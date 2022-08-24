Read full article on original website
A man in Philadelphia was recently arrested for using a syringe in two Bristol carjackings. He told one of his victims he had AIDS while threatening one of his victims with the syringe, according to Bucks County prosecutors. Kevin O’Connell is charged with assault, robbery, theft, and terroristic threats following...
Police said the dog appeared to bite down harder every time it was hit with the bat by the couple's teenage sons and would not release.
A vehicular homicide charge has been dropped against a Philadelphia truck driver who fatally struck a bicyclist from Central Jersey five years ago, NJ Advance Media reports. Jorge Fretts, 31, had faced charges in a crash that killed 2011 East Brunswick High School graduate Emily Fredricks, the outlet says. Fredricks,...
Police said the victim was shot inside his Range Rover, which he drove to the Wawa for help.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a carjacking victim in East Mount Airy fought back against a 24-year-old man on Wednesday. The incident happened on the 8000 block of Rodney Street around 11:30 a.m.Police say a man was unloading groceries from his car when the 24-year-old approached him and announced, "This is a robbery" with a gun pointed at him. The two then got into a struggle and the man took control the gun, police say. The gun was discharged once and grazed the 24-year-old man in the abdomen. He was placed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center. The man was bit on the left hand but is not seeking medical treatment. Police say the 24-year-old was taken in custody.
Tuesday afternoon saw an outbreak of gun violence in North and West Philadelphia, as seven people were shot and one of those victims was killed, all in less than 75 minutes.
The gas station manager said the suspect was pumping gas before he stole the vehicle while the child was sleeping in the backseat.
Officials said the woman pulled the gun after an argument near the Five Guys. The gun never went off.
A missing Pennsylvania man who police say had suicidal ideations has been found dead. The body of Stephen Zborowsky, 53, was found on Thursday, Aug. 18, just four days after he was last seen by family members, Lower Moreland police said. Authorities did not say where his body was discovered...
After a four-day trial, a third man was convicted by a Lancaster County jury in the 2016 killing of Dennis Pitch. 46-year-old Kristopher Smith, of Narvon, was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts each of robbery, burglary and conspiracy charges, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
As police were searching the area, they were notified that two shooting victims had arrived in a Hyundai sedan to Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Police say four people were stabbed, and two of those victims are hospitalized in critical condition.
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera shooting a man after a fight. Police say the incident occurred early Saturday morning at 5:34 a.m. in Chinatown. According to authorities, the victim was confronted by a group of men while...
A Philadelphia police lieutenant was fired after sending two women he supervised a bestiality video. Now he has his job back after his conduct was ruled not “egregious enough” for termination. Instead, Lt. Marc Hayes was ordered to take a 50-day suspension, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Arbitrator...
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a video reveals what led to several shot-up cars in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Two suspects were reportedly seen on security footage on the 200 block of Louden Street early Thursday morning. Police say one suspect fired a firearm while the other...
CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
Lee esta historia en español aquí. At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County Wednesday afternoon. The crash snarled afternoon traffic in the northbound lanes near Highland Avenue in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania. SkyForce10 was overhead as rescue crews rushed to the...
A terrific Inquirer investigation this week by Anna Orso and Ryan W. Briggs unpacked the worsening staff shortage in the Philadelphia Police Department, which is down 1,300 officers, with another 800 expected to retire over the next four years. As they pointed out, this shortage comes at a time when gun violence is at an all-time high:
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-long tradition in North Philadelphia was denied this year. Organizers of a neighborhood block party say the Philadelphia Police Department rejected their request for a permit.When the block party got denied, it sent shockwaves up and down the block.People who live there told Eyewitness news there are no issues where they live.It's a day every year for about 50 years the 2900 block of North Camac Street looks forward to, their block party, the Saturday before Labor Day."It's annual, it's tradition," Joan Amos said.Amos says it started back with her grandmother and mother, but this year,...
It’s another case of an advancement in technology helping to solve a decades-old cold case. The decades-old murder of a 26-year-old Pennsylvania mother of three was recently solved thanks to DNA evidence found on a letter sent to a local newspaper years ago that recounted the details of the crime.
