ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 36

NY State Museum keeps Elmira's firefighting history alive

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- From the 19th to the 20th century, Elmira was the fire engine capital of the world. Today, its historical innovation is kept alive at the New York State Museum by a team of curators. There are five fire engines from Elmira, the oldest dating back to 1919....
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Hilfiger family to hold back-to-school giveaway

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) -The family of Tommy Hilfiger has passions outside the fashion world. This Saturday, August 27th the family is holding a backpack giveaway as well as hosting lunch for attendees at the Grove Park from noon until three. Not only is the family donating backpacks to send students back to school, they’re also […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Entertainment
City
Elmira, NY
City
Cuba, NY
Elmira, NY
Government
WETM 18 News

Elmira Downtown Development to get new Operations Manager

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Downtown Development will have a new operations manager starting early next month. EDD announced that Kylene Kiah will start as the organization’s Operations Manager on September 6, 2022. In the role, Kiah “will be responsible for the continued revitalization of downtown Elmira”, EDD said in its announcement. Kiah, who has […]
ELMIRA, NY
rewind1077.com

Saunders Park to open in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A long-awaited park is set to open next month. Nearly 25 years after the land was donated, Saunders Park in the Town of Ithaca is opening. Work was delayed in 2020 by COVID. Parks Maintenance Manager Joe Talbot says there’s a nice walking trail.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural Art#Murals#Public Art#Street Art#New Mural Unveiled On#Barbershop#Community Arts#Derito S Barber Shop
NewsChannel 36

First-Year students land at Elmira College for Move-In Day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Students from all over the country arrived in the Southern Tier for move-in day at Elmira College Thursday morning, moving into their college dorms for the first time. Move-In Day 2022 looked more similar to what it was before COVID; families could go into the residents'...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Bow hunting lottery for Harris Hill scheduled for September

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Executive and the Buildings and Grounds Department have announced that there will be a bow hunting permit lottery for Harris Hill Park. Names, addresses, and phone numbers will be accepted from Monday, August 29, 2022, through Friday, September 9, 2022. You must be a Chemung County resident to […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
wskg.org

One room and the four dramas that take place there

Four stories play out in the same room in A.R. Gurney’s The Wayside Motor Inn. Southern Tier Actors Read perform it in the ballroom of the Phelps Mansion Museum in Binghamton. Director Judy McMahon tells us how these contrasting stories coalesce into a complete play. Photo credit: Southern Tier...
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsChannel 36

Forest Lawn Grounds Crew Allege Unfair Working Conditions

(WENY)-- Grounds crew workers at Elmira's Forest Lawn cemetery gathered this morning to call on the board of directors to resign. They say issues over the use of equipment, as well as surveillance at the cemetery is creating unfair working conditions. Three year groundskeeper Kathryn Gerow says she's not going...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira PD warns parents of oversharing back-to-school information online

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With back-to-school coming soon for many in the Twin Tiers, with some students already back in numerous districts, the Elmira Police Department posted a reminder to parents to watch out for oversharing sensitive information on social media about their children. The department shared the importance of limiting sensitive information about the […]
ELMIRA, NY
chronicle-express.com

Panino Deli opens in downtown Penn Yan

PENN YAN — What was once the toy department of Lown's Department Store has had new life breathed into it this month. Panino Deli, an Italian-style delicatessen, is Penn Yan's newest business, having opened Aug. 5 on the lower level of the Keuka Candy Emporium. Owner David Kays offers...
PENN YAN, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD: Several vehicles damaged by woman on Chestnut Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Several cars were damaged last night in Ithaca. Police say a woman slashed tires to at least seven cars in the 100 block of Chestnut Street. Her name has not been released, and officers say she was taken into custody under a mental health law.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Back to School Safety Tips

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- With the start of school around the corner, Chemung County Sheriff William Schrom has a few back-to-school safety tips for students and parents. “The first thing that's the most important for the parents to do is to keep an open mind and communication with your children,” he said. “Talk to them about the expectations in their behavior within school. Have communications with them after school. You know, ask them how their days are going.”
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy