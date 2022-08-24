Read full article on original website
Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
Man arrested after setting his Salt Lake City motorhome on fire, police say
A man arrested in Salt Lake City after allegedly setting his motorhome on fire on Thursday morning
kjzz.com
Layton crews unable to fight house fire from within due to large amounts of debris
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Fire crews responded to a home that was producing heavy smoke on Wednesday morning, but they were unable to manage the incident as they typically would. The incident happened in the area of 1100 North and Hill Field Road, where a fire initially was reported...
Gephardt Daily
New bridge, road connecting Mountain View Corridor, I-15 in Bluffdale set to open
BLUFFDALE, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new bridge completing the connection between Mountain View Corridor and Interstate 15 in Bluffdale is scheduled to open to traffic Friday afternoon. Porter Rockwell Boulevard and its 435-foot-long, 65-foot-high bridge is expected to relieve traffic congestion on I-15, Redwood Road...
ksl.com
How a fire may lead to a tripled water bill for this small Utah town
STOCKTON — The mayor of Stockton warned that the small, rural town needs $3 million to buy a new water system — or the town might need to dissolve. The announcement came after the town leaders issued a boil order Wednesday for tap water due to the aftermath of the Jacob City Fire, which burned earlier this month upstream of the water treatment plant intake. The plant was temporarily shut down due to the risk of contamination from sediment and debris entering the water supply.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Bluffdale bridge marks completion of new east-west corridor at Point of Mountain
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The new Porter Rockwell bridge is now finished and will open to traffic Friday afternoon, just in time for the evening commute, according to a statement from the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and the City of Bluffdale. With the bridge in place, Mountain View...
POLICE: Man sets Layton apartment complex on fire amid schizophrenic episode
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect out of Layton, Utah is facing a Second Degree Felony Arson charge after police say he intentionally set his apartment complex on fire. At this time, the suspect in this case, Shaun Gale, 41, has been booked into Davis County Jail. Representatives of the Layton Police Department (LPD) say […]
Utah police seek help in finding missing 99-year-old grandma believed to be dead, body left in mountains
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (TCD) -- Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 99-year-old woman they believe was killed and then left in the mountains. In a statement, the West Valley City Police Department called on people to search the area for evidence relating to Maren Carlson’s disappearance, especially now that autumn and hunting season are around the corner, two popular times that "bring more Utahns to the mountains."
kjzz.com
Stockton issues emergency outdoor watering ban due to losses fighting Jacob City Fire
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Stockton issued an emergency outdoor watering ban due to losses sustained while fighting the Jacob City Fire. In a letter released from the town's mayor, he said they will need to take out a $3 million loan to replace the water system. He also states...
kjzz.com
Stockton looking to inquire $3 million loan to help replace water system
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — The mayor of Stockton issued a letter to residents stating that the water system needs to be replaced and that a $3 million loan is required. The proposed loan would raise residents' monthly rates by $66 per month, and the mayor stated that if the loan is not approved, the town may be forced to unincorporate.
KSLTV
One dead after 'major crash' on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Mountain View Corridor, according to officials with the Herriman Police Department. HPD Deputy Chief Cody Stromberg said officers got a 911 call reporting the auto-pedestrian crash around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. “Driver of the...
ksl.com
What's causing the traffic on Salt Lake's canyon roads? Wildfire mitigation
SALT LAKE CITY — In August 2021, a tree struck a Pacific Gas & Electric power line in Northern California, sending sparks into the drought-plagued forest. Within weeks, the Dixie Fire burned 963,000 acres, destroyed 1,329 buildings and left burn scars over swaths of the state that continue to flood.
kjzz.com
No injuries after 5-vehicle crash involving two semis in Tooele County
LAKE POINT, Utah (KUTV) — No injuries were reported after a 5-vehicle crash in Lake Point. Officials said traffic was backed up on northbound State Route 36 due to construction on Tuesday. They said a pickup was pulling out of a Chevron gas station on SR-36 at Interstate 80...
kjzz.com
Retired park ranger rescues 9-year-old from submerged truck in Summit County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 9-year-old boy was critically injured and placed on life support Tuesday after becoming entrapped in a truck that rolled off the boat ramp at Smith and Morehouse reservoir. There were three children in the truck, including another 9-year-old boy who escaped on his...
Family desperate to find body of 99-year-old grandmother
The West Valley City Police Department continues to call on the public to help them search for the body of 99-year-old Maren Carlson.
KSLTV
Murray haunted house closed over code dispute
MURRAY, Utah — City officials have shut down a haunted house in Murray after they say the owner made changes that aren’t up to safety and fire codes. The owner, Timothy Riggs, said he’s a target and believes the city wants him gone for good. Dead City...
Orem police admit to failing to notify school district of teacher arrest
The Orem Police Department is admitting it failed to properly notify the Alpine School District that one of its teachers was being investigated on sexual exploitation charges involving a minor.
kjzz.com
Suspect from SWAT standoff booked, released, arrested again within 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who was arrested by the Salt Lake City SWAT team on Tuesday was arrested again on Wednesday, shortly after being released from jail. In a jail booking report Tuesday night, a Salt Lake City police detective said 41-year-old Maurice Raffoul presented a ‘substantial danger’ if released from jail.
Improper turn sends motorcyclist to hospital
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff Deputies responded to an injury accident on Kilby Road, just east of Fresh Market in Pinebrook, on Tuesday. The injury occurred when a […]
