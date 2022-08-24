ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- With the start of school around the corner, Chemung County Sheriff William Schrom has a few back-to-school safety tips for students and parents. “The first thing that's the most important for the parents to do is to keep an open mind and communication with your children,” he said. “Talk to them about the expectations in their behavior within school. Have communications with them after school. You know, ask them how their days are going.”

