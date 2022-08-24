ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Who are the 2022 Music Prize finalists?

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMX7h_0hSizMzR00

It's that time of year in Shreveport when kids are going back to school, summer is winding down and the Louisiana Prize Foundation begins its preparations for the big Prize Fest event in October.

Over the next couple of weeks, the announcements for who made it into the finals for each category of Prize Fest will be taking place. Keep checking back here to see who will go on to compete in the 2022 Food, Comedy, Fashion, Music and Film Prizes.

More Prize Fest Announcements:Meet the 20 filmmakers competing at the 2022 Shreveport Film Prize

Music Prize

More than just another music festival, Music Prize is a competition and discovery festival with a music conference that's geared towards elevating musicians so they can make their musical side hustle a full-time career.

Musicians submitted a video performance and online voters determined five bands while five bands are chosen by a selection committee of music industry professionals to go on to compete at Music Prize.

The 11 bands competing at the 2022 Music Prize are:

  • Bond+ - Shreveport (Returning)
  • Aname' Rose - Baton Rouge (Spotify Hits)
  • American Hotel System - Michigan (Returning)
  • Allisen and the Wys Guys - Austin (Jam Band)
  • Neon Highway - East Texas (Startup Country Band)
  • Benedetto - Shreveport
  • Star Chamber - Shreveport (Returning Champions)
  • Ricky Latt & Ouro Boar - Shreveport (Returning Champions, R&B Local Mashup)
  • Shelly Knicks & The Love Space Connection - Austin
  • Octavia the Great - Virginia (Hip Hop)
  • Rococo Disco - Austin (Spotify Hits)

"This being our tenth year has me very excited," said Film Prize Director Chris Lyons. "And you as the bands should be excited too, because what Music Prize brings is an amazing band experience, people who are crushing the stage, dancing and rocking out to whatever you have to offer. It's a group that loves all genres and all bands, but really you get up on that stage and you are playing in front of an energized crowd and people who really want you to succeed."

The finalists will play live in Shreveport October 14 - 15 for the grand prize of $10,000 cash. Second place will win $2,000, third place will win $1,000 and all bands will be paid for their performances at the finals.

Louisiana Prize Fest will take place October 14 - 16 and October 20 - 22, for more information on the festival including how to purchase tickets, visit the Prize Fest website.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

nu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Entertainment
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Industry#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Art#The Big Prize#Startup Country Band
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy