3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Longboat Observer
Field set for two Sarasota County Commission seats in general election
Two city commission veterans and a political newcomer have advanced in primary races for two Sarasota County Commission seats up for grabs in this fall’s general election. In the District 2 race, former Sarasota City Commissioner and Mayor Fredd Atkins, with 35.24% of the vote, edged out two other candidates — City Commissioner Hagen Brody and Mike Cosentino — for the Democrat nomination. Brody got 34.20% and Cosentino 30.57% of a total of 10,557 votes cast.
srqmagazine.com
Conservative Coalition Sweeps School Board Contests
A coalition of conservative School Board candidates backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis swept School Board races in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Despite Republicans suffering a turnout disadvantage in early voting before polls opened for the Aug. 23 primary, voters shows up in force to cast their ballots in person the day of the election. That helped School Board Member Bridget Ziegler win re-election to a third full term, and also carried political allies Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos into two other seats on the board. The group in November will now hold majority status as soon as new officials are sworn in.
Longboat Observer
Jason Bearden wins Manatee County Commission at-large seat
Manatee County Commission District 6 – At Large Results. Read the full list: Manatee County Primary Election Results 2022. Jason Bearden won the primary election for a Manatee County at-large seat on the County Commission, defeating longtime Commissioner Carol Whitmore on Aug. 23. Bearden received 61.54% of the votes,...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County Primary Election Results 2022
As of 9 p.m., 99/99 Sarasota County precincts are reported; 124,918 ballots were counted, with an overall 35.74% countywide voter turnout. Each winner advances to the general election Nov. 8. Fredd Atkins (D) | 3,720 votes | 35.24%. Hagen Brody (D) | 3,610 votes | 34.20%. Mike Cosentino (D) |...
Longboat Observer
Trio of projects set to transform a portion of downtown Sarasota
Key takeaway: With three developments in the works, downtown Sarasota will see the arrival of hundreds of apartments and a host of new retailers over the next several years, bringing energy and vibrancy to the commercial district along Main Street. Core challenge: With so much new development, and so many...
WINKNEWS.com
GOP nominee decided for Florida House District 77
The Florida House of Representatives seat for District 77 in Lee County has a Republican nominee. Republican Mike Giallombardo is the current representative for District 77 but did not run for re-election. Instead, Republican Tiffany Esposito will be the Republican nominee after receiving 71% of the vote over challenger Ford...
Mysuncoast.com
Developments in Manatee County trying to meet the demand of growing population
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has many residential and retail development projects in the works. The county is working closely with developers for the smartest and best approach. “We can drive development or we can allow development to drive us,” said Courtney De Pol, Deputy County Administrator for...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota remains one of the hottest housing markets in the U.S.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast is still one of the hottest housing markets in America. According to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee, in Sarasota County the average price for a single family home is $525,000 with an average time to contract period of 10 days. In Manatee County, the average cost of a single family home is $521,000 with nine days for time to contract.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch's Richard Tatem elected to Manatee School Board District 5
Read the full list: Manatee County Primary Election Results 2022. Riverwalk’s Richard Tatem was in the Lakewood Ranch Town Hall parking lot all the way up until the polls closed at 7 p.m. Just two minutes before polls closed, he saw a young man quickly park and rush toward...
Longboat Observer
FDOT public meeting on US 301 improvements set for Thursday
The Florida Department of Transportation is planning improvements at four intersections along U.S. 301 in Sarasota and is seeking public input for the project. An in-person and virtual meeting about the project from 12th Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Selby Public Library Jack J. Geldbart Auditorium, 1331 First St.
Longboat Observer
Polo Club, Waterside residents concerned about possible rezoning on Lorraine Road
Polo Club and Waterside at Lakewood Ranch residents are worried the makeup of their peaceful, rural area is about to be challenged as the county explores a zoning change for the Lorraine Road corridor. In an Aug. 30 meeting, Sarasota County commissioners will decide whether to send a county-initiated amendment...
Longboat Observer
Cooper Creek Boulevard roundabout project underway in Sarasota
Construction on a Cooper Creek roundabout at the Shoppes at UTC has begun with the hope of smoothing out the particularly bad traffic flow caused by people flocking to the retail area. The project, which is targeted for a Nov. 4 completion, began Aug. 22 and will add an additional...
usf.edu
'We are not being indoctrinated.' Students, teachers say Florida's new education laws stifle schools
A series of new laws in Florida that bolster parental rights in education, call for curriculum transparency and say no one should be taught to feel guilt for actions in the past by those of the same race or sex, are stifling educators and creating problems in the classroom, according to some teachers and students.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Responding To Those Who Criticized My July 26 Editorial
I received about four or five emails and/or phone calls to our office about my recent editorial, which ran in both the July 26 New Tampa and Aug 9 Wesley Chapel issues. All of these emails and phone calls have claimed that I am anti-Republican (or, at least, a RINO), anti-DeSantis, pro-Democrat and anti-American, but nothing could be further from the truth.
Mysuncoast.com
Rent prices driving needed professions from Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People renting a home on the Suncoast are being hit with rent increases. The spike in rent is making it especially hard for the working class to remain in Sarasota. According to the Sarasota Housing Authority, many occupations like restaurant workers, teachers, and firefighters have had to move out of the area they serve in order to afford the rent.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota resident celebrates a lifetime of achievements with 100th birthday
Joe Jennings doesn’t feel 99. Anything but. The Sarasota resident has worked hard to stay busy and make the most of his near-100 years of living. He’s served in the military during multiple conflicts, helped sink a German submarine during World War II, been involved in the intelligence community years after and has spent his retirement years working on tennis racquet designs and patents with his partner in sunny Florida.
Longboat Observer
The Wellness Way invites the public into its new home in Lakewood Ranch
Patients and interested residents filled a new office space for the Lakewood Ranch branch of The Wellness Way on Aug. 20, providing a demonstration of the facility’s purpose of hosting community gatherings at the chiropractic and health restoration clinic. Located at 6771 Professional Parkway W., just next door to...
sarasotamagazine.com
Former Republican Stalwart Ron Filipkowski Is Using Twitter to Shine a Light on the Far Right
National news organizations have put Sarasota in the spotlight because of the area's far-right politics, but if you follow Ron Filipkowski on Twitter, you're probably already aware of what's been happening. A criminal defense attorney in Sarasota, Filipkowski is a former longtime Republican who ran for public defender in 2008 as a member of the GOP. These days, he works with two anonymous researchers to monitor live-streamed events, podcasts, radio shows, social media and chat rooms, and then posts what they find on Twitter, where he has nearly half a million followers.
mymanatee.org
Manatee County to Lead in Pay for EMS Personnel
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (August 23, 2022) - Following successful union negotiations, Manatee County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) leaders are pleased to announce new EMS pay rates. On August 27, Manatee County EMS employees will see their salaries increase as part of a new pay structure approved by the Manatee County...
amisun.com
Beach access hearing continues Friday
HOLMES BEACH – A case about beach access is set to go to trial in the coming weeks, but nearby residents are hoping to regain use of a path leading from the end of 78th Street to the sand before then. Manatee County Circuit Court Judge Charles Sniffen heard...
