Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Great Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Great Buffets To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You’re Looking for Great Korean Food, You Should Check Out This Place in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
DK Metcalf drops bold take on Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs that will raise eyebrows
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs earned First Team All-Pro honors last season after leading the NFL in interceptions with 11. He took two of those to the house on a pick six. Yet, there has been lots of chatter about Diggs being overrated. During training camp, videos have surfaced of Diggs getting roasted by both […] The post DK Metcalf drops bold take on Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs that will raise eyebrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Robert Saleh reveals Jets plans for Zach Wilson in Week 1 vs. Ravens
Robert Saleh said Thursday the New York Jets are in no rush to name their starting quarterback for Week 1 of the NFL season. The Jets open September 11th at home against the Baltimore Ravens. Starting quarterback Zach Wilson is rehabbing following surgery last week to trim the meniscus in...
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Trey Lance’s first test comes against Matt Eberflus’ Bears defense
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Week 1 Week 1 — @ Chicago Bears Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep 11
NBC Sports
49ers trim roster to 80 players
After 49ers General Manager John Lynch said on Tuesday that cornerback Jason Verrett and defensive lineman Kalia Davis would start the season on the physically unable to perform list and non-football injury list, respectively, San Francisco has announced its remaining moves to reduce its roster to 80 players. The club...
Raiders HC Keeping Quiet On Darren Waller’s Return
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking ahead to their Week 1 clash with the Los Angeles Chargers. The question is, will their star tight end, Darren Waller, be available? Head coach Josh McDaniels wasn’t too keen on his future. The Raiders are hosting the New England Patriots in joint...
Fantasy football: Where to draft Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown
Things looked like they were heading in the right direction for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown when he finished off his 3rd season in Baltimore. He had seen a steady increase in targets, receptions and yards every year and was emerging as the go-to wide receiver on the Ravens’ roster.
'Sporadic' 49ers O-line struggles in preseason finale
HOUSTON — The 49ers have 17 days to find chemistry on the offensive line in order to protect quarterback Trey Lance and get the ground game going. San Francisco was shut out 17-0 in their final preseason game against the Houston Texans on Thursday night at NRG Stadium. Lance was on the field for 22 offensive snaps and only was sacked once but was under duress most of the time. The young quarterback completed seven of his 11 attempts for 49 yards over three drives and couldn’t seem to get into a rhythm.
Eagles trade Ugo Amadi 9 days after trading for him
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Ugo Amadi spent most of his time as an Eagle in Cleveland. The Eagles on Wednesday traded the young defensive back to the Tennessee Titans in a swap of late-round picks in 2024. This trade comes just nine days after the Eagles acquired Amadi in...
49ers Players to Watch During the Preseason Finale
The 49ers conclude the preseason in Houston, Texas, Thursday night against the Texans. There are a lot of questions and position battles that still need to be answered before the regular season. Most of the 49ers’ questions will be answered during their preseason finale. Keep an eye on these five 49ers players during the preseason finale.
Raiders' Darren Waller still dealing with hamstring injury
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) is not a lock to be available for Week 1's clash with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Josh McDaniels. Waller has been dealing with a hamstring injury for most of training camp. Asked about Waller's absence, McDaniels said he isn't concerned, before adding that he "doesn't feel comfortable" making a prediction about his status for Week 1. With just two and a half weeks to go before the start of the season, Waller's window to return to practice is slowly closing.
Maiocco's 53-man 49ers roster projection before preseason finale
Following the 49ers’ final preseason game Thursday night, they still have five days to get everything sorted out with their initial 53-man roster. There are some decisions to make and, perhaps, a last-minute trade that could net them a future late-round draft pick in exchange for a player who holds some value.
Raiders TE Darren Waller may not be ready for Week 1
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has often battled injuries in his career and it's been tough to see. The question begs, will he be ready to rock for the team's season-opening matchup going up against the Chargers?. That's up in the air, as the team is unsure of...
