications for EKU, said that when the athletics department was made aware of the situation on Wednesday afternoon, Kirkendoll was suspended indefinitely from the team. Kirkendoll had transferred from the University of New Mexico, after playing two seasons for the Lobos.
foxlexington.com
Kentucky volleyball embracing loaded schedule as season arrives
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In 18 seasons, Craig Skinner has changed the perception around Kentucky volleyball. In 2020, national champion was added to the program’s resume. After last season’s second round exit in the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats are motivated to return to title form in 2022.
themountaineagle.com
Ole Miss transfer happy to be at UK
Keidron Smith really won’t say a lot about why he left Mississippi where he was a productive defensive back for four years, but he quickly makes it clear he’s happy to be at Kentucky. “I am blessed for Coach (Mark) Stoops to give me the opportunity to be...
bvmsports.com
John Calipari opens up about trip to Eastern Kentucky
“We must not forget about those in need!” On Tuesday Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari traveled to Eastern Kentucky to help pass out shoes to those that lost everything in the devastating floods that hit the region just over a month ago. Joined by Blair Bergmann (STUNT team Head Coach), Golda Borst (Women’s Golf Head Coach), Brian Craig (Men’s…
foxlexington.com
Madison Southern looking to get back in the win column
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) – There’s been a lot of new changes for Madison Southern football in the past nine months including hiring Mark Payne as the Eagles’ new head football coach, giving Ethan Woods the starting job at quarterback, and putting new guys in starting positions.
spectrumnews1.com
19-year-old wins Grand Champion title for livestock showing at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is a time where farmers from all over our Commonwealth can show off their best livestock, but it continues to largely be a male dominated industry. Morgan Berryman, a 19-year-old from Nicholasville, is changing that. What You Need To Know. Morgan...
mountain-topmedia.com
Kentucky in danger of losing to Tennessee in ‘best-looking cruiser’ contest
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is trying to win the “Best Looking Cruiser” contest for the second year in a row, but they’re facing some stiff competition, with time quickly running out. Kentucky’s entry this year is a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, equipped with 20-inch tires...
foxlexington.com
Calipari Foundation donates thousands of shoes for eastern Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A small gesture can go a long way. University of Kentucky basketball officials coordinated thousands of donations for people still in shelters. The Calipari Foundation, in conjunction with Samaritans Feet, donated 5,000 shoes for flood victims. Another 10,000 pairs of socks were donated by Hanes.
Nike by Lexington opening in The Summit at Fritz Farm
Nike confirmed Nike by Lexington is opening November 17 in The Summit at Fritz Farm at 4084 Finn Way.
wchsnetwork.com
Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
foxlexington.com
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods. The Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville has taken the lead in rescuing animals from eastern Kentucky and reached out to the Lexington branch to help the Floyd County Animal Shelter.
foxlexington.com
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Lexington
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a...
foxlexington.com
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Spotty storms with more humidity ahead Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was another great weather day for many across the area with warm and more muggy conditions taking over. While a few spotty showers or storms look possible Thursday evening and overnight, most will stay dry as lows drop into the 60s. As we...
Beshear breaks ground on latest expansion for Mountain Parkway
When finished, it will create 78 miles of four-lane highway from Winchester to Salyersville.
WLKY.com
Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
foxlexington.com
David Aldrich’s forecast: A few storms today, warmer days ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — We are not done with the summer heat. Although we have approached the end of August, many are ready for autumn in the Commonwealth, but summer will hold on for a little while longer. 90-degree days will return by Sunday. Lexington has not hit...
