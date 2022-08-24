ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapato, WA

Washington man sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for "horrible, if not monstrous" crimes

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Wapato man was sentenced to 600 months in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree murder earlier in 2022. According to a press release from the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington, Clifton Frank Peter, 37, pleaded guilty to the three counts of murder earlier this year, which Judge Stanley Bastian described as "horrible, if not monstrous."
Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests

OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
Richland Restaurant-Bar Sued Over Violent January Assault

A lawsuit has been filed against a Richland restaurant-bar and its security team over a violent January assault. The suit, filed in Benton County Superior Court, names the restaurant and the owner as well as Joe Brown aka Joe Hoff and Sean Birdine (according to court documents). They are listed as the security persons.
Yakima man charged with attempted murder in South Seventh Street attack

The second man accused of shooting a Yakima man and leaving him to die in July is in custody. Carlos Arciga Jr. was extradited from California on Monday on a warrant charging him with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with the shooting on South Seventh Street July 19. Arciga appeared in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday for his preliminary appearance.
Driver in 2020 chase from Wenatchee into Kittitas County sentenced to 6 months in jail

WENATCHEE — A man involved in a 2020 multi-county police chase starting in Wenatchee and ending in Kittitas County has been sentenced to six months in jail. Miles Berry Davis, a 29-year-old Seattle resident, pleaded guilty this week to second-degree theft and vehicle prowling in Chelan County Superior Court. He’s also expected to plead guilty to charges in Douglas County in connection to the chase.
Can You Help Zillah Police ID These Shameful Theft Suspects?

Zillah Police are asking for your help to identify 4 thugs who cased a store. On Sunday, August 21st, at about 12:40 am, the 4 men broke into the Cherry Patch Store at the corner of 1st Avenue and Cheyne Road. They broke the glass door to gain entry into the convenience store and stole merchandise.
Yakima man accused of molesting young girl

YAKIMA -- A man has been arrested by the Yakima Police Department, accused of molesting a girl as young as 8-years-old. Police say they spoke to the girl who told them about the abuse. The man was identified as Bulmaro Alejandro Hernandez-Bravo. Hernandez-Bravo was arrested and booked into the Yakima...
Grant County Man Faces Vehicular Homicide

A 22-year-old man faces vehicular homicide charges in a 2021 head-on crash that killed a 51-year-old Lind resident. Court records show Sergio Rodriguez Lopez of Mattawa now has a court date in Grant County Superior Court on Sept. 12. State troopers say Rodriguez Lopez was driving southbound on SR 243...
Woman Dies in Yakima River Wednesday

A woman drowned in the lower Yakima valley on Wednesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the Yakima River in the Wapato area at about 3:05 pm Wednesday after a report that a woman was in the water and couldn't swim. A family member called for help saying their adult sister was in the water and had been consuming alcohol. When Deputies arrived they found a man who had attempted to rescue the woman but was injured and couldn't get out of the water himself. He was rescued himself by emergency officials on the scene.
Richland man dies after attempting illegal U-turn in Chelan County

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A Richland man has died after attempting an illegal U-turn on SR 97 in Chelan County on August 24th. Troopers said just after 9:30 a.m., 75-year-old Steven King was driving a Can-Am Spyder Southbound on SR 97 at MP 238. King drove to the right shoulder and attempted to make a U-turn. He crashed into a pick-up truck that was heading Southbound, while he was performing the U-turn.
Deputies, Detectives Get Body Cameras in Yakima County, Wash.

(TNS) — Since Monday, Yakima County sheriff's deputies have been putting people on camera. The sheriff's office implemented its body camera program this week, issuing 60 of the 70 cameras and associated gear ordered to deputies and detectives. "I think it is good for all of us to have...
Richland man dies in crash attempting illegal U-turn

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A 75-year-old man from Richland is dead after crashing into another car trying to make an illegal U-turn on State Route 97 after 9:30 a.m. August 24. 75-year-old Steven King was driving south on SR 97 in his 2017 Can-Am Spyder, wearing a regulation helmet, near Milepost 238.8. Washington State Patrol reports a 68-year-old man from Omak was driving in a Dodge Dakota nearby, headed the same direction.
Suit filed against RSD for student pedestrian injury

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Tamaki Law, on behalf of a minor child, has filed a civil lawsuit against the Richland School District, for injuries sustained after being hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street after getting off the bus. "The Richland School District has adopted laws, policies, and...
