Anne Heche’s son reveals significance of actress’ final resting place

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

Anne Heche’s sons know that their mom would have loved where they chose to bury her remains after she died following a fiery car crash.

Homer Laffoon, 20, detailed in a statement shared with Page Six the reason he and his brother, Atlas Tupper, 13, chose the Hollywood Forever Cemetery as Heche’s last resting place.

“My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit,” the statement read.

“We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers.”

The statement further added that they mainly chose Hollywood Forever because it’s “a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events.”

Anne Heche’s oldest son, Homer Laffon, explained the importance of her final resting place.
Laffon, who is Heche’s oldest son, continued in the statement, “She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages.”

Heche shared Laffon with ex-husband Coleman “Coley” Laffoon and co-parented Atlas with ex-boyfriend and “Men in Trees” costar James Tupper.

The Hollywood Forever Cemetery, which was founded in 1899, is the burial site of a who’s who of Hollywood including Judy Garland, Rudolph Valentino, Mickey Rooney, Valerie Harper, Anton Yelchin and Chris Cornell. It also regularly hosts a series of cultural events including concerts and outdoor film screenings.

Earlier this month the “Six Days, Seven Nights” star drove her Mini Cooper car into a Los Angeles home.

The actress — who famously dated Ellen DeGeneres in the ’90s — suffered catastrophic injuries including an anoxic brain injury and severe burns. She slipped into a coma and never regained consciousness.

On Aug. 12, Heche was pronounced brain dead but remained on life support to allow time for possible organ recipients. Her rep released a statement mourning Heche’s passing.

Heche is survived by her two sons.
“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” read the statement.

“Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

According to the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner, Heche died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries . Investigators were reportedly able to determine that she was under the influence of cocaine at the time of the crash.

The actress was 53 years old.

