Ogden, UT

Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor

HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
HERRIMAN, UT
New bridge, road connecting Mountain View Corridor, I-15 in Bluffdale set to open

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new bridge completing the connection between Mountain View Corridor and Interstate 15 in Bluffdale is scheduled to open to traffic Friday afternoon. Porter Rockwell Boulevard and its 435-foot-long, 65-foot-high bridge is expected to relieve traffic congestion on I-15, Redwood Road...
BLUFFDALE, UT
How a fire may lead to a tripled water bill for this small Utah town

STOCKTON — The mayor of Stockton warned that the small, rural town needs $3 million to buy a new water system — or the town might need to dissolve. The announcement came after the town leaders issued a boil order Wednesday for tap water due to the aftermath of the Jacob City Fire, which burned earlier this month upstream of the water treatment plant intake. The plant was temporarily shut down due to the risk of contamination from sediment and debris entering the water supply.
STOCKTON, UT
POLICE: Man sets Layton apartment complex on fire amid schizophrenic episode

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect out of Layton, Utah is facing a Second Degree Felony Arson charge after police say he intentionally set his apartment complex on fire. At this time, the suspect in this case, Shaun Gale, 41, has been booked into Davis County Jail. Representatives of the Layton Police Department (LPD) say […]
Utah police seek help in finding missing 99-year-old grandma believed to be dead, body left in mountains

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (TCD) -- Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 99-year-old woman they believe was killed and then left in the mountains. In a statement, the West Valley City Police Department called on people to search the area for evidence relating to Maren Carlson’s disappearance, especially now that autumn and hunting season are around the corner, two popular times that "bring more Utahns to the mountains."
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Stockton looking to inquire $3 million loan to help replace water system

STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — The mayor of Stockton issued a letter to residents stating that the water system needs to be replaced and that a $3 million loan is required. The proposed loan would raise residents' monthly rates by $66 per month, and the mayor stated that if the loan is not approved, the town may be forced to unincorporate.
STOCKTON, UT
One dead after ‘major crash’ on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Mountain View Corridor, according to officials with the Herriman Police Department. HPD Deputy Chief Cody Stromberg said officers got a 911 call reporting the auto-pedestrian crash around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. “Driver of the...
HERRIMAN, UT
Murray haunted house closed over code dispute

MURRAY, Utah — City officials have shut down a haunted house in Murray after they say the owner made changes that aren’t up to safety and fire codes. The owner, Timothy Riggs, said he’s a target and believes the city wants him gone for good. Dead City...
MURRAY, UT
Suspect from SWAT standoff booked, released, arrested again within 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who was arrested by the Salt Lake City SWAT team on Tuesday was arrested again on Wednesday, shortly after being released from jail. In a jail booking report Tuesday night, a Salt Lake City police detective said 41-year-old Maurice Raffoul presented a ‘substantial danger’ if released from jail.

