ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfmd.com

Man Arrested For Two Recent Frederick City Robberies

Person behind one successful robbery and one attempted robbery identified and arrested. Frederick, Md. (BW/NS) – A suspect of two attempted robberies has been arrested in Frederick. Stefan Alejandro Gajate of Frederick was taken into custody on Thursday, August 25. The first attempt was on Tuesday, Aug. 23 around...
FREDERICK, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Shooting Leaves One Injured

Frederick, MD (RH) Police said that one person was shot during an incident Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, an unidentified male was struck by gunfire around 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Hill Street. Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. No suspects have been identified...
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
Crime & Safety
Frederick, MD
Coronavirus
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
wfmd.com

Girl Makes Bomb Threat Against Walkersville High In Frederick County

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A girl is facing possible charges after making bomb threats against Walkersville High School. On Saturday August 27, 2022 at 6 pm the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received information about threats of violence to blow up the high school on social media. There was also threats made to blow up a teacher’s house.
WALKERSVILLE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

County police call claims of attacks at Westfield Montgomery ‘misinformation’

Montgomery County police said Saturday that social media speculation about a spate of attacks on women at Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda is “misinformation.”. In a post that gained traction on NextDoor this week, Bethesda resident Allan Freedman claimed that there have “been 10 assaults at Montgomery Mall by teens against women in the past three months.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Covid#Violent Crime#The Police Department
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

American Governors’ Border Strike Force Initiative Results In 27 Arrests With More Expected

(Pikesville, MD) – A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout the state, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating in the American […]
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

Family of Young Boy Awarded $275,000 in 2020 Incident Captured on Video

The family of the then five-year-old Silver Spring Elementary School kindergartener who was subjected to a barrage of verbal abuse from two Montgomery County police officers as school staff stood by received $275,000 from Montgomery County’s Self-Insurance Fund. The Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County announced the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
theriver953.com

Remains of Frederick County woman are positively identified

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced by email that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox have been recovered. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found near Feltner Road in Bluemont in Clarke County. Fox was reported missing on March 1, 2022 after...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

2 people stabbed in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Montgomery County Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the incident happened in the 2600 block of Cory Terrace around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people who...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

5 people shot in Baltimore overnight including 2 women and a teen

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after five people were shot in three seperate Baltimore shootings overnight. On Thursday at approximately 9:57PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Collins Avenue in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from a...
BALTIMORE, MD
msn.com

Shippensburg schools under lockdown for armed male, police say

PSP troopers are actively searching in the Shippensburg borough near the Roxbury Treatment Center for an on-foot armed individual. Police say that the suspect, 32-year-old William Lewis, is a black male with face tattoos and was last seen wearing black clothing. They are requesting the public to not engage him...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting

Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police. Five of...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy