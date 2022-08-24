Read full article on original website
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Ryan Kelley, Arrested For Jan. 6 Involvement, Loses GOP Nomination For Michigan Governor
Trump-endorsed Tudor Dixon ultimately won, but Kelley briefly surged in the race — after his arrest.
The GOP-Held Senate Seats Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Recent polling and forecasts show Democrats are favored to maintain control of the Senate, and possibly expand their majority, in the November 8 election.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Republicans to Do a Little Bit of Voter Fraud
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has repeatedly lied about the existence of widespread election fraud over the past few years, describing it as a fundamental attack on the American republic. Now, though? It’s apparently a big joke. In a video featuring Greene and former Georgia congressional candidate Mallory Staples...
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
She helped Trump win Florida twice. Now she could lead his expected 2024 campaign
Susie Wiles was searching for her next act when Donald Trump came knocking last spring.
An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library.
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
Democratic Congressman-elect calls Trump 'traitorous' and claims he 'if I had done what he did, I would've been in jail' after beating Republican in New York bellwether race
Democrat Congressman-elect Pat Ryan blasted Donald Trump as 'traitorous' on Wednesday night, going after the ex-president roughly 24 hours after narrowly winning a special election in a New York swing district. The military veteran scored a major upset for Democrats on Tuesday night when he eked out a narrow victory...
Oregon’s Next Governor Could Be a Machine-Gun Toting Darling of GOP Megadonors
Betsy Johnson, an independent candidate for governor of Oregon, wears wildly oversized glasses and campaigns at homey events billed as “Beers With Betsy.” A former state senator who abandoned the Democratic Party, Johnson markets herself as the “goldilocks” alternative to the “extremes” of partisan politics, insisting she’s beholden to “only to Oregonians” and not to ”special interests.”
DeSantis’ plan to bus migrants to Delaware on standby as Texas takes ‘pressure off’
Gov. Ron DeSantis has talked about busing undocumented immigrants out of the state for the better part of the year, and his administration has $12 million to roll out a program that could do just that.
Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote
Big vote cometh— The Senate approved its massive reconciliation bill that deals with climate change, health care and taxes on Sunday, and — as expected — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no. On the home front— There’s the broader political question of whether the bill...
GOP Chair Pleads For Money For Stumbling Senate Races As Trump Sits On Millions
In an urgent conference call this week with major donors, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel pleaded for more funds to prop up struggling GOP Senate candidates, Politico reported — even as Donald Trump sits on $120 million in contributions. “We absolutely have better candidates and a better message,”...
Trump-endorsed Anna Luna prevails in heated GOP primary for Florida's 13th Congressional District
Anna Luna defeated a crowded field of congressional hopefuls for the Republican nomination for Florida's 13th Congressional District.
Release of Mar-a-Lago affidavit expected as Biden decries Republicans’ ‘semi-fascism’ – live
Deadline looms for unsealing of redacted affidavit authorizing search of Donald Trump’s Florida property
How the Democrats Rallied
By now you’ve surely heard: Reports of the Democrats’ inevitable defeat this November (might) have been exaggerated. The party infamous for its disarray is suddenly passing legislation left and right (well, center), making a mockery of its effete opposition, and scoring huge abortion-rights victories in Republican strongholds. Inflation may have peaked, and President Joe Biden slayed a terrorist (while sick with COVID). On Capitol Hill, Democrats finally mounted an effective case against former President Donald Trump, who, by the way, had his mansion searched by the FBI for the possible pilfering of nuclear and other highly sensitive secrets.
Joe Biden likens Trump’s Maga movement to ‘semi-fascism’
In his sternest denunciations of Republicans to date, Joe Biden has excoriated his predecessor Donald Trump’s core Maga philosophy as “semi-fascism” and declared that the extremeright are committed to “destroying America”.Mr Biden made the remarks as he hit the midterm campaign trail in earnest for the first time, tearing into pro-Trump Republicans at a closed-door Democratic fundraiser and in a fiery speech in Maryland.“What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of extreme Maga philosophy,” Mr Biden said to a group of assembled party donors. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins...
Trump’s long shadow keeps 2024 hopefuls from Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz raised the roasted turkey leg like a sword in his Iowa State Fair debut in 2014, the up-and-coming conservative joining a half-dozen other Republican presidential prospects in strolling the Grand Concourse. Four years later, almost as many Democrats made the...
Pro-Trump wins in blue states threaten GOP hopes in November
Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds like Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in both parties. With Democrats facing headwinds this year, Republicans had hoped that strategy could pay off yet again. A bicyclist rides past a barn with political banner...
