Kel Mitchell calls Jennette McCurdy ‘courageous’ for memoir revelations

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fu8xw_0hSiwmCw00

Nickelodeon icon Kel Mitchell says Jennette McCurdy is “courageous” for writing about her time at the network in her book, “I’m Glad My Mom Died.”

“Everyone has a different story and the way that they want to tell their story and express themselves — and to get it out — that’s definitely important,” Mitchell, 43, tells Page Six exclusively while promoting Season 3 of his MTV show, “Deliciousness.”

“I remember what she went through when her mom passed around that time,” the comedian says, recalling his 2013 tenure on McCurdy’s Nick sitcom “Sam & Cat.”

“So [I love] hearing her tell her story and being courageous within that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WqADc_0hSiwmCw00
Kel Mitchell tells Page Six that he is proud of fellow Nickelodeon alum pal Jennette McCurdy for putting pen to paper.

The “iCarly” alum’s memoir examines the complicated relationship she shared with her late mother, Debra McCurdy, who controlled her every move and subjected her to alleged abuse. Debra died of cancer when Jennette was 21.

Jennette also claims in her book that she was once offered $300,000 in “hush money” to ensure that she would not publicly discuss her time at Nickelodeon or experiences with a man she worked with, only referred to as “The Creator.” (She turned the network’s offer down, she says.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9Zte_0hSiwmCw00
McCurdy details her days at the network in her memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died.”
GC Images

Notably, Dan Schneider created both “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.” He parted ways with Nickelodeon in 2018 after an investigation found that he could be verbally abusive; previous allegations of sexual misconduct remained unfounded.

Schneider also helmed “All That” and “Kenan & Kel,” the Nickelodeon shows that put Mitchell and co-star Kenan Thompson on the map in the ‘90s when both men were teens.

Mitchell has continued his relationship with the network in the decades since, working in front of and behind the camera as both an actor and producer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38RCR4_0hSiwmCw00
Mitchell and co-star Kenan Thompson rose to fame as teens on Nickelodeon.
Getty Images

He tells Page Six that collaborating with Jennette, now 30, remains one of his best memories at Nickelodeon.

“Jennette’s amazing. I got to work with her on ’Sam & Cat,’ which was super awesome. Me and my wife [Asia Lee] got to hang out with Jennette as well,” he recalls.

“She played my assistant on ‘Sam & Cat’ and we just had a blast. She was cracking up. She’s a very, very talented actress and comedian as well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RT2iy_0hSiwmCw00
McCurdy and Mitchell worked together on Nickelodeon’s “Sam & Cat” in 2013.

After seeking therapy in the late 2010s, McCurdy decided to leave showbiz for good — a decision that Mitchell supports despite the star power he witnessed on set.

“I think that’s awesome. Never just hold yourself in a box. Do many things. Go after many different things,” says the youth pastor and author, who is readying the release of his second book, “Prank Day.”

“I love seeing that: actors becoming authors, becoming pastors,” he adds, “all these different things.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26wnL7_0hSiwmCw00
Mitchell spoke with Page Six while promoting Season 3 of his MTV show, “Deliciousness.”
Getty Images

Of all the jobs Mitchell has taken, co-hosting “Deliciousness” alongside Tiffani Thiessen, Angela Kinsey and Tim Chantarangsu might be his favorite to date.

“I’m loving this journey. I like to find the joy in every moment and this is very fun. You get to sit on the couch and just crack up at all these food fails,” the “Good Burger” actor says.

“I love watching that show and I’m all about food. Because of ‘Good Burger,’ I get free burgers and all kinds of stuff. So it just kind of works!”

“Deliciousness” Season 3 is available to stream on MTV.com and Paramount+.

