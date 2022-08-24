Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NewsChannel 36
NY State Museum keeps Elmira's firefighting history alive
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- From the 19th to the 20th century, Elmira was the fire engine capital of the world. Today, its historical innovation is kept alive at the New York State Museum by a team of curators. There are five fire engines from Elmira, the oldest dating back to 1919....
Successful City of Binghamton backpack giveaway
This marks the 6th year that the City of Binghamton has partnered with CARES, Community Advocates Restoring Educational Standards, to provide families with free backpacks and supplies for school.
Hilfiger family to hold back-to-school giveaway
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) -The family of Tommy Hilfiger has passions outside the fashion world. This Saturday, August 27th the family is holding a backpack giveaway as well as hosting lunch for attendees at the Grove Park from noon until three. Not only is the family donating backpacks to send students back to school, they’re also […]
Popular Owego farm store to celebrate anniversary
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Little Creek Farm in Owego decided to help their neighbors by offering farm-fresh eggs, pork, and beef in a stand by the road, all on honor system.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cortland roads will be shutdown for SUNY move-in
Cortland Mayor Scott Steve announced via Facebook that there will be daily road closures and redirections as students move in to SUNY Cortland throughout the weekend.
Elmira Downtown Development to get new Operations Manager
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Downtown Development will have a new operations manager starting early next month. EDD announced that Kylene Kiah will start as the organization’s Operations Manager on September 6, 2022. In the role, Kiah “will be responsible for the continued revitalization of downtown Elmira”, EDD said in its announcement. Kiah, who has […]
rewind1077.com
Saunders Park to open in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A long-awaited park is set to open next month. Nearly 25 years after the land was donated, Saunders Park in the Town of Ithaca is opening. Work was delayed in 2020 by COVID. Parks Maintenance Manager Joe Talbot says there’s a nice walking trail.
Broome Beach Bash scheduled for Saturday
Nathaniel Cole Park will host Broome County's first-ever Beach Bash this Saturday, August 27th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsChannel 36
First-Year students land at Elmira College for Move-In Day
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Students from all over the country arrived in the Southern Tier for move-in day at Elmira College Thursday morning, moving into their college dorms for the first time. Move-In Day 2022 looked more similar to what it was before COVID; families could go into the residents'...
Ten Years Later: Driving Downtown Binghamton’s Roundabout
Downtown Binghamton's most efficient and controversial traffic feature - the Court Street roundabout - opened a decade ago. The traffic circle at the busy intersection with Chenango and Exchange streets became operational - with no fanfare - on August 24, 2012. The roundabout was constructed as a key part of...
Bow hunting lottery for Harris Hill scheduled for September
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Executive and the Buildings and Grounds Department have announced that there will be a bow hunting permit lottery for Harris Hill Park. Names, addresses, and phone numbers will be accepted from Monday, August 29, 2022, through Friday, September 9, 2022. You must be a Chemung County resident to […]
wskg.org
One room and the four dramas that take place there
Four stories play out in the same room in A.R. Gurney’s The Wayside Motor Inn. Southern Tier Actors Read perform it in the ballroom of the Phelps Mansion Museum in Binghamton. Director Judy McMahon tells us how these contrasting stories coalesce into a complete play. Photo credit: Southern Tier...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Binghamton Post Office Parking Spaces Blocked by New Curb
Access to a few parking spaces at a neighborhood post office in Binghamton now is affected by a newly-installed curb. The spaces are located on the east side of the Southview Station post office at Vestal Avenue and Mary Street. Nearby residents have wondered whether the construction of the curb...
NewsChannel 36
Forest Lawn Grounds Crew Allege Unfair Working Conditions
(WENY)-- Grounds crew workers at Elmira's Forest Lawn cemetery gathered this morning to call on the board of directors to resign. They say issues over the use of equipment, as well as surveillance at the cemetery is creating unfair working conditions. Three year groundskeeper Kathryn Gerow says she's not going...
Elmira PD warns parents of oversharing back-to-school information online
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With back-to-school coming soon for many in the Twin Tiers, with some students already back in numerous districts, the Elmira Police Department posted a reminder to parents to watch out for oversharing sensitive information on social media about their children. The department shared the importance of limiting sensitive information about the […]
chronicle-express.com
Panino Deli opens in downtown Penn Yan
PENN YAN — What was once the toy department of Lown's Department Store has had new life breathed into it this month. Panino Deli, an Italian-style delicatessen, is Penn Yan's newest business, having opened Aug. 5 on the lower level of the Keuka Candy Emporium. Owner David Kays offers...
DMV replacing peeling license plates
According to the Broome County Clerk's Office, police are currently issuing tickets to drivers with "coating delamination" on their license plates.
whcuradio.com
IPD: Several vehicles damaged by woman on Chestnut Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Several cars were damaged last night in Ithaca. Police say a woman slashed tires to at least seven cars in the 100 block of Chestnut Street. Her name has not been released, and officers say she was taken into custody under a mental health law.
Local Civil War and slavery presentation
SUNY Broome History Professor Steve Call was the guest speaker at the Binghamton Noon Rotary Club this afternoon.
NewsChannel 36
Back to School Safety Tips
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- With the start of school around the corner, Chemung County Sheriff William Schrom has a few back-to-school safety tips for students and parents. “The first thing that's the most important for the parents to do is to keep an open mind and communication with your children,” he said. “Talk to them about the expectations in their behavior within school. Have communications with them after school. You know, ask them how their days are going.”
Comments / 0