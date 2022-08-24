Read full article on original website
Psychologist to discuss school shooting prevention with Utah law enforcement, educators
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Active shooter training is such a vital issue, the state is bringing in an expert to talk about the psychology of school shooters and how noticing warning signs can help save lives. Dr. Peter Langman, PhD, is the Director of Research and School Safety...
New program helps address nursing shortage in Utah
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A new accelerated nursing program in Utah has joined the lineup of options to fill the growing demand for nurses. Grand Canyon University just opened its new state-of-the-art facility in Sandy. It’s offering an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program that puts nurses on the frontlines of healthcare in just 16 months.
Utah lieutenant governor won't remove state lawmaker from ballot
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said she won’t remove the newly named head of the Department of Natural Resources from the ballot where he remains a candidate for the House of Representatives. In a letter Wednesday, Henderson told attorneys for the Utah Democratic...
Understaffed centers, overworked dispatchers raise concerns about 911 wait times
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In her seven years as a dispatcher with the Utah Department of Public Safety, Monica Phillips has handled a lot of calls. Among those was the life she may have saved by coaching a 911 caller to stay in his car with his seatbelt on after he crashed on the highway during a snow storm.
Lt. Gov. Henderson surveys flood damage in Moab as costs mount
MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson visited Moab Tuesday to survey damage caused by a major flash flood over the weekend. In an interview with KUTV 2News following her visit, Henderson said it was eye-opening seeing how much damage there is after a heavy rainstorm sent water rushing through downtown.
