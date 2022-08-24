Read full article on original website
Calendar Close-up: How Westport was ahead of the environmental movement
Longtime residents still call it the “Nature Center.” True old-timers remember it as the “Mid-Fairfield County Youth Museum.”. Today, the 62 acres of open space, woods, walking trails and low-slung buildings in the northwest corner of Westport is called simply “Earthplace.” It’s a modern name for what has evolved into an exciting place for hands-on, nature-based education for children and teenagers - along with environmental programs and volunteer opportunities for adults too.
This Gorgeous Historic Site Only One Hour From NYC Is The Ultimate Autumn Weekend Getaway
Autumn is all about spending your time outdoors and enjoying the crisp air, and as much as we love NYC it’s always nice to escape the city for a bit to enjoy all the fresh, outdoorsy goodness upstate NY has to offer. Just about an hour drive from NYC is the Historic Hudson Valley area that, especially come autumn, is a must-visit. More than 250,000 people visit this historical site and attend special events annually, and within the area visitors will find Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, some of New York’s go-to fall destinations. This fall, there are a ton of different events for visitors to attend to get a head-start on kicking off the fall season. Historical events being offered include a church tour (through November 6), a tour of the 1750 plantation Philipsburg Manor (through November 13), and a tour of Kykuit, also known as the John D. Rockefeller Estate, a 40-room historic house museum (through November 13).
3rd Richest Town In America Is Located New York
There are some very rich people in America and when you think of rich people here in New York State, chances are you think about everyone who lives in New York City. But the richest town in New York State and the 3rd richest town in the entire county is not New York City.
Danbury Chicken Spot Says They Are Getting Pickup Orders from Norwalk
Their chicken is so good, people are driving from Norwalk to get it. This is Po-Yo, if you live in Dowtown Danbury, or if you've listened to my radio show (The Ethan and Lou Show on I-95), you already know about it. For those who don't, this is what you need to know.
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly Beaches
Looking for dog-friendly beaches and parks to take your pet in these seasonally warm months?. Connecticut is known for its scenic ocean views and is amongst the premier beach destinations in New England with its quaint charm and small town values, but the nutmeg state also boasts roughly 12 beaches with bright shorelines, and happily, many are dog-friendly.
Opening Alert: Otto’s Full Service, Piermont, NY
Otto’s Full Service, a new American restaurant and bar, has opened in Piermont. It’s housed inside a former gas station that dates back to the 1920’s and is named for Otto, the man who owned and operated the gas station. Phil Iannuccilli is the executive chef behind...
Woog’s World: JoyRide leaves behind 11 years of helping others
There is no joy in JoyRide. Earlier this month, owners Amy Hochhauser and Rhodie Lorenz announced that the final day for their Westport cycling, pilates, barre and fitness classes is Sept. 2. The New Haven studio remains open, but is on the market. It’s not easy running a small business....
On Fairfield’s suffocating exclusivity
I grew up in Fairfield. It was idyllic. When I visit now, it is unrecognizable. The air of exclusivity is suffocating.
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
This Massive NY Palace is also the Largest House in the Country
They say everything is bigger in Texas, but a New York home is laughing in the face of that popular expression. Fair Field mansion is not only the biggest house in the Empire State, it's also the largest residence in the entire country. Let's take a look. Largest Home in...
Spotlight On Westchester :: Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow
We all love our cozy little corners of Westchester. There are many things to do and see, places to eat, and parks to visit. Who doesn’t love exploring the county and “finding” the kid-friendly gems! We are spotlighting some of those awesome places so that other moms can take advantage and get a glimpse into the awesomeness that is Westchester! Read all posts in our Spotlight on Westchester Series.
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and most favorable prices.
United Debuts New United Club, Its Largest in the Country, at EWR
At nearly 30,000 square feet, United Airlines’ newest United ClubSM now welcomes Newark Liberty International Airport travelers with its modern design, enhanced amenities, culinary offerings, locally sourced art and furniture and Manhattan skyline views. Seek airport solace at the new location in Terminal C3, near Gate C123. The new...
Opinion: Don’t limit access to Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach
How do I love you … let me count the ways, dear Bridgeport!. You are my birthplace. My home. The city I raised my five children. The city where I taught dance and special education for decades. The city of a diverse and loving people. The city with a big heart. The city with the best parks. The beautiful Bridgeport by the Sea!
Hey Stamford! Food Festival attracts hungry crowds over two long weekends
STAMFORD — Attendees dined at food trucks and kids enjoyed ice cream as the Hey Stamford! Food Festival wrapped up last weekend at Mill River Park in Stamford. Sunday also dished up a concert, featuring Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and All For One as part of the I Love the 90s music tour.
Beautiful Rye Beach in New York
Rye Beach has been in quite a growth spurt as people from all walks of life increasingly visit this beach in search of a calm, healthy and relaxed atmosphere, all of which can be found in Rye. This has meant that life in the surroundings has also seen a change and an improvement in every way. A primary school was even rebuilt in 2004, among other things.
Stamford seeks input on potential ferry service to Manhattan
The City of Stamford is seeking input on the viability of starting a ferry service to Manhattan. The city has posted an online survey to determine how residents commute into New York City and whether they would use the proposed ferry for reaching their Manhattan offices. The survey also seeks to measure local consideration of issues including rising fuel costs and climate change.
Dominguez, Sullivan among East Haven Hall of Fame inductees
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Seven people will be inducted into the East Haven High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame on Oct. 23 at Seasons. The inductees are as follows: Renee Forte Dominguez (1997), who until recently served as the interim chief of...
Flying Out of Westchester Airport is Both Terrible and Amazing
On a recent trip, I flew out of Westchester Airport and it was not at all what I was expecting. Living in the Hudson Valley, there aren't too many options for air travelers. Although Stewart Airport in Newburgh has recently added some flights, there are significantly fewer routes available today than there were a few years ago. This has forced many of us to either travel up to Albany or down to the NYC area to fly to many destinations.
