Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Man fights back, shoots suspect during attempted Carjacking in East Mounty Airy: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a carjacking victim in East Mount Airy fought back against a 24-year-old man on Wednesday. The incident happened on the 8000 block of Rodney Street around 11:30 a.m.Police say a man was unloading groceries from his car when the 24-year-old approached him and announced, "This is a robbery" with a gun pointed at him. The two then got into a struggle and the man took control the gun, police say. The gun was discharged once and grazed the 24-year-old man in the abdomen. He was placed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center. The man was bit on the left hand but is not seeking medical treatment. Police say the 24-year-old was taken in custody.
PennLive.com

Third man convicted in central Pa. home invasion killing: prosecutor

After a four-day trial, a third man was convicted by a Lancaster County jury in the 2016 killing of Dennis Pitch. 46-year-old Kristopher Smith, of Narvon, was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts each of robbery, burglary and conspiracy charges, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
NewsBreak
fox29.com

Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say

CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
NBC Philadelphia

I-95 Crash in Delco Injures 2, Causes Traffic Backup

Lee esta historia en español aquí. At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County Wednesday afternoon. The crash snarled afternoon traffic in the northbound lanes near Highland Avenue in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania. SkyForce10 was overhead as rescue crews rushed to the...
The Philadelphia Citizen

How to Recruit More (Good) Cops

A terrific Inquirer investigation this week by Anna Orso and Ryan W. Briggs unpacked the worsening staff shortage in the Philadelphia Police Department, which is down 1,300 officers, with another 800 expected to retire over the next four years. As they pointed out, this shortage comes at a time when gun violence is at an all-time high:
CBS Philly

City rejects permit for North Philadelphia block party, calling it a "problem block"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-long tradition in North Philadelphia was denied this year. Organizers of a neighborhood block party say the Philadelphia Police Department rejected their request for a permit.When the block party got denied, it sent shockwaves up and down the block.People who live there told Eyewitness news there are no issues where they live.It's a day every year for about 50 years the 2900 block of North Camac Street looks forward to, their block party, the Saturday before Labor Day."It's annual, it's tradition," Joan Amos said.Amos says it started back with her grandmother and mother, but this year,...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

