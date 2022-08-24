Read full article on original website
wfmd.com
Man Arrested For Two Recent Frederick City Robberies
Person behind one successful robbery and one attempted robbery identified and arrested. Frederick, Md. (BW/NS) – A suspect of two attempted robberies has been arrested in Frederick. Stefan Alejandro Gajate of Frederick was taken into custody on Thursday, August 25. The first attempt was on Tuesday, Aug. 23 around...
Suspect At Large After Shooting At Maryland Skate Park Leaves One In Critical Condition: Police
A midday shooting at a Maryland skate park left one hospitalized in critical condition in Frederick County, according to police. Members of the Frederick Police Department responded to the Hill Street Skate Park in Frederick City shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, where there was a reported shooting, investigators said.
Girl faces charges as police investigate threats made to blow up Maryland high school, teacher's home
FREDERICK, Md. — A girl is facing charges now that police have identified her as a suspect after threats were made on social media to blow up Walkersville High School, along with a teacher's home. Police were notified of the threats on Saturday around 6 p.m., according to the...
wfmd.com
Frederick Shooting Leaves One Injured
Frederick, MD (RH) Police said that one person was shot during an incident Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, an unidentified male was struck by gunfire around 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Hill Street. Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. No suspects have been identified...
wfmd.com
Girl Makes Bomb Threat Against Walkersville High In Frederick County
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A girl is facing possible charges after making bomb threats against Walkersville High School. On Saturday August 27, 2022 at 6 pm the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received information about threats of violence to blow up the high school on social media. There was also threats made to blow up a teacher’s house.
NBC Washington
Walkersville High School and Teacher's House Received Bomb Threats From Student: Police
A student threatened to blow up Walkersville High School in Frederick, Maryland and a teacher’s house on Saturday, authorities say. The threats of violence were made on social media and authorities were notified at 6 p.m., the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The threats were later found to not be credible.
Father charged after car with child inside it stolen; police looking for thief
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a car owner was facing a charge after someone stole his car with a child inside it. The charge against Gregory Morris, 38, of Falls Church, Va. was Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. The Arlington County Police Department said Morris flagged down officers around […]
bethesdamagazine.com
County police call claims of attacks at Westfield Montgomery ‘misinformation’
Montgomery County police said Saturday that social media speculation about a spate of attacks on women at Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda is “misinformation.”. In a post that gained traction on NextDoor this week, Bethesda resident Allan Freedman claimed that there have “been 10 assaults at Montgomery Mall by teens against women in the past three months.”
American Governors’ Border Strike Force Initiative Results In 27 Arrests With More Expected
(Pikesville, MD) – A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout the state, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating in the American […]
Minor Threatens To Blow Up Frederick County High School, Teacher's Home: Sheriff
Social media reared its ugly head once more in Maryland. A juvenile is in custody after the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received a report of threats made online to blow up Walkersville High School, as well as a teacher’s home, officials announced. Deputies from the sheriff’s office started...
mymcmedia.org
Family of Young Boy Awarded $275,000 in 2020 Incident Captured on Video
The family of the then five-year-old Silver Spring Elementary School kindergartener who was subjected to a barrage of verbal abuse from two Montgomery County police officers as school staff stood by received $275,000 from Montgomery County’s Self-Insurance Fund. The Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County announced the...
Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
theriver953.com
Remains of Frederick County woman are positively identified
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced by email that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox have been recovered. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found near Feltner Road in Bluemont in Clarke County. Fox was reported missing on March 1, 2022 after...
WUSA
14 Prince George's County Police officers indicted for doing two jobs at once, theft, falsified information
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A group of Prince George's County Police officers, along with one retired officer, are facing charges after a double-dipping theft scheme that someone within the department exposed, the chief announced Thursday. The officers ranged from first class to corporal, along with one recently retired...
2 people stabbed in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Montgomery County Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the incident happened in the 2600 block of Cory Terrace around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people who...
mocoshow.com
Washington Commanders Running Back Brian Robinson Shot Twice During Possible Attempted Carjacking Sunday Evening
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot twice during what has been described as a “possible attempted carjacking” just before 6pm on Sunday evening. The incident occurred in the 1000 block of H Street NE, located near Ben’s Chili Bowl. Per DC Police, “Shooting Investigation...
foxbaltimore.com
5 people shot in Baltimore overnight including 2 women and a teen
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after five people were shot in three seperate Baltimore shootings overnight. On Thursday at approximately 9:57PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Collins Avenue in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from a...
Motorcyclist killed in Harford Road crash in Baltimore County
A 60-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Harford Road in the Glen Arm area early Saturday evening, Baltimore County police confirmed.
msn.com
Shippensburg schools under lockdown for armed male, police say
PSP troopers are actively searching in the Shippensburg borough near the Roxbury Treatment Center for an on-foot armed individual. Police say that the suspect, 32-year-old William Lewis, is a black male with face tattoos and was last seen wearing black clothing. They are requesting the public to not engage him...
Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting
Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police. Five of...
