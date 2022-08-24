ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Democratic Congressman-elect calls Trump 'traitorous' and claims he 'if I had done what he did, I would've been in jail' after beating Republican in New York bellwether race

Democrat Congressman-elect Pat Ryan blasted Donald Trump as 'traitorous' on Wednesday night, going after the ex-president roughly 24 hours after narrowly winning a special election in a New York swing district. The military veteran scored a major upset for Democrats on Tuesday night when he eked out a narrow victory...
POTUS
SFGate

Oregon’s Next Governor Could Be a Machine-Gun Toting Darling of GOP Megadonors

Betsy Johnson, an independent candidate for governor of Oregon, wears wildly oversized glasses and campaigns at homey events billed as “Beers With Betsy.” A former state senator who abandoned the Democratic Party, Johnson markets herself as the “goldilocks” alternative to the “extremes” of partisan politics, insisting she’s beholden to “only to Oregonians” and not to ”special interests.”
OREGON STATE
POLITICO

Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote

Big vote cometh— The Senate approved its massive reconciliation bill that deals with climate change, health care and taxes on Sunday, and — as expected — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no. On the home front— There’s the broader political question of whether the bill...
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlantic

How the Democrats Rallied

By now you’ve surely heard: Reports of the Democrats’ inevitable defeat this November (might) have been exaggerated. The party infamous for its disarray is suddenly passing legislation left and right (well, center), making a mockery of its effete opposition, and scoring huge abortion-rights victories in Republican strongholds. Inflation may have peaked, and President Joe Biden slayed a terrorist (while sick with COVID). On Capitol Hill, Democrats finally mounted an effective case against former President Donald Trump, who, by the way, had his mansion searched by the FBI for the possible pilfering of nuclear and other highly sensitive secrets.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Joe Biden likens Trump’s Maga movement to ‘semi-fascism’

In his sternest denunciations of Republicans to date, Joe Biden has excoriated his predecessor Donald Trump’s core Maga philosophy as “semi-fascism” and declared that the extremeright are committed to “destroying America”.Mr Biden made the remarks as he hit the midterm campaign trail in earnest for the first time, tearing into pro-Trump Republicans at a closed-door Democratic fundraiser and in a fiery speech in Maryland.“What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of extreme Maga philosophy,” Mr Biden said to a group of assembled party donors. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins...
MARYLAND STATE
AOL Corp

Pro-Trump wins in blue states threaten GOP hopes in November

Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds like Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in both parties. With Democrats facing headwinds this year, Republicans had hoped that strategy could pay off yet again. A bicyclist rides past a barn with political banner...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
