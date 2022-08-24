Who are the 2022 Music Prize finalists?

It's that time of year in Shreveport when kids are going back to school, summer is winding down and the Louisiana Prize Foundation begins its preparations for the big Prize Fest event in October.

Over the next couple of weeks, the announcements for who made it into the finals for each category of Prize Fest will be taking place. Keep checking back here to see who will go on to compete in the 2022 Food, Comedy, Fashion, Music and Film Prizes.

Music Prize

More than just another music festival, Music Prize is a competition and discovery festival with a music conference that's geared towards elevating musicians so they can make their musical side hustle a full-time career.

Musicians submitted a video performance and online voters determined five bands while five bands are chosen by a selection committee of music industry professionals to go on to compete at Music Prize.

The 11 bands competing at the 2022 Music Prize are:

Bond+ - Shreveport (Returning)

Aname' Rose - Baton Rouge (Spotify Hits)

American Hotel System - Michigan (Returning)

Allisen and the Wys Guys - Austin (Jam Band)

Neon Highway - East Texas (Startup Country Band)

Benedetto - Shreveport

Star Chamber - Shreveport (Returning Champions)

Ricky Latt & Ouro Boar - Shreveport (Returning Champions, R&B Local Mashup)

Shelly Knicks & The Love Space Connection - Austin

Octavia the Great - Virginia (Hip Hop)

Rococo Disco - Austin (Spotify Hits)

"This being our tenth year has me very excited," said Film Prize Director Chris Lyons. "And you as the bands should be excited too, because what Music Prize brings is an amazing band experience, people who are crushing the stage, dancing and rocking out to whatever you have to offer. It's a group that loves all genres and all bands, but really you get up on that stage and you are playing in front of an energized crowd and people who really want you to succeed."

The finalists will play live in Shreveport October 14 - 15 for the grand prize of $10,000 cash. Second place will win $2,000, third place will win $1,000 and all bands will be paid for their performances at the finals.

Louisiana Prize Fest will take place October 14 - 16 and October 20 - 22, for more information on the festival including how to purchase tickets, visit the Prize Fest website.

