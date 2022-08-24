HOUSTON — The 49ers have 17 days to find chemistry on the offensive line in order to protect quarterback Trey Lance and get the ground game going. San Francisco was shut out 17-0 in their final preseason game against the Houston Texans on Thursday night at NRG Stadium. Lance was on the field for 22 offensive snaps and only was sacked once but was under duress most of the time. The young quarterback completed seven of his 11 attempts for 49 yards over three drives and couldn’t seem to get into a rhythm.

