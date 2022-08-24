Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
MSU-Meridian hosts Business After Hours to celebrate 50th Anniversary
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University’s Meridian Campus celebrated a big milestone Thursday night at Riley Center. MSU-Meridian and the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation hosted a Business After Hours event all to celebrate the university’s 50th anniversary. Local businesses and alumni were invited to the event...
WDAM-TV
West Jasper School District terminates Superintendent Dr. Ezi
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Dr. Kenitra Ezi was terminated from her position as the West Jasper School District superintendent, according to board meeting minutes approved earlier this month. The minutes, approved at a board meeting on Aug. 9, confirm Ezi was terminated after a majority of the board voted...
WTOK-TV
Mitchell Distributing hosts Law Enforcement Appreciation Cookout
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local law enforcement officials were shown appreciation for the work they do in our community Thursday. Mitchell Distributing hosted an appreciation cookout for the Meridian Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol. There were door prizes donated by local businesses given...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Housing Authority staff, board recognized
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Housing Authority has been recognized at a state conference. Its staff and board of commissioners received certificates of excellence. The awards recognize excellent performance in operations and operation management. MHA services over 1,000 affordable housing apartments and gives out just over 200 housing choice...
ourmshome.com
Delicious Food and Hospitality Shines at the Bird Dog Cafe in Laurel
Since Ben and Erin Napier’s HGTV series “Hometown,” visitors, tourists, and even life-long residents of Laurel are finding out about the great businesses that the city has and continues to attract other businesses to open in this charming small town. Nestled among the ancient oaks and timeless...
WTOK-TV
Tailgate Game Preview: Clarkdale set to host Ethel in season opener
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale Bulldogs have one more night before they open the season at home against Ethel. Head coach Bubba Brannan is hoping to see his team get a win in week one. But what will the Bulldogs have to do to make that happen?. A big...
Jackson Free Press
Stonewall Mayor Reacts to Sanders Case, NAACP Wants Inquiry
The mayor of Stonewall, a small Mississippi town just south of Meridian, said people have the wrong idea about his 1,100-person community, which has been in the national spotlight since the death of Jonathan Sanders on July 8. Mayor Glenn Cook says "until attorneys got involved" in the aftermath of...
WAPT
Flash flooding takes toll on Mississippi roads
JACKSON, Miss. — The flash flooding throughout Mississippi is taking a toll on the state's roads. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to repair roads that were washed out by this week's storms. A section of Highway 35, south of Interstate 20 in Scott County, was one of the roads affected.
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 08_25_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Darlene P. Hasson. Hasson is a 61-year-old white female who is approximately 5′ 4″ in height and weighs 110 pounds. She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County...
WTOK-TV
Game of the Week Preview: Newton County heads to the Kingdom
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County heads to West Lauderdale to open the 2022 season and the game is WTOK’s first Game of the Week. Newton County and West Lauderdale do have a history of playing each other but both of these teams no each other well off the field. The schools are about 20 minutes apart so many of the players grew up with one another.
Alligator captured at Laurel Popeye’s restaurant
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – An alligator must really love that chicken from Popeye’s! Recent rainy weather may be the reason an alligator turned up at a Popeye’s restaurant in Laurel on Monday, August 22. City officials said restaurant staff noticed the unusual guest in the drive-thru lane. The three-foot gator turned up at the restaurant […]
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 25, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 6:51 AM on August 24,...
WLBT
MDOC searching for escaped inmate in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is currently searching for an escaped inmate. Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, is said to have escaped the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County Thursday afternoon. He has been serving a 7-year sentence for aggravated assault in Leake County. If anyone...
WLBT
‘Life threatening’ flash flood emergency issued for parts of Scott Co.
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A potential “life threatening situation” is underway in parts of Scott County due to severe flooding in the area. The National Weather Service is calling this a “catastrophic threat,” with some areas of I-20 near the Morton exit being closed. This...
Neshoba Democrat
City Hall phone calls went unanswered
Philadelphia aldermen hired a part-time employee in the Municipal Court Clerk’s Office to answer the phone when the three office employees are involved in court proceedings, especially on Mondays and Wednesdays. “They haven’t been able to answer the phones as promptly as the citizens of Philadelphia have wanted them...
kicks96news.com
More DUI and Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
KEISLAN JAKAMERON GREER, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Child Endangerment, Expired License Tag, Possession of Paraphernalia, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800, $400, $600. KRISTI LEVON HALDERMAN, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $800, $800, $60, $300.
WTOK-TV
Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as it looks into the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility. Raymond Murrell, 50, died Sunday night while in custody. Murrell was in jail for 36 days...
WTOK-TV
Man dies in afternoon accident
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - An 82-year-old man has died after a wreck Monday afternoon in Marion. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said the victim was turning left onto Dale Drive from Marion Drive when he was hit by another car heading north. Davis said...
WTOK-TV
Chunky River swells, causes flooding
CHUNKY, Miss. (WTOK) - Many of the roads that flooded Wednesday in Newton County are back open. The worry now turns to swollen rivers. The Chunky River is overflowing. Around noon, this was the scene on Highway 80 near the Lauderdale, Newton County line. The area often floods, but locals say it’s been several years since they have seen it like this.
WTOK-TV
A River Flood Warning is in place for our area
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday. Showers and scattered thunderstorms remain in the area. We are still under a River Flood Warning and a Flash Flood Watch for the entire viewing area. Stay on alert as you go throughout the day. The rain showers have already started for parts of...
