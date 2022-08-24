DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County heads to West Lauderdale to open the 2022 season and the game is WTOK’s first Game of the Week. Newton County and West Lauderdale do have a history of playing each other but both of these teams no each other well off the field. The schools are about 20 minutes apart so many of the players grew up with one another.

NEWTON COUNTY, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO